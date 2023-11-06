Tory MPs Back Fundraising Appeal For Colleague Found Guilty Of Racial Abuse

Conservative MP Bob Stewart leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court in central London after being found guilty of racially abusing an activist by telling him to

Conservative MP Bob Stewart leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court in central London after being found guilty of racially abusing an activist by telling him to "go back to Bahrain".

Tory MPs have thrown their weight behind a colleague found guilty of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Bob Stewart told an activist to “go back to Bahrain” in an incident outside the Foreign Office last December.

Stewart, the MP for Beckenham in south east London, was fined £600 and ordered to pay legal costs of £835 following the verdict at Westminster magistrates’ court on Friday.

It has now emerged that Conservative MPs are among those backing a crowdfunder to help Stewart - a former British Army officer - raise £50,000 to cover the costs of the case.

They include Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson, who posted on X (formerly Twitter`): “Col. Bob Stewart. Is a friend and a war hero. I speak with Bob most days and share the odd tipple.

“After 4 years of being an MP I have got to know Bob really well. It’s obvious that Bob has seen things in battle that no other person would want to see. He has served his country and been decorated at the highest level for bravery.

“This man is now deemed a criminal in his 70s after a lifetime of public service. His legal bills are huge so please can you help?”

Bassetlaw MP Brandan Clarke-Smith said: “We are raising funds to fight the outrageous charges/conviction brought against Rt Hon Colonel Bob Stewart and the legal costs associated with it.”

🎖️🇬🇧 Having hit the original target in less than 24 hours, we are raising funds to fight the outrageous charges/conviction brought against Rt Hon Colonel Bob Stewart DSO MP and the legal costs associated with it. You can support him by donating here https://t.co/ugNau1lWuC — Brendan Clarke-Smith MP (@Bren4Bassetlaw) November 5, 2023

Danny Kruger, the Tory MP for Devizes, said: “I’m proud to support this appeal to help Col Bob Stewart’s legal challenge against his conviction. Bob is a national hero and a decent man.”

On Sunday night the crowdfunder had raised nearly £4,000 towards its target.

Stewart was charged following a complaint from activist Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, who says he is living in exile after being tortured in the Gulf state of Bahrain.

The MP was alleged to have told Alwadaei during an angry confrontation to “go back to Bahrain”, “get stuffed” and accused him of “taking money off my country”.

Stewart, a former British Army officer, has represented Beckenham since 2010 and is currently the chairman of the all-parliamentary group on Bahrain.

Paul Jarvis, prosecuting, told the court: “Mr Alwadaei felt upset and humiliated by what had taken place.”

He added: “He (Stewart) demonstrated racial hostility towards Mr Alwadaei by way of his comments.”

However, the prosecutor said Stewart “was not motivated by racial hostility”.

Following his conviction, the Lib Dems called for Stewart to lose the Tory whip in parliament, but no action has so far been taken against him by his party.

