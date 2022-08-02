Tory leadership voting delayed after GCHQ hacking warning

Postal ballots have still yet to be issued to the around 160,000 Tory members who will pick Boris Johnson’s successor - Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Voting for the next prime minister has been delayed after GCHQ warned that cyber hackers could change people’s ballots, The Telegraph can reveal.

The Conservative Party has been forced to abandon plans to allow members to change their vote for the next leader later in the contest because of the concerns.

The sudden alteration means postal ballots have still yet to be issued to the around 160,000 Tory members who will pick Boris Johnson’s successor. The ballots had been due to be sent out from Monday, but members have now been warned they could arrive as late as Aug 11.



The decision was taken on the advice of the National Cyber Security Centre, part of the UK’s GCHQ listening post. The Telegraph understands fears were raised that nefarious actors could change the votes of scores of party members, causing chaos to the democratic process.

It is understood there was no specific threat from a hostile state, with advice being more general and about the voting process and its vulnerabilities.

China, Russia and Iran have previously been accused of attempting to influence polls, and were publicly accused of trying to interfere in the 2020 US presidential election by a US intelligence chief.



A National Cyber Security Centre spokesman said: “Defending UK democratic and electoral processes is a priority for the NCSC, and we work closely with all parliamentary political parties, local authorities and MPs to provide cyber security guidance and support.

“As you would expect from the UK’s national cyber security authority, we provided advice to the Conservative Party on security considerations for online leadership voting.”

Conservative members will vote for either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss - Jacob King/Reuters

Tory members were informed about the delay by the party on Tuesday night. No reason for the specific security concerns was given.

One part of the message, seen by The Telegraph, reads: “Your ballot is now on the way – but it will arrive with you a little later than we originally said. Please do not worry. This is because we have taken some time to add some additional security to our ballot process, which has delayed us slightly.”

Story continues

The need for a change to the voting process on security grounds is embarrassing for Conservative Party headquarters.

Party chiefs are likely to face further questions about the gravity of the warnings issued by the National Cyber Security Centre and whether they are confident that the new process is secure and robust. The political impact of the delay remains unclear.

Rishi Sunak currently trails Liz Truss in Tory membership polls, with a new YouGov survey giving her the backing of 60 per cent while he is on 26 per cent.

Some of Mr Sunak’s allies believe early voting would benefit Ms Truss’s campaign. The result is announced on Sep 5.

Under the original plan, Tory members were to be issued with a postal ballot with a specific code. They could then vote by post or – for the first time in a Tory leadership race – online.

This remains the same. However, members were to be allowed to change their vote later in the race by post or online if they wanted – and this ability to change a vote has been scrapped.

The original process left open the possibility that cyber hackers could change a large number of votes online near the end of the contest. Similarly, someone who voted by post and uploaded a picture of their ballot could be vulnerable to their vote being changed online if their code was visible.

Under the new system, each member’s unique code will be deactivated once they vote, meaning it will not be possible to change that decision later in the race.

Another line in the message to members read: “It is an offence to vote more than once – any member found to have voted more than once will have their party membership withdrawn.”

Tory members were told to inform the party if their ballot has not arrived by Aug 11, raising the prospect that some could be waiting more than a week before they can vote.

The decision came after weeks of discussion between Tory party figures, national security cyber experts and the company producing the ballot papers for the race.