Tory leadership race latest: Tom Tugendhat's supporters should back Penny Mordaunt, suggests ally

Penny Mordaunt - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tom Tugendhat's backers should switch their support to Penny Mordaunt, a key ally of the trade minister has suggested.

Maria Miller, the former culture secretary, said today that her candidate is a 'One Nation' Tory, in an apparent appeal to the supporters of Mr Tugendhat.

"This is about a leadership change to get a fresh and new, invigorated leader in place," Ms Miller told Sky News.

"That’s why I’m supporting Penny Mordaunt because she has that broad approach as what we would call a One Nation Conservative."

Mr Tugendhat finished just above Suella Braverman to avoid being knocked out of the leadership race yesterday, losing five supporters to leave him with 32 backers.

If Kemi Badenoch and her supporters follow Mrs Braverman in backing Liz Truss as a candidate to unite the Right, then Ms Mordaunt may need Mr Tugendhat's votes to progress to the final membership vote.

Follow below for the latest updates.

08:50 AM

Poll: Who should be the next Prime Minister?

Have your say below in our Tory leadership poll for the second ballot:

08:48 AM

Yesterday's results

Here are the results from this week's last MP ballot before Monday.

Rishi Sunak - 101 (up 13 from 88)

Penny Mordaunt - 83 (up 16 from 67)

Liz Truss - 64 (up 14 from 50)

Kemi Badenoch - 49 (up 9 from 40)

Tom Tugendhat - 32 (down 5 from 37)

Suella Braverman - 27 (down 5 from 32) - Eliminated

08:44 AM

Team Penny trying to run a clean campaign

Last week Edward Malnick, our Sunday Political Editor, noted that the Conservative leadership race is set to be "one of the bloodiest ever" and that certainly seems to be the case.

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt have seen the most sustained criticism from allies of Liz Truss, Suella Braverman and Boris Johnson.

Story continues

Today's Times reported that Mr Johnson has urged the leadership rivals to back "anyone but Rishi", with a source saying: "The whole No 10 team hates Rishi. It’s personal. It’s vitriolic. They don’t blame Saj [Sajid Javid] for bringing him down. They blame Rishi. They think he was planning this for months."

However Penny Mordaunt's backers Maria Miller and John Lamont today have distancied themselves from any mudslinging by rival camps.

"This leadership contest is run along a set of lines and I think people will want it to be a positive campaign," Ms Miller told Sky News.

"We're colleagues, together, we're not opposing each other in a fundamental political sense."

08:38 AM

A day of debates

There is no ballot of Tory MPs today, but the five remaining candidates will not have time to think about their success of getting through yesterday's vote.

At 1pm ConservativeHome will stream a live hustings for all the candidates who will be asked questions from readers.

At 7:30pm Channel 4 will host the first of three live television debates where all five leadership hopefuls will have chance to set out their stall.

Both Tom Tugedhat and Kemi Badenoch will be looking for a strong performance in both.

Ms Badenoch is facing calls to drop out and support Liz Truss to unite the right of the party.

Mr Tugenhadt is currently in last place and set to be eliminated on Monday unless he sees a change of fortune in his support.

08:30 AM

'We don't give a flying **** what you think', Rishi Sunak backer tells Lord Frost

Simon Hoare, chairman of the Northern Ireland Select Committee and a backer of the former chancellor has spoken out against Lord Frost.

The former Brexit Chief Negotiator, writing in the Telegraph, urged Kemi Badenoch "to stand down in return for a serious job in a Truss administration.”

However Mr Hoare responded angrily on Twitter, calling Lord Frost an "unelected failed Minister".

Mr Sunak, despite reaching more than 100 MP supporters yesterday, could see a challenge to reaching the final two candidates if Liz Truss were to pick up the considerable number of names who have supported Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman.

I don’t wish to be rude BUT who the hell is an unelected, failed Minister to tell any MP what to do? For some unknown reason David Frost perpetually thinks we give a flying xxxx what he thinks. We don’t and we won’t https://t.co/7PC7Q2fshr — Simon Hoare MP (@Simon4NDorset) July 15, 2022

08:22 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Five candidates have made it through to the next round of the Tory leadership contest and will this evening take part in the first live debate.

Suella Braverman was knocked out of the contest yesterday after securing the lowest number of votes in the second round.

Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch and Penny Mordaunt will now come under intense scrutiny as they go head-to-head on national television.

It promises to be another busy day in Westminster and I will be on hand to guide you through the key developments.