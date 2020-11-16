Three more Tory MPs self-isolating after Boris Johnson breakfast meeting with Lee Anderson

Three more Conservative MPs have confirmed they are self-isolating following a breakfast meeting with Boris Johnson and a fellow member of parliament who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Andy Carter, Lila Nici, and Brendan Clarke-Smith confirmed they had placed themselves into quarantine after attending Thursday’s meeting with the Prime Minister and Lee Anderson.

Mr Anderson, the MP for Ashfield, discovered he had contracted Covid-19 on Sunday morning after being tested on Saturday.

Mr Johnson announced last night that he would spend the next two weeks holed up in Number 10 despite feeling “fit as a butcher’s dog” and “bursting with antibodies”.

On Monday morning, Mr Carter – MP for Warrington South – confirmed that he, too, would be following the guidance.

He tweeted: “I had a call from test and trace yesterday following a work meeting at 10 Downing Street last Thursday. In line with the rules I am self isolating.”

Yes, I had a call from test and trace yesterday following a work meeting at 10 Downing Street last Thursday. In line with the rules I am self isolating. https://t.co/IZLWwqBytO — Andy Carter MP (@MrAndy_Carter) November 16, 2020

Grimsby MP Ms Nici also announced her adherence to the rules on Twitter, writing: "I have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace following a work meeting last week with Lee Anderson MP and the Prime Minister.

“As a result I will be self-isolating in line with the rules. I currently have no symptoms and will be working from home.”

Rather than repeat his colleagues statements, Bassetlaw MP Mr Clarke-Smith posted simply: “In the words of Patrick Swayze… Ditto”.

In the words of Patrick Swayze... “Ditto” https://t.co/kxR3vEI6Vj — Brendan Clarke-Smith MP #StayAlert (@Bren4Bassetlaw) November 16, 2020

The Prime Minister said he was advised to self-isolate by the Government’s contact tracing system after attending the 35-minute meeting with a small group of MPs in Downing Street.

This included Mr Carter, Ms Nici, Mr Clarke-Smith and Mr Anderson, who got tested after losing his sense of taste on Friday. It has not yet been confirmed if there were any other guests.

A photo posted by Mr Anderson showed that he and the PM men were not wearing face coverings and did not appear to be two metres apart.

Asked if Mr Johnson would be able to take part remotely in Commons events, such as Prime Minister’s Question Time on Wednesday, a Number 10 spokesperson said: “I think that’s what they are trying to work through.”

In a Twitter video message posted on Monday morning, the Prime Minister said: “Hi folks, the good news is that NHS Test and Trace is working ever-more efficiently, but the bad news is that they’ve pinged me and I’ve got to self isolate because someone I was in contact with a few days ago has developed Covid.

“It doesn’t matter that we were all doing social distancing, it doesn’t matter that I’m fit as a butcher’s dog, feel great – so many people do in my circumstances.

“And actually it doesn’t matter that I’ve had the disease and I’m bursting with antibodies. We’ve got to interrupt the spread of the disease and one of the ways we can do that now is by self-isolating for 14 days when contacted by Test and Trace.”

Matt Hancock said Boris Johnson would be able to work fully from home and was “very sprightly”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I’d say probably the majority of my meetings with the Prime Minister are over video conference – of course I see him as well – and you can be really effective that way.”

Asked why Mr Johnson was not considered to have immunity having already contracted the virus before, the Health Secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The answer is because some people do get it again.”

He said everyone had to obey social distancing rules because there was not yet the “rigorous evidence we need on how likely people are to catch it twice”.

