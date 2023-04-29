Tory ministers have become too scared to stand up for Conservatism

Grant Shapps

Appearing on BBC Question Time is a bit like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates: you never quite know what you’re going to get.

Thursday night’s episode was filmed in Greenford, west London, which is in the Ealing North constituency held by Labour since 1997. We got an early indication of which way the crowd was leaning when Lisa Nandy, the shadow levelling-up secretary, was cheered on the way to her seat, before she had even said anything.

After one man declared: “The Conservatives have no interest in the interests of young people,” and another referred to “13 years of these clowns”, presenter Fiona Bruce felt compelled to point out: “Because Question Time reflects the broad electoral map, we have got more people in this audience who voted Conservative in 2019 than for any other single party. They are not the majority of the audience but more people voted Conservative than for any other party.”

Yet she prompted laughter when she asked whether anyone wanted to defend Dominic Raab on bullying, with only one brave man putting his hand up. Regardless of how audiences may or may not be weighted, the Tories’ biggest problem right now is the ever decreasing number of people willing to go in to bat for them.

I’m not just talking about members of the electorate here, but ministers. Who can blame Conservative voters for keeping schtum when members of the Cabinet are so shy they won’t even put themselves forward for Question Time? Not least when they are so far behind in the polls?

Say what you like about Rachel Maclean, the housing minister, who anyone watching would agree got a right kicking, but at least she had the courage to go on television and stand up for what she believes in.

What is, say, Alister Jack’s excuse for not appearing? And why aren’t accomplished media performers such as Grant Shapps and Penny Mordaunt putting themselves forward for the programme any more?

I understand better than most the perils of facing a hostile TV crowd, but Question Time still has a large mainstream audience. If Conservatives stop making the arguments on the biggest shows, they are going to lose the arguments by default.

The Tories often rely on a silent majority of sensible voters, who don’t scream on the streets but turn up at the ballot box and reliably vote their way. But silence – the silence of the apparent plurality of Tory voters in this audience, for instance – can also indicate a troubling hesitance to support the Conservative mission. It could prove fatal come the election.