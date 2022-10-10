Tory manifesto pledge to build 300,000 homes is ‘dead in the water’

The Government is considering allowing the construction of homes on brownfield sites in green belt areas - Brian Lawrence/Alamy Stock Photo

The Tories’ manifesto pledge to build 300,000 homes a year is “dead in the water” and ministers will rely on scrapping red tape to get more houses built.

The plan to lift regulatory burdens on developers will be a key plank of Kwasi Kwarteng’s supply-side reforms, which will be unveiled by the end of the month.

Ministers are also set to unveil a major review of the housing market in a bid to speed up the buying process and make mortgages more accessible.

Simon Clarke, the Levelling-Up Secretary, wants to consider whether other countries’ housing markets work more quickly and whether there is anything the English system can learn.

And he wants a review of the mortgage market to see if the right products are on offer, and whether longer-term mortgages could be the answer.

The move will be seen as an olive branch to potential Tory rebels in the South of England who opposed Mr Johnson's planning reforms.

Liz Truss has already had to give in to widespread opposition to her plans for an end to the 45p tax rate and uprating benefits by less than inflation.

Mr Clarke is understood to have met some MPs concerned that the target could have led to huge developments in their constituencies.

Building on green belt

Another idea being considered is allowing the construction of homes on brownfield sites in green belt areas.

And it was reported on Monday that Mr Clarke wants to launch a charm offensive on voters who do not want new developments in their area, which could see him “fighting to turn nimbys into yimbys”.

The changes will be announced before the Chancellor’s mid-term fiscal plan at the end of the month.

In the coming weeks, ministers will publish updates on reforms to the planning system, business regulations, childcare, immigration, agricultural productivity, and digital infrastructure.

It emerged yesterday that the Government has effectively ditched the Tories’ pledge to build 300,000 houses a year.

The pledge was unveiled in 2017 by the then chancellor Philip Hammond, and Boris Johnson’s 2019 election manifesto included a pledge to “continue our progress towards our target of 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s”.

It will not officially be scrapped because it was part of that manifesto.

But a government source said it was now “dead in the water”, and councils will not be held to task over whether they meet it.

Replacing the target will be a new drive to lift regulatory burdens, such as environmental rules which can often slow down new projects or even stop them all together.

Affordable homes

One idea being considered is to ditch rules surrounding how many affordable homes are provided in new developments.

This is because many projects are held up by arguments between councils and developers about how many affordable homes should be part of a development.

Targets could be replaced with a requirement on a developer to give councils a sum of money which could be used on affordable housing projects elsewhere.

A source said: “There is a feeling that it is unrealistic to scare councils into building these houses, and there are plenty of ways to incentivise them to build houses other than setting a target.

“You could look at the regulatory environment and ways to free up more land. The government is still going for growth, with or without this target.

“It should be possible to get rid of certain EU environmental regulations, which could free up other pieces of land.”

Among the rules which could be scrapped are those pertaining to nutrient pollution and biodiversity improvements.

Mr Clarke is pushing for developers in England to be given “greater flexibility on affordable housing requirements”, and wants to ease requirements for builders to leave land in a better state for the environment than beforehand, known as “biodiversity net gain”.

Housing delays caused by nutrient pollution, when development contaminates nearby earth and surrounding bodies of water, are also to be reduced.

He is understood to have held meetings with several MPs who were staunch rebels on the planning reforms attempted by Mr Johnson’s government.