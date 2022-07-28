Tory leadership race: Liz Truss is picking up Boris Johnson's baton after 'coup'

Liz Truss is pictured yesterday as she campaigned in Woodford Green on the outskirts of London - Reuters

Liz Truss is ready to "pick up the baton" from Boris Johnson and lead the nation with "integrity and loyalty", Nadine Dorries has said as she claimed the Prime Minister was the victim of a "coup".

The Culture Secretary, who is supporting Ms Truss in the Tory leadership race, said she believed Conservative MPs had made a "huge mistake" by forcing Mr Johnson to resign.

But she said the Foreign Secretary has the "very important qualities" needed to defeat Rishi Sunak and takeover from Mr Johnson in No 10.

Asked how she felt when Mr Johnson resigned, Ms Dorries told Sky News: “I was very disappointed. I thought it was a huge mistake but what I would say is that in Liz Truss we have somebody who has both integrity and loyalty and is able to pick up the baton using those very important qualities to take the country forward.”

Asked to what extent she blamed Mr Sunak for Mr Johnson's resignation after he quit as chancellor, Ms Dorries said: “It is not a secret that things happened that shouldn’t have happened and that Boris Johnson was removed via a coup…”

The comments came as Ms Truss and Mr Sunak prepare to take part in the first official Tory leadership hustings event in Leeds this evening.

09:11 AM

'It’s about who voters can relate to'

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has defended her recent attack on Rishi Sunak’s expensive clothes and said she had warned that a contest to replace Boris Johnson would “unleash the hounds of hell”.

She told BBC Breakfast: “Removing a sitting Prime Minister who won us an 80-seat majority less than three years ago, who took us through Covid and led the world in the response to the war in Ukraine – defenestrating that Prime Minister was never going to be a clean or easy thing for anyone to do.

“It was always going to have repercussions. I think I said at the very beginning we kind of unleashed the hounds of hell in doing that.”

Asked about her comments on Mr Sunak’s expensive suit and shoes, Ms Dorries said: “Judgment is a huge issue. We are facing a cost-of-living crisis.”

The Liz Truss supporter said there was no barrier to someone wealthy becoming PM but “it’s about judgment and it’s about who voters can relate to and who voters can relate to and who voters think have walked in their shoes and can understand their lives”.

09:09 AM

Pictured: Liz Truss visits broadband interchange ahead of hustings in Leeds

Liz Truss and Tory MP Jake Berry make a campaign visit to a broadband interchange in Leeds this morning - Ian Forsyth /Getty Images Europe

09:04 AM

'He has made a complete mess of this'

Andrew Fisher, the author of Labour's 2019 general election manifesto, has accused Sir Keir Starmer of making a "complete mess" of the party's stance on rail strikes.

He told LBC Radio: "I think he has made a complete mess of this from the start. If you are in a dispute which the unions are and it is not just the rail unions... Labour's demands should be simple which is workers' pay has got to keep up with inflation.

"That is the very modest demand of the RMT in this dispute and that their members don't lose their jobs, which again, is a fairly modest demand.

"Labour should be with them. There is no dispute about that. It is very clear that the government in Grant Shapps is acting to put a brake on settling this dispute. Really Keir Starmer ought to be focused on the Government, on Grant Shapps, and on the railway companies that are ripping off passengers and workers at moment by making lots of profit and keeping it for themselves."

Labour's 2019 manifesto author Andrew Fisher says Keir Starmer was not right to sack frontbencher Sam Tarry for giving an interview on the picket line during yesterday's rail strike.



08:56 AM

Sunak ally defends fuel bill VAT plan

Victoria Atkins, a supporter of Rishi Sunak, has defended the former chancellor's pledge to temporarily cut VAT on energy bills for one year if he becomes PM.

Denying that it was a U-turn, Ms Atkins said: "Throughout the pandemic Rishi has shown that he will react to circumstances as they change and be very flexible, very quick in reacting."

Ms Atkins was asked how the pledge will be paid for. She insisted it is not unfunded but also suggested it would just be "absorbed" by the Treasury.

Rishi Sunak is pictured yesterday at a campaign event in Newmarket - Joe Giddens/AFP

Asked if the pledge is unfunded, she told Sky News: "No, it is estimated about £4 billion, it is a temporary cut, a temporary targeted cut.

"But he has done the calculations very firmly that we can absorb this in a way that perhaps other tax cuts suggested by Liz of a much wider scale perhaps don't have the funding behind them that Rishi and other economists would like to see."

08:46 AM

Sir Keir Starmer has 'completely misread the situation'

Sir Keir Starmer and his advisers have "completely misread the situation" on rail strikes and have also "misread the mood amongst the general public", John McDonnell has claimed.

The former shadow chancellor told Sky News: "We have got to back them [the unions] because it is a just cause."

Mr McDonnell was asked about the prospect of a general strike as more unions ballot for industrial action and he said: "I support coordinated action because if that results then in a decent pay rise for people, they are protected against the cost-of-living crisis, I think that is the most effective thing to do."

08:38 AM

'Advisers around Keir have dug us into a hole'

John McDonnell said Sir Keir Starmer's advisers have "dug us into a hole" by telling Labour frontbenchers they are not allowed to join union picket lines.

The former shadow chancellor told Sky News: "I think the advisers around Keir have dug us into a hole in the first place, unnecessarily, by telling people not to go in picket lines.

"The reality is over the years we were formed by the trade unions so when the trade unions have a just cause we support them and this is a just cause."

08:31 AM

John McDonnell accuses Starmer of 'severe mistake' over Tarry sacking

John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, has criticised Sir Keir Starmer for sacking Sam Tarry as he said it has sparked a "completely unnecessary row". The senior Labour MP said Sir Keir and his advisers had made a "severe mistake".

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "I don't know who is advising Keir Starmer but this is a completely unnecessary row that has been invented just at a time when the Tories are tearing themselves apart and we have got the maximum opportunity, I think, to gain an advantage in the polls, build the support to take us into government, we are having this completely unnecessary row.

"Sam went on the picket lines like minister after minister, shadow minister after shadow minister, over the years in support of workers who are asking for a decent pay rise, it is a just cause.

"Now we are told he has been sacked not because he went on the picket lines but because he made statements on the picket lines. But what was he supposed to do, go on there and wear a gag? It is a silly, silly situation to get into. I think we just need to accept that there will be a wave of industrial action now inevitably from union after union because their members are voting overwhelmingly for industrial action because they are saying 'we can't accept a pay cut' and we have got to come off the fence and be on the side of a just cause. The workers, I think they have got it right.

"This is an unnecessary dispute and I regret, whoever has advised Keir Starmer on this I think has made a severe mistake."

08:22 AM

Diane Abbott criticises Sir Keir Starmer

Diane Abbott, the former shadow home secretary and an ally of the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, suggested the sacking of Sam Tarry by Sir Keir Starmer is unprecedented.

She told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: “The point about sacking Sam Tarry is I have never known a Labour leader sack a minister or a shadow minister for going on a picket line before.”

Labour has insisted Mr Tarry was not sacked for joining the picket line but rather for failing to stick to the party's policy positions and for conducting media interviews without permission.

Ms Abbott rubbished the party's official position as she claimed: “The real reason that Sam Tarry was sacked was because he went on a picket line. Everybody knows that.”

08:16 AM

'The public want to see the Labour Party stand with the RMT'

Sir Keir Starmer is facing a Labour backlash after he sacked Sam Tarry from his role as shadow transport minister yesterday (you can read the full story here).

Mr Tarry had joined a union picket line in the morning to show support for striking rail workers despite Sir Keir telling shadow ministers not to take part.

A Labour spokesman insisted Mr Tarry had not been sacked for appearing on a picket line but rather for failing to stick to the party's policy positions and for conducting media interviews without getting permission.

Diane Abbott, the former shadow home secretary, criticised Sir Keir for failing to support the strikes as she told the BBC: “The RMT is standing up for ordinary people and I think the public want to see the Labour Party stand with the RMT and stand with ordinary people.”

08:10 AM

Boris Johnson 'was removed via a coup'

Boris Johnson was "removed via a coup", the Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has claimed.

Ms Dorries, who is backing Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race, was asked this morning to what extent she blamed Rishi Sunak for Mr Johnson leaving No 10 after his decision to quit as chancellor piled the pressure on the PM to go.

She told Sky News: “It is not a secret that things happened that shouldn’t have happened and that Boris Johnson was removed via a coup…”

08:08 AM

Nadine Dorries: Truss can 'pick up the baton' from PM

Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary and a supporter of Liz Truss, said she believes the Foreign Secretary can "pick up the baton" from Boris Johnson and lead the nation with "integrity and loyalty".

Ms Dorries, a leading ally of Mr Johnson, was asked during an interview with Sky News this morning how she felt when the PM announced his resignation.

She said: “I was very disappointed. I thought it was a huge mistake but what I would say is that in Liz Truss we have somebody who has both integrity and loyalty and is able to pick up the baton using those very important qualities to take the country forward.”

08:06 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will take part in the first official Tory hustings event in Leeds this evening, with both candidates hoping to gain an advantage in the race for No 10.

The contest is now entering a key phase as Conservative Party members prepare to start voting, with ballots due to arrive on doorsteps between August 1 and August 5.

Meanwhile, Labour is bracing for a civil war after Sir Keir Starmer sacked Sam Tarry from the frontbench for joining a union picket line.

It promises to be another busy day in Westminster and I will guide you through the key developments.