Tory ministerial aide sacked over call for Gaza ceasefire

Photograph: Paul Marriott/PA

A Conservative MP has been sacked from his government job after breaking ranks to publicly urge Rishi Sunak to back a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Paul Bristow was dismissed as a ministerial aide at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology on Monday after writing to the prime minister to call for an end to hostilities between Israel and Hamas to save lives.

Sunak last week urged a pause in fighting in Gaza to allow more humanitarian aid to safely reach those without food, water or medicine but he has stopped short of pushing for a full ceasefire.

Bristow, who No 10 said had been sacked because his comments “were not consistent with the principles of collective responsibility”, becomes the first frontbencher on either side of the Commons to lose their job over calling for an end to hostilities.

In a two-page letter to the prime minister last week, Bristow said Palestinian civilians in Gaza were facing a “collective punishment” as a result of Israel’s siege and airstrikes in the wake of the Hamas attack on 7 October that killed more than 1,400 Israelis.

“A permanent ceasefire would save lives and allow for a continued column of humanitarian aid [to] reach the people who need it the most,” he wrote.

In further comments on his Facebook page, Bristow said: “Ordinary Palestinians are not Hamas. I struggle to see how Israel is any safer following thousands of deaths of innocent Palestinians. They should not suffer collective punishment for the crimes of Hamas.”

Labour frontbenchers are not expected to be punished by Keir Starmer if they break party ranks by demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The Labour leader has backed the government’s diplomatic push for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting to allow aid into Gaza and for people trapped in the bombarded territory to leave.

But with at least 12 shadow ministers – including Afzal Khan, Rushanara Ali, Andy Slaughter, Jess Phillips and Florence Eshalomi – defying Starmer’s position, the party leadership has resorted to “listening” rather than enforcing discipline.

Downing Street said Bristow, the MP for Peterborough, had been asked to leave his job as a parliamentary private secretary for breaking rank.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “Paul Bristow has been asked to leave his post in government following comments that were not consistent with the principles of collective responsibility.”