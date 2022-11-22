Tory MP warns of ‘long term question marks’ over ‘sustainability’ of triple lock

Elizabeth Arnold, David Lynch, Martina Bet, Ben Hatton, PA Political Staff
·4 min read

There are “long term question marks around” the sustainability of the triple lock, a Conservative former Cabinet minister has warned.

Former work and pensions secretary Stephen Crabb urged the Treasury to have a “more honest discussion” on the Government’s manifesto promise.

Speaking during the second day of Commons debate on the autumn statement, he said: “Triple lock is a very expensive long-term policy, it’s played a hugely important role in lifting many pensioners out of poverty… but I just want the Treasury frontbench to bear that in mind, that we do need a more honest discussion about that.”

Autumn statement 2022
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government will fulfil its pledge to protect the triple lock, meaning that the state pension will increase in line with inflation.

On NHS spending, Mr Crabb cautioned there were “increasingly large numbers of people” for whom the “very vision and model of the NHS just isn’t working”.

He said: “NHS dentistry is ceasing to operate for a great many families. People are emptying their savings accounts so they can go private to pay for hip and knee replacements that they can’t get on the NHS.

“Now this is under Welsh Labour Government in Wales, but I think some of the same pressures and trends are at work elsewhere in the country as well.

“Yet we continue to find more and more funding for the NHS every year, but it’s a health service that isn’t meeting the needs I believe particularly of working age people.”

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Former minister Kit Malthouse (PA)

Conservative former Cabinet minister Kit Malthouse called on the Government to reconsider its tax plans in the spring, warning that the UK could not “tax our way to prosperity”.

Mr Malthouse told MPs: “We are not going to tax our way to prosperity, we are not going to tax our way out of this debt to GDP problem.

“We need to inject growth into the economy and the only way we will do that is by letting those wealth creators free, by loosening the ties that bind them, by looking at the regulation and indeed the taxation on capital in particular so that people are willing to take risk.

“And one of the most dismaying choices I have to say in the budget has been the increase in capital taxes that are proposed, not least because that is changing the risk-reward ratio, meaning that it is less likely that people are going to go out there and start a business.”

He warned that tax rises may lead to a longer period of inflation as workers ask their bosses for more cash “sparking a wage and price spiral”.

While Conservative former minister Jonathan Gullis said he is “seriously concerned about the fact that the Government has enabled council tax to go up by 5%”.

Downing Street turmoil
Mark Fletcher MP (PA)

Mark Fletcher, the MP for Bolsover, told the Commons: “I think there is a fair cop that we’ve made some mistakes on economic policy.”

Conservative former Cabinet minister Dr Liam Fox said British exports to Europe were “robust” adding “we do not need a new relationship with the European Union”.

He said: “British exports to Europe are actually managing to be more robust than European exports to the UK. So just to be very clear we do not need a new relationship with the European Union, Swiss or otherwise.

“We do not require freedom of movement, no integration into the European Single Market and no integration of EU law into the UK.”

He added: “Those who talk about a recession made in Downing Street might want to ask themselves how much they are absolving Vladimir Putin for the global inflation that we see today and whether in fact they are actually negating their own duty in terms of being patriotic at this time.”

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe meets PM
Shadow Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq (PA)

Shadow Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq said: “The Tories have lost all claims to be the party of economic responsibility.

“The Conservatives have broken their own fiscal rules a total of 11 times since they came into government in 2010.

“They’ve spent 12 years weakening the economy and they crushed the markets in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, leaving working people like my constituents, paying the price.”

Treasury minister James Cartlidge told MPs sound money has to come before low taxes.

He said: “In the short term, we are taking difficult decisions to make sure that fiscal policy keeps inflation in check, but doing it in a compassionate way that still provides support to the most vulnerable.”

He added: “We are tackling inflation to help all our constituents with the cost of living, while at the same time providing the stability which business needs to be able to invest and grow.

“We want low taxes and sound money, but sound money has to come first.”

All but one of the ways and means motions on the fiscal changes proposed in the autumn statement passed the Commons unopposed.

The Commons voted 318 to 223, majority 95, on a motion to make provision for the basic rate and personal allowance levels to remain at their current amounts for the tax year 2026-27 and 2027-28.

Latest Stories

  • Zelle users have been scammed out of thousands. How to avoid being targeted on money apps

    About 1 in 10 people say they have been victimized on money transfer apps.

  • Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise

    The former secretary of state made quite the reach as he explores his presidential chances.

  • ECB's Centeno sees possibility of rate hike smaller than 75 bps

    LISBON (Reuters) -The next increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank could be smaller than the record 75 basis-point-hikes decided at its last two meetings, policymaker Mario Centeno said on Monday. With the inflation rate in double digits, the ECB has raised interest rates by 200 basis points in just three months from record low levels. Speaking at a conference in Lisbon, Centeno said the ECB had to reverse the trend of rising inflation and could not let it become entrenched in the economy.

  • A Tory Minister Has Failed To Name A Single Brexit Benefit

    Andrew Griffith was put on the spot during a Commons debate.

  • Daniel Craig says he had no dance skills at all before starring in viral vodka advert

    Daniel Craig said he worked with "one of the best choreographers around" to teach him to dance for the Belvedere Vodka advert.

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Gymnastics group calls for national judicial inquiry into sexual and physical abuse in the sport

    A group representing hundreds of gymnasts who have survived abuse at the hands of coaches and sports organizations is asking the federal government to launch a national judicial inquiry to uncover past mistreatment. In an appearance before the House of Commons Status of Women committee, Kim Shore — co-founder of Gymnasts for Change Canada, a group dedicated to eliminating abuse in gymnastics — asked for a judicial inquiry into human rights violations against athletes of all ages. "Gymnastics is

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?