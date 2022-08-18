Tory leadership race is too long and should be 'wrapped up quicker', says Liz Truss ally

James Cleverly - REUTERS/Phil Noble

A senior Government minister has suggested the Tory leadership contest is taking too long and it would have been better for the process to have been "wrapped up quicker".

James Cleverly, the Education Secretary who is a supporter of Liz Truss, said he "would have been very, very happy if this whole process was over more quickly".

Mr Cleverly said "of course we would like to see this wrapped up quicker", but insisted the Government is still functioning.

Ministers have faced accusations of serving in a "zombie government" incapable of making big decisions as the nation waits for the Conservative Party to choose a replacement to Boris Johnson.

The Tories have faced criticism for holding a lengthy contest at a time when energy bills and inflation are spiking, and rail strikes are causing significant disruption to the public.

The eight-week contest formally began on July 12 and a winner is due to be announced on September 5.

Mr Cleverly said he believes it would be "legitimate" to look at reviewing the length of future leadership contests.

Asked why it takes the party such a long time to choose a leader, Mr Cleverly told LBC Radio: "Well look, I am a former party chairman. This is the system that is in place. I do think it is legitimate to look at reviewing that. That is an internal party process rather than a government process.

"But as I say, government does continue, ministers are still working."

Mr Cleverly was told that it was a "bad look" for the Tories to spend so long on the contest at a time when the UK is facing a number of major challenges.

"I would have been very, very happy if this whole process was over more quickly, but as I say, one of the people contending for this is a backbencher, not involved in government at all any more, Liz is the Foreign Secretary, and I know that she is still active on the foreign affairs side of things as well," he said.

"But yes, of course we would like to see this wrapped up quicker but we are still working, nonetheless."

Ms Truss and her leadership rival, Rishi Sunak, have now taken part in eight official hustings in front of Conservative Party members across the country, with four more events still scheduled.

A ConHome survey of Tory members published on Wednesday found 60 per cent of people who intend to vote in the contest have now voted, while 40 per cent are yet to vote.