Tory leadership race latest: Rishi Sunak receives further boost as Steve Barclay declares support

Rishi Sunak's bid to be the next leader of the Conservative Party has received another significant boost after Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, declared his support for the former chancellor.

Mr Barclay said in a statement that he had "worked closely with him when I was chief secretary to the Treasury and I am convinced that he has all the right attributes to take our country forward".

Mr Barclay, Boris Johnson's former chief of staff in No 10, is the third senior minister to back Mr Sunak in the last 24 hours after Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, and Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, both declared their support.

Eight candidates are still in the race to replace Mr Johnson after nominations closed last night: Mr Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Suella Braverman.

The first round of voting will take place this afternoon from 1.30pm to 3.30pm with a result announced at 5pm. Any candidate who fails to secure the votes of 30 Tory MPs will be knocked out, with the next round taking place tomorrow.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

07:33 AM

UK economy grew by 0.5 per cent in May

The UK economy grew by 0.5 per cent in May, rebounding from a 0.2 per cent drop in April, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rise in gross domestic product (GDP) came after a bounce back across all three main sectors of the economy – services, manufacturing and construction.

The ONS also revised GDP data up for April, to a fall of 0.2 per cent from a drop of 0.3 per cent in its previous estimation.

Story continues

07:31 AM

Grant Shapps: Rule change scuppered campaign

Grant Shapps said his campaign for the Tory leadership was torpedoed when the 1922 Committee decided to set a higher threshold of support to make the first ballot paper than was in place for previous contests.

Candidates have only needed the backing of 10 MPs to make the contest in the past but this time the initial threshold was set at 20.

The Transport Secretary told Sky News: "I came in obviously very late in the day but got off to a good start. The rules were then actually changed, they doubled the nomination figures from previously in order to speed through the competition because we are keen to have a new leader in place.

"I would have been nominated on the old rules, I thought probably not on the new rules and in any case, looking at the candidates... I actually came to a conclusion that another candidate had the right policies and could be certain they would be ready to do the job on day one as he walked into Downing Street and that is of course Rishi."

07:27 AM

What is happening today?

The first round of voting in the Tory leadership contest will get underway at 1.30pm.

Tory MPs will be able to vote until 3.30pm and a result will then be announced at about 5pm.

Any candidate with fewer than 30 votes will be eliminated.

That means we could have a number of contenders exiting the contest this evening ahead of the second round of voting tomorrow.

07:22 AM

Who are the eight candidates still in the contest?

Eight Tory leadership contenders managed to secure the backing of at least 20 Tory MPs to make it onto the ballot paper last night.

They are:

Rishi Sunak

Liz Truss

Tom Tugendhat

Kemi Badenoch

Penny Mordaunt

Jeremy Hunt

Nadhim Zahawi

Suella Braverman

07:20 AM

Steve Barclay backs Rishi Sunak

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, has declared his support for Rishi Sunak.

He is the third Cabinet minister to make the move in the last 24 hours after Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps also backed the former chancellor.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Barclay said: “I worked closely with him when I was chief secretary to the Treasury and I am convinced that he has all the right attributes to take our country forward.”

07:18 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Eight candidates have made it onto the Tory leadership ballot paper after nominations closed yesterday evening.

The first round of voting will take place this afternoon from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, with a result due to be announced at 5pm. Any candidate with fewer than 30 votes will be knocked out.

We also have Penny Mordaunt's formal campaign launch event this morning at 10.30am.

It promises to be another busy day in Westminster and I will be on hand to guide you through the key developments.