Tory leadership race latest: Penny Mordaunt not ready to govern 'on day one', suggests Liz Truss ally

Dominic Penna
·6 min read
Penny Mordaunt - JONATHAN HORDLE/ITV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock&nbsp;
Penny Mordaunt would not be ready to govern "on day one", an ally of her Conservative leadership rival Liz Truss has suggested.

The two contenders face a battle royale this afternoon as they seek to secure a spot on the Tory membership ballot against Rishi Sunak this summer.

Simon Clarke, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, was asked by Sky News about why he shared criticisms of Ms Mordaunt by Lord Frost, who said a Mordaunt premiership would not succeed.

"I think it’s very important that people get to hear about the assessment of the qualities of people who are standing," Mr Clarke told Sky. "Lord Frost’s warning is not in isolation, it’s been echoed by a number of people.

"I think it’s perfectly important that people who have, as I say, worked closely with candidates get to make clear their views. And people’s readiness for that job on day one is critical. That is of course one of the reasons why I’m supporting the Foreign Secretary."

It came as Tobias Ellwood, who was stripped of the Tory whip yesterday, warned that the public had "had enough of blue-on-blue" fighting after a bitter week of the leadership race.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:29 AM

Simon Clarke - who worked with Sunak for nine months - says Truss's ideas 'most exciting'

Liz Truss has "the most exciting plan" for the British economy, Rishi Sunak's former second-in-command has said.

Simon Clarke, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, praised Ms Truss's "compelling" focus on tax cuts and increasing revenues.

Pressed by LBC on why he was backing the Foreign Secretary, and not Mr Sunak, he said: "Liz is clear that she will scrap the National Insurance increase that came into effect earlier this year, and she'll reverse the planned corporation tax rise for early next year."

08:25 AM

Let us vote to keep Boris Johnson as PM, demand Tory members

More than 2,000 Conservative members have written to the party’s chairman to demand a vote on whether Boris Johnson should carry on as leader, reports Christopher Hope.

The party members want Mr Johnson's name to be added to the ballot when 160,000 members vote for a new leader next month.

The members - all of whom have to give their membership numbers when they sign up - are backing a petition organised by Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch, the Tory donor, and David Campbell Bannerman, a former Conservative Euro MP.

The petition is the first stage of a campaign by members to reinstate Mr Johnson, with further plans to pressure association chairmen to take action over his removal from the leadership.

Full story: 'You cannot disenfranchise members'

08:22 AM

Penny Mordaunt launches overnight policy blitz

Penny Mordaunt has launched an overnight policy blitz in a last-ditch attempt to secure a spot in the final two of the Conservative leadership race.

Ms Mordaunt has pledged overnight interest-free loans for deposits - forcing banks to consider rent payments so Britons with poor credit scores can afford deposits - and vowed to cut EU red tape to make Britain the "easiest, simplest" country to trade with.

Penny Mordaunt has set out her stall on issues including red tape and China - Hollie Adams/Getty Images
She also accused the Government of being "too soft on China", an issue that was a flashpoint between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, her remaining leadership rivals, during the second debate on Sunday.

08:18 AM

Tory MPs only vote for the best candidate, insists minister

Simon Clarke was keen to deny any knowledge of "horse-trading" or vote-swapping deals rumoured to have taken place behind closed doors.

Mr Clarke insisted the Liz Truss campaign "has been focused purely and simply on making that case to our colleagues" and professed to have "no insight into anything of that kind".

"Colleagues ultimately vote for the person they think is best placed to be the next party leader, that’s the only possible right thing to do and the only logical thing to do," he told Sky.

"It’s not for me to comment on what any other campaign might be doing."

08:16 AM

Tobias Ellwood calls for campaign ceasefire amid 'blue-on-blue' spats

Tobias Ellwood, who confirmed he will be unable to vote for Penny Mordaunt today after he was stripped of the Tory whip, warned the rival leadership camps Britain "has probably had enough of the blue-on-blue".

Speaking from Odesa in Ukraine, the defence committee chairman described the past few weeks as "a sad chapter in the history of our great party" and said he hoped his suspension from the Conservative ranks was "only temporary".

Tobias Ellwood - Yui Mok/PA Wire
"The nation wants to be impressed and inspired, not demoralised by what they're witnessing right now and we perhaps need to exhibit greater decorum, dial down the temperature a bit. Otherwise we're just going to be letting ourselves and committing ourselves to probably a long spell in opposition."

08:12 AM

Things are off to a stormy start

Asked why he shared out Lord Frost's cutting critique of Penny Mordaunt, Simon Clarke - who is backing Liz Truss - insisted the next Prime Minister must be ready "on day one".

I think it’s very important that people get to hear about the assessment of the qualities of people who are standing not just to be the leader of the Conservative Party but our next Prime Minister.

And Lord Frost’s warning is not in isolation, it’s been echoed by a number of people. I think it’s perfectly important that people who have, as I say, worked closely with candidates get to make clear their views.

This is a robust contest – you would expect it to be, frankly, because this is an incredibly important job. And people’s readiness for that job on day one is critical. That is of course one of the reasons why I’m supporting the Foreign Secretary.

08:10 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's political reporter guiding you through another significant day in Westminster as the final two Tory leadership contenders are confirmed.

Rishi Sunak is widely expected to advance to the members' ballot, but questions remain about whether will be joined by Liz Truss or Penny Mordaunt.

Penny Morduant Liz Truss Rishi Sunak - Getty Images
Today will also see Boris Johnson's last ever Prime Minister's Questions.

