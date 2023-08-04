Tory minister suggests looming Labour victory in slip of tongue

A Conservative health minister appeared to suggest a Labour victory may be imminent in an apparent slip of the tongue.

Maria Caulfield made the blunder during an interview on Sky News, in which she questioned what the Labour Party’s national environmental policies would be “when they get into government”.

Her comments come as London Mayor Sadiq Khan presses ahead with the expansion of the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (Ulez) to outer London.

Ms Caulfield said: “I think the worry that people have is if that’s what Labour do in London where they’re in power, what would they do to the rest of the country when they get into government.”

When asked whether she meant to say “if” rather than “when”, Ms Caulfield replied: “Well absolutely, that’s the concern that people have.

“If that’s what they do when they’re in power in London, what would they do if they did get into government?”

Alison McGovern, shadow employment minister, appearing on the programme after Ms Caulfield, said that the health minister “seems more complacent than me” about a Labour victory.

Ms Caulfield’s comments come as the Conservatives continue to trail Labour in the polls, with a YouGov survey finding last month that half of Tory MPs do not expect to win the next election.

The Conservatives continue to attack Labour on the party’s running of London under Mr Khan and Wales, under Welsh Labour’s Mark Drakeford.

Clear dividing lines have emerged between the two parties in the last few weeks in their approach to net zero policy, with Labour expressing opposition to Rishi Sunak’s new wave of oil and gas exploration licences and the expansion of Ulez going ahead.

The Tories clung on to the outer London seat of Uxbridge last month in a by-election widely seen as a de facto referendum over Ulez. Mr Khan said that he had “continued to listen” to Londoners and is to offer those with the most-polluting cars £2,000 towards the purchase of a compliant vehicle.

Responding to Mr Khan’s announcement, Ms Caulfield said: “I think it’s been a wake-up call for Labour that the Ulez charge is so unpopular, but a scrappage scheme of a few thousand pounds is not going to compensate people who are already struggling with the cost of living.

“The solution that Labour has to the environmental problems there is to tax people more.”

Ms Caulfield has been contacted for comment.

