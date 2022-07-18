Conservative leadership race latest: Tories will come together in 'spirit of love and harmony' after contest, says minister

debate - Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Getty Images

The Conservative Party will come together again in the "spirit of harmony and love" after the leadership race, a Cabinet minister has said.

Kit Malthouse, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said it was "good to have a vigorous debate" when asked about the vicious nature of last night’s contest, which saw Rishi Sunak call Liz Truss a "socialist" on live television.

"I suppose some people may see being called a socialist an insult, I’m not sure that’s true in the Labour Party, but there we are," Mr Malthouse told Sky.

"I am confident that the Conservative Party, like any family, that has its internal rows and discussions, sometimes in public, that eventually we’ll come back together again in the spirit of harmony and love and unite to win the general election.

"If it were just a polite agreement and consensus across the board, there wouldn’t be much point having the competition at all."

Snap polling after last night's debate indicated that Mr Sunak came out on top. Another candidate will be eliminated today in the third round of the leadership contest.

08:57 AM

Drug crackdown could see passports seized

People who use recreational drugs could lose their passports and driving licences as the Government says it will “tackle the scourge of substance abuse in society”.

Users of drugs like cannabis would be subject to a 'three-strikes' system, with the third strike involving being charge, being banned from an area such as a nightclub or having doccuments confiscated.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary is making a written statement today on the Government's new White Paper titled “Swift, Certain, Tough. New Consequences for Drug Possession”,

Repeat offenders could be given a "drug tag" to monitor their usage.

Priti Patel said: “Drug misuse puts lives at risk, fuels criminality and serious and violent crime, and also results in the grotesque exploitation of young, vulnerable people."

08:48 AM

Running the economy in Thatcher isn't a northern vote-winner

Lisa Nandy said that she was surprised that Rishi Suank has suggested that he can keep the Tories “Red Wall” seats while running the economy like Margaret Thatcher.

“There are many people across the North of England who will remember how our economy was run under Thatcher," she told Sky News.

"It is the opposite of what Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak promised.”

08:39 AM

Boris Johnson has 'clocked off'

The Prime Minister has “clearly clocked off” and so have “many of the ministers in his Government”, Labour has said

Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow levelling up secretary, said that “today of all days” showed the absurdity of the leadership contest.

“You’ve got a group of candidates who are very much preoccupied with winning the votes of Conservative MPs and Conservative Party members and the rest of the country have been discarded," she told Sky News.

“Not only have a number of the candidates said that they want to scrap the commitment to net zero, but [also] levelling up, which was the big idea, the mandate, on which this government came to power in 2019.”

08:36 AM

'It is not Boris Johnson's job to lead heatwave response,' claims cabinet minister

Kit Malthouse has defended Boris Johnson's decision not to attend a Cobra meeting on the heatwave and instead spend the weekend having a party at Chequers.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told Sky News: "It's my job to chair Cobra meetings. I briefed him yesterday morning at about 8am personally."

As the broadcaster showed aerial footage of Mr Johnson with his guests at Chequers, Mr Malthouse said it was "completely unfair" to suggest that the Prime Minister was ducking important meetings because he would be leaving the job soon.