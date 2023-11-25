Tory MP wants to rectify Sunak’s ‘greatest mistake’ as head of climate watchdog

The Prime Minister rowed back on a number of net zero policies in September - Justin Tallis/Pool via Reuters

A Conservative MP who described Rishi Sunak’s relaxation of net zero targets as “the greatest mistake of his premiership” is seeking ministers’ support to lead the official climate watchdog.

Chris Skidmore, who signed net zero into law as Theresa May’s energy minister, is understood to be on a shortlist of candidates to chair the Climate Change Committee.

The CCC is a statutory body advising the Government on greenhouse gas emissions targets. In 2019, it recommended that ministers adopt a target for net zero greenhouse gases by 2050.

Like Mr Skidmore, the watchdog opposed a series of changes announced by Mr Sunak in September, including pushing back the planned 2030 ban on the sale of petrol cars. It was criticised by the Prime Minister for proposing a meat tax as part of efforts to reduce Britain’s carbon emissions.

Bid ‘likely to raise eyebrows’

Mr Skidmore’s bid to chair the CCC, for an initial five-year term, is likely to raise eyebrows among many Tory backbenchers given that he was one of the party’s most outspoken critics of Mr Sunak’s relaxation of net zero targets in September. He would, however, be likely to receive support from centrist Conservatives concerned about any watering down of the party’s climate ambitions.

A decision on the appointment will be taken by Claire Coutinho, the Net Zero Secretary, who drew up the overhaul of the Government’s climate plans with Mr Sunak. A spokesman for her department declined to comment.

Vacancy follows Lord Deben’s departure

The vacancy follows the departure of Lord Deben, formerly John Gummer, who chaired the body for 11 years. The 83-year-old Conservative peer has insisted that Britain is reducing carbon emissions “far too slowly”.

Mr Skidmore has announced that he will step down as an MP at the next election, which is expected next year. It is understood that he applied for the Climate Change Committee role before Mr Sunak’s shift in approach to net zero.

In September the Prime Minister announced exemptions and delays to several key green policies, as he attempted to address concerns that the existing targets such as the 2030 ban on selling petrol cars risked leaving households poorer. Mr Sunak said he was “confident” the UK would still hit the overall target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Story continues

Original targets ‘fair and well considered’

But Mr Skidmore went on a media offensive in response to the changes, insisting the existing targets had been “fair and well considered”.

He said: “The decision will cost the UK jobs, inward investment and future economic growth that could have been ours by committing to the industries of the future.

“Ultimately, the people who will pay the price for this will be householders, whose bills will remain higher as a result of inefficient fossil fuels and being dependent on volatile international fossil fuel prices. Rishi Sunak still has time to think again and not make the greatest mistake of his premiership.”

Mr Skidmore previously carried out a review of government net zero policies commissioned during Liz Truss’s premiership, which is due to be published as a book this week.

The MP for Kingswood, Gloucestershire, told the Telegraph last year that he had chosen not to stand at the next election because his seat of Kingswood in South Gloucestershire was due to be abolished in the official review of constituency boundaries.

He added: “One reason why I want to leave politics is now actually to focus on net zero beyond being in the House of Commons, and to probably devote the next part of my career to looking at how to deliver on the energy transition and on ensuring that business and society can deliver on net zero.”

