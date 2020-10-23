Tory mayor bemoans Government’s ‘last-minute’ school meals decision-making

A Conservative mayor has criticised the Government’s “last-minute” decision-making on children’s free meals funding, as more councils announced half-term stop-gap measures.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: “It should not be a last-minute thing, this should be planned for, there should be a national approach on this.”

He added the lack of planning meant there was now an “indiscriminate arrangement” across the country as to whether free school meals would be provided over the break.

Mr Street said the Government should make “a clear decision” on whether it would or would not fund free school meals over holidays “well in advance”.

Asked if the Government should have to fund half-term meals, he said: “I think – at the last minute – you probably do have to fund it, is the answer to that.”

It comes as the Labour leader of Birmingham City Council pledged to provide 61,000 eligible youngsters with meals in a scheme which will cost the local authority between £800,000 and £1 million.

Meanwhile the mayor of Liverpool said he was “not prepared to stand by and watch”, as he announced £300,000 of funding.

Birmingham and Liverpool are among a number of local authorities that announced help for young people after Parliament rejected proposals to provide free meals to vulnerable children during the school holidays.

The Labour-led Liverpool authority is one of many struggling to cope with large budget deficits, many of which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson told the PA news agency: “I am having budget meetings where I am struggling to find £20,000 in savings. But we had to find £300,000 to support 20,000 children in the city.

“I know what it’s like not to have food on the table… I know what it’s like to eat a jam butty for your tea. I know what it’s like. I have been there.

“I was brought up in poverty. I am not prepared to stand by and watch when I know families out there are really struggling, week in, week out for months now.”

The £15 supermarket vouchers will be distributed through children’s centres in the city from next Tuesday.

Families are struggling more than ever to make ends meet. No child should have to go hungry and in Liverpool we won’t let them. Thanks for your hard work and campaigning @MarcusRashford #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY https://t.co/AssrxxTtDe — Joe Anderson (@mayor_anderson) October 23, 2020

The Labour motion, prompted by a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford, was defeated in the Commons by 261 votes to 322.

Five Conservative MPs broke ranks to support the bid with one, Caroline Ansell, resigning from a Government role in protest at her party’s position.

“They have got a Government that really doesn’t care and doesn’t understand,” Mr Anderson said.

Mr Anderson claimed it was “arrogance” for residents of the city to be treated in “such a distasteful way as to ignore our pleas and calls”.

He said: “There was 61 people who died last week, including Billy, my brother, from Covid in Liverpool. It’s heartbreaking.”

The city is under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions as the number of patients rose above levels seen during the peak of the first wave.

Mr Anderson and Liverpool City Council have set up a JustGiving page to raise money, expressing their determination “that no child shall go hungry this October half-term”.

