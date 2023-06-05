Tory MP Bob Stewart charged with racially abusing activist he allegedly told to ‘go back to Bahrain’

Bob Stewart - PA

Bob Stewart, the Conservative MP, has been charged with racially abusing a man he allegedly told to “go back to Bahrain”.

The MP for Beckenham is due to appear in court next month in connection with an alleged confrontation that took place in central London in December 2022 involving a Bahraini activist living in exile in the UK.

The 73-year-old is facing two public order charges, one of which is racially aggravated.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, who claims he was tortured in the Gulf state, complained to the Metropolitan Police after Mr Stewart allegedly told him “go back to Bahrain”.

The alleged confrontation took place outside the Foreign Office’s Lancaster House on Dec 14 2022 following a reception hosted at the Bahraini embassy.

Mr Alwadaei, the director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, alleged that the comments amounted to racial abuse and he also reported the incident to the Conservative Party.

In a statement issued at the time he said: “I don’t believe I would have been told to ‘go back’ to the country that violently tortured me if it weren’t for the colour of my skin.”

Mr Stewart, a former British Army officer who was stationed in Bahrain in 1969 and has represented Beckenham since 2010, is the chair of the all-parliamentary group on Bahrain.

Former British Army officer apologises for comments

Following the incident he apologised and issued a statement in which he said: “I meant go back to Bahrain, which is a perfectly safe place, and protest there. If anyone thinks I’ve been racist I honestly didn’t mean to be, and I apologise if they think that, and I wasn’t.”

Mr Alwadaei fled to the UK in 2012 and was granted political asylum by the UK Home Office.

He later co-founded the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy and is an advocate for human rights in the Middle Eastern state.

It is understood Mr Stewart will not have the Conservative Party whip suspended despite having been charged.

One source said: “Bob has been clear that he regrets the comments that he made and he will be fighting the charges against him during a court appearance shortly.”

Claire Walsh, deputy chief crown prosecutor, CPS London South, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Robert Alexander Stewart MP, 73, with a racially aggravated offence contrary to s5 of the Public Order Act and in the alternative, a non-aggravated section 5 offence under the same Act.

“These charges relate to an incident that took place on 14 December 2022. Mr Stewart will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 July 2023.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Stewart are active and he therefore has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”