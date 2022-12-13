Tory MP declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt won’t stand down until next election

Adam Afriyie - UK Parliament/PA

A Tory MP declared bankrupt over £1.7 million in debts has refused to stand down immediately.

Adam Afriyie, who represents Windsor, vowed to keep doing his best for his constituents until he retires at the next election.

Judge Nicholas Briggs made the bankruptcy order at an online hearing in the Insolvency and Companies Court.

The judge was told Mr Afriyie owed about £1 million to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and about £700,000 to Barclays.

Mr Afriyie said after the hearing that proceedings had started after business failures.

“This has been ongoing for many years following business failures some time ago,” he said in a statement.

“I am ultimately responsible for some of the bank borrowing through personal guarantee. I’ve been trying to sell our home and downsize for some time, but it’s a tough market.

“It is a stressful time and it’ll be tough for a while, but I’m far from the only person in a difficult position, and I will continue to do my best to support my constituents until the next general election, when I’ll be standing down.”

Judge opposes adjournment

In May, another judge approved a plan for Mr Afriyie to sell a property. Mr Afriyie, who did not attend Tuesday’s hearing, had written asking for more time to sell.

He wanted proceedings adjourned until March and said he could pay off his debts in full if the property was sold.

Representatives of HMRC and Barclays had given the judge details of how much was owed and opposed an adjournment.

Judge Briggs concluded: “There have been six hearings already of this matter so time really has run out.

“I shall make a bankruptcy order. It seems to me there is no evidence of there being any reasonable prospects of paying debts in full.”

Barrister Fiona Whiteside, who represented Barclays, said the bank had “lost patience”, and added: “We have seen no credible evidence that the property will be sold any time soon.”

‘Known for his thoughtfulness’

Mr Afriyie, 57, was first elected in 2005.

A biography on his website says: “Adam is known for his thoughtfulness, honesty and plain-speaking style.

“Born in 1965 to a white English mother and a black Ghanaian father, Adam was brought up by his mother in social housing in south London.

“He attended Oliver Goldsmith Primary School in Peckham and went on to gain a BSc in agricultural economics from Imperial College (Wye).”

News of the bankruptcy proceedings emerged in late 2019.

Afriyie does not have to resign

A 2003 briefing paper from the House of Commons Library says “bankrupts may not be elected to Parliament”.

However, Mr Afriyie does not have to resign because he received a bankruptcy order and not a bankruptcy restrictions order, which can be made if the official receiver thinks a person’s conduct has been “dishonest, reckless or otherwise culpable”.

Mr Afriyie has confirmed he has not received such an order.

He has already announced he would be standing down at the next election, saying that with Brexit “concluded” it was the “right time”.

Windsor Conservative Association has declined to comment.

During his time in Parliament, Mr Afriyie has served as a shadow science minister and a trade envoy to Ghana.

He stood down from that role when the UK-Ghana bilateral trade deal was secured.

In 2013, there were reports MPs were working on a campaign to replace David Cameron with Mr Afriyie as Conservative leader, if the party lost the 2015 election.

However, Mr Afriyie insisted at the time there was “no truth” to the rumours and that he was “100 per cent supportive” of Mr Cameron.