Tory Mayoral candidate reveals he is a ‘passionate Remainer’

Mayoral candidate Mozammel Hossain (Twitter)

A contender for London Mayor has revealed he is a “passionate Remainer” at his first hustings event.

Tory hopeful Mozammel Hossain says he aims to oust Sadiq Khan next year by axing Ulez and cracking down on drill rap.

The Bangladeshi-born lawyer is one of three people who made it onto the final shortlist to be the Tory candidate at next May’s election along with Susan Hall and Daniel Korski.

Speaking on Friday at a hustings event in Westminster, he told party members: “In terms of the City, you talk to them, they will tell you a lot of very big businesses aren’t listing on the London Stock Exchange anymore because of the problem with the liquidity, the lack of liquidity.

“How do you solve that? You have to work with the Government.

“Look, I’m a passionate Remainer, OK. I’m not a Brexiteer. But we can’t debate that anymore.

“There are opportunities we can create. How can we do that? Deregulate. Not crazy but in a sort of sensible way, so that’s what you can do, that’s what you can do to attract big businesses.”

He pledged to boost policing, housing and transport to make the capital a good place to live and work.

“If you fix those three things, everything else will fall into place,” he said.