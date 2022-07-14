Tory leadership race latest: Liz Truss to set out leadership bid as candidates scramble for votes

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, will set out her Conservative leadership bid on Thursday, with six hopefuls remaining in the contest.

Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt were eliminated from the contest on Wednesday night, with Mr Hunt throwing his support behind Rishi Sunak.

Ms Truss currently has the public backing of around 24 MPs, including Boris Johnson loyalists, Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg. However, she faces tough competition to make it onto the final ballot, with both Mr Sunak and Penny Mordaunt having more public backers among MPs.

Ms Mordaunt was boosted by a poll suggesting she would win a runoff to become the next Tory leader and prime minister if she makes it to the final two candidates. A second ballot will be held on Thursday with candidates expected to have to get at least 40 votes to survive.

Rishi ally confident of former Chancellor’s prospects

08:08 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak’s ally Gillian Keegan pointed out that the former chancellor had received the backing of a quarter of the Tory Party’s MPs in the first round of voting for a new leader.

However, she acknowledged that Penny Mordaunt had also performed well.

In response to a suggestion that Mr Sunak had not done as well as he hoped, health minister Ms Keegan told Sky News: “A quarter of the parliamentary party when you’ve got eight candidates? That’s pretty good I think - my maths says that’s pretty good.”

She added: “I’m sure Penny is really pleased with her result” but “Rishi has got a very strong following” because “serious times need serious people”.

Ms Keegan dismissed a YouGov poll suggesting Ms Mordaunt would comfortably beat Mr Sunak if the two went head-to-head in the final stage of the contest, saying polls needed to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Badenoch: Tax cuts if I’m PM, but I won’t be ‘reckless’ about it

08:00 , Josh Salisbury

Kemi Badenoch has said she would not commit to “reckless” tax cuts from day one if successful, but would reduce personal and corporation taxes.

In an interview with the Times, she said: “I am instinctively a tax cutter, but I am not a reckless one,” she says. “What I’m not committing to is doing something on day one.

“I worry, for instance, about U-turns. Businesses have made decisions based on current tax policy, public sector has made decisions based on national insurance tax rises and so on. We need to look at the implications of doing something different.”

She told the paper that she had “a lot of respect” for fellow contender and former Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, but argued that Government had often avoided making difficult decisions itself.

Ms Badenoch also suggested that the Bank of England could come under greater ministerial oversight for failing to raise interest rates sooner.

“I look at the target-setting that the Bank of England had,” she said. “I wonder whether our attitude to them missing targets might have meant that they were more complacent than they could have been.”

What are scores of leadership contestants so far?

07:38 , Josh Salisbury

The second round of voting by Tory MPs will take place between 11.30am and 1.30pm, with a result announced at 3pm.

Here’s a reminder of the votes each contestant got in Wednesday’s round of voting, with some receiving more than the number of MPs who have publicly backed them:

Rishi Sunak - 88 votes

Penny Mordaunt - 67 votes

Liz Truss - 50 votes

Kemi Badenoch - 40 votes

Tom Tugendhat - 37 votes

Suella Braverman - 32 votes

Both Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt were eliminated from the contest after failing to secure enough MPs’ votes, getting 25 and 18 votes respectively.

Truss ally: Backers of Braverman and Badenoch should get behind Foreign Secretary

07:28 , Josh Salisbury

One of Liz Truss’ closest allies made a direct appeal on Thursday to MPs backing Rightwingers Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch to switch their allegiances to the Foreign Secretary, writes the Standard’s political editor, Nicholas Cecil.

Cabinet colleague Therese Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary, told Sky News: “The reason why I think supporters of Suella and Kemi should come and join Liz is because a lot of their policies are in a very similar direction, about having a free economy, about making sure that we stand up for the United Kingdom. and be proud for our country and indeed having that more focus on aspects of delivery, but a different approach slightly on how we tackle economic issues.”

Ms Truss won the support of 50 MPs in the first round of voting on Wednesday, Ms Badenoch 40, and Ms Braverman 32, with growing pressure for parliamentarians on the Right of the Tory party to unite behind one candidate.

Mordaunt: Defence will be ‘first duty’ of Government if I win

07:19 , Josh Salisbury

Leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt has vowed to make defence the "first duty" of government should she emerge victorious.

The trade minister pulled ahead of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss after the first round of voting by Tory MPs, despite being seen as a relative outlier before the race began.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Ms Mordaunt promised to honour the UK’s Nato commitment of spending 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030, and said Britain needs to "hold fast" to the nation’s shared values of "strength, fairness and decency, (and) a willingness to stand up for what is right".

She wrote: “The defence of the realm is the first duty of any government.” She added that she would hold to the UK’s position on Ukraine.

07:17 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to the Standard’s live blog where we will be covering all the latest developments in the Conservative Party leadership race.

Another ballot will be held Thursday, with the field of six remaining contestants expected to whittled down further.