Tory leadership race: Rishi Sunak claims he is 'underdog' as Liz Truss blames France for travel chaos in Dover

·3 min read

The battle to be the next leader of the Conservative Party - and prime minister of the United Kingdom - continued on Saturday.

Rishi Sunak gave a speech in Margaret Thatcher's home town of Grantham setting out his stall to Tory party members, framing himself as an "underdog".

Meanwhile, Liz Truss blamed France for issues at the Channel which have seen massive tailbacks of traffic in Kent.

Campaigning by the two candidates is ramping up as they gun for the top job.

Politics Hub: Sunak and Truss still unpopular with general public

They have until 2 September to convince the card-carrying members of the Conservative Party to vote for them.

The exact size of this electorate is unknown, but numbered around 160,000 in 2019.

Launching his campaign to members, Mr Sunak said: "All the evidence is clear, I am the only person who can beat Labour. I am the only candidate who can protect the union and I am the only candidate who can keep Brexit safe.

"Today, my campaign with party members begins. My campaign will represent the very best of Conservative values. I will give everything to earn every vote, but be in no doubt - I am the underdog.

"The forces that want this to be a coronation for the other candidate. But I think members want a choice and they are prepared to listen and in the coming days they will see that I do not just offer change... I'm offering hope we can be better."

And he revealed his plans to "take best of our COVID response and apply those lessons to clearing the massive backlogs in the NHS".

Mr Sunak went on to say that Ms Truss's plan to cut taxes while inflation is high is "wrong" and immoral and will cause mortgages to rise.

When this was put to Ms Truss, she said: "I think it's wrong to be taking money from people we don't need to take.

"When people across the country are struggling with the cost of living crisis."

Mr Sunak had also implied that Ms Truss was not being honest about the economy.

She said: "I'm being very honest about the situation - we face the biggest economic crisis we have seen for a generation and now is not the time for business as usual."

On the NHS, Ms Truss said she would appoint a "strong" health secretary - and that a strong economy would be needed to fix the backlogs.

Ms Truss, who is the foreign secretary, was asked about the situation in Kent which has seen chaos as people try to cross the Channel.

She said it was due to the French authorities having "not put enough people on the border", and denied it was due to Brexit.

Subscribe to the Beth Rigby Interviews... podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker

Pierre-Henri Dumont, the Republican MP for Calais, told Sky News that "almost 100%" of the kiosks at the Port of Dover allocated to the French police were filled on Friday.

He said: "Because of Brexit, we need to have more checks on passports, we need to stamp every passport, we need checks on who is coming into the European Union - something we didn't have to do before Brexit."

Sky News has also announced it will hold a live TV debate between Mr Sunak and Ms Truss on Thursday 4 August, hosted by Kay Burley.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rishi Sunak praised as ‘charismatic’ and ‘a strong family man’ after speech

    Conservative Party members lauded the ex-chancellor following remarks in Grantham, the birthplace of Margaret Thatcher.

  • Iran says it dismantled group with ties to Israel's Mossad

    Iran claimed on Saturday that its intelligence agents dismantled a group linked to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, which had allegedly planned terror operations inside Iran. According to Iran's state-run TV, members of the group had entered Iran from an unspecified neighboring country's Kurdish-populated area. The report also said Iranian forces arrested all members of the group and confiscated a large amount of weapons, explosives, and technical and communication equipment belonging to the group in several operations across Iran.

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Jordin Tootoo denies involvement in alleged 2003 world juniors sexual assault

    Jordin Tootoo is the third member of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team to deny any involvement in an alleged group sexual assault. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that allegedly happened as that city hosted the international tournament 19 years ago. Tootoo, who was a member of the silver-medal winning team, issued a statement on Saturday calling for a full investigation into the "disturbing allegations." "I don't recall knowing or hearing about t

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Lyles celebrates 25th with cruise through world qualifying

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles celebrated his 25th birthday Monday by running the fastest time in 200-metre qualifying at world track and field championships, a 19.98-second romp that he punctuated by playfully wagging his finger at the six other sprinters straggling behind. Lyles, last year's Olympic bronze medallist, was part of a cavalcade of the world's best sprinters — including 100 champions Fred Kerley and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and 18-years-old Erriyon Knighton —