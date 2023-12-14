Tory MP Scott Benton faces 35 day suspension and by-election over lobbying scandal

Scott Benton (PA Archive)

Rishi Sunak faces another crunch by-election after it was recommended that a Tory MP be suspended after being caught in a lobbying scandal.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton should be banned from the House of Commons for 35 days, the Committee on Standards recommended on ThursdayMr Benton was stripped of the Conservative party whip earlier this year after an undercover investigation by The Times newspaper showed him saying he could leak a confidential policy paper to a bogus investment fund and ask parliamentary questions, in breach of parliamentary rules.

If the Commons backs the punishment, the length of the suspension could trigger a by-election in Mr Benton's Red Wall constituency.

More to follow...