Tory MP Invites Twitter Ridicule By Trying To Shame Anti-Conservative Graffiti

Kate Nicholson
·3 min read
Paul Bristow took issue with the 'tolerant left' on Twitter
A Tory MP has criticised those behind graffiti which expresses a less-than-happy sentiment towards the Conservatives – only to have opened himself up to Twitter fury.

Paul Bristow, MP for Peterborough, tweeted an image of the offensive slogan (which reads “F*ck the Tories”) near a petrol station on Wednesday evening.

He added the caption: “The tolerant left. It would appear the season of goodwill stretches only so far for some people...”

By Thursday morning, Twitter had rallied, claiming that many people actually agreed with NSFW graffiti.

And that it wasn’t only those on the other end of the political spectrum...

Others pointed out that the current cost of living crisis (which has left people choosing between heating and eating) might have something to do with it...

While some questioned just why graffiti was a priority right now, considering the current issues facing the UK, such as mass strikes and a looming recession...

Then others mocked the idea that people on the left have to be tolerant.

