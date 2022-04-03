Tory MP admitted to psychiatric hospital for stress amid behaviour allegations

Amy Gibbons, PA Political Correspondent
·2 min read

Tory MP David Warburton has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital to be treated for shock and stress as an investigation is conducted into allegations about his behaviour.

The Somerton and Frome MP, who has had the Tory whip withdrawn, is receiving medical support for issues he has been facing, the PA news agency understands.

It comes as claims relating to his conduct are being examined by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

The Sunday Times reported that two women had made formal complaints to the ICGS about Mr Warburton’s behaviour and a third woman had also made allegations about his conduct.

All three women accuse him of unwanted sexual comments and sexual touching, the newspaper said, and the latter also accuses the MP of having used cocaine at her home.

According to The Sunday Times, the two women who complained to the ICGS were former parliamentary aides, while the other met him through politics.

Mr Warburton is said to deny any wrongdoing.

PA has made multiple attempts to contact him for comment.

He is cited as telling The Telegraph: “I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn’t come out first.

“I have heard nothing whatsoever from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.

“I’m sorry, I can’t comment any further.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier said that allegations about Mr Warburton’s conduct should be investigated and the facts established.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “The party has, I think, withdrawn the whip, and put this under the investigation, which needs to go through its process.

“I don’t have any sort of further knowledge of it other than what I’ve read in the newspapers and what the party’s said.

“Obviously, any allegations like this need to be taken extremely carefully, but all the facts will need to be brought out as well.

“So until we get there I don’t think there’s much more I can helpfully add to it.”

A spokesperson for the Whips’ Office said: “David Warburton MP has had the Conservative Party whip removed while the investigation is ongoing.”

A House of Commons spokesperson said: “We can’t confirm or deny any current investigations.

“Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) operates on the basis of absolute confidentiality.

“Therefore, we cannot provide any information on complaints or investigation, including whether or not a complaint has been received.”

