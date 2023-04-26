Tory London Mayor Hopeful Is 'Uncomfortable' With Rwanda Migrant Plan

Suella Braverman and Samuel Kasumu

A former Boris Johnson aide hoping to become mayor of London has said he is “uncomfortable” with the Rwanda policy.

Samuel Kasumu criticised the plan to deport Channel migrants, saying the capital’s mayor must be “completely comfortable” with immigration.

Kasumu worked for former prime minister Johnson, advising him on the civil society and communities brief.

In his resignation letter, he warned that progress made by the Conservative Party under David Cameron in 2015 with Black and Asian communities had been destroyed.

He has won the backing of energy secretary Grant Shapps, Northern Ireland office minister Steve Baker and former home secretary Priti Patel.

Kasumu told TalkTV: “If I want to be mayor of London, I have to be one that is completely comfortable with the idea of immigration.”

Asked if he agreed with the policy to deport migrants to Rwanda, Kasumu replied: “That’s a very good question. I think the issue with small boats is very serious.”

Pressed on the matte, He added: “Do I agree with it? If I was home secretary I’d be very uncomfortable with it.”

Asked if he would do it if he was home secretary, Kasumu added: “I’d be very uncomfortable with it.”

He was also asked about controversial comments immigration minister Robert Jenrick made this week about that uncontrolled migration threatens to “cannibalise” the compassion of the British public.

Kasumu replied: “It’s not the kind of language I would use.”

He is currently a councillor on Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council in Hertfordshire.

As part of his campaign to be selected as the Tory candidate for mayor, he has promised to allow outer boroughs to hold referenda on Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ tax on vehicles.

