Tory MP Craig Mackinlay reveals life-threatening sepsis coma ordeal

A Conservative MP has received messages of support from Rishi Sunak and Cabinet ministers after revealing that he was put into a coma after developing sepsis.

Craig Mackinlay said he was “placed into an induced coma with multiple organ failures” after being taken to hospital at the end of September.

Revealing his ordeal on Twitter on Sunday, the South Thanet MP said he was now “on a slow road to recovery”.

The Prime Minister was among dozens of politicians from all parties to send good wishes to the 57-year-old.

Mr Sunak tweeted:

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, wished him “all the best”.

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, wrote:

Opposition MPs also sent their best wishes, with Labour’s Jess Phillips, the shadow Home Office minister, saying:

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection that occurs when the immune system over-reacts and starts to damage the body’s own tissues and organs.

In his post, Mr Mackinlay wrote:

On Thursday 28 September I was rushed into hospital with the potential for sepsis. This was indeed correct and I was placed into an induced coma with multiple organ failures. Treatment has been exemplary by all NHS staff and I can’t thank them enough.

