Tory leadership race latest LIVE: Johnson boards plane back to the UK as Sunak ‘passes 100 threshold’

Boris Johnson is flying back to London from his holiday in the Dominican Republic to attempt an extraordinary comeback.

Pictured by Sky News, the former Prime Minister is said to have told allies that he is “up for it” as he flew back overnight with his wife and two children.

He has already secured the support of six Cabinet members: Ben Wallace, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Simon Clarke, Chris Heaton-Harris, Alok Sharma and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, despite not officially declaring.

Rishi Sunak is believed to have become the first Conservative leadership candidate to secure the backing of 100 MPs, however, shoring up sufficient support to be on the ballot for Monday’s vote from the likes of Dominic Raab and Tom Tugendhat.

On Friday night, the former Chancellor’s supporters said he had amassed the necessary numbers to reach the threshold, way ahead of the deadline.

Ahead of Monday’s deadline, Penny Mordaunt is the only one of the three to have formally declared her intent to run in the race and according to reports has the backing of just 25 MPs so far.

“I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister - to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next GE (general election),” she said on Friday.

Rishi Sunak 'first contender to pass threshold of 100 Tory MPs'

Political instability sees UK economic outlook downgraded by ratings agency

The UK’s economic outlook has been downgraded from “stable” to “negative” by the ratings agency Moody’s due to political instability and high inflation.

In a report published on Friday night, Moody’s said the change in outlook was driven by “heightened unpredictability in policymaking amid weaker growth prospects and high inflation” and “risks to the UK’s debt affordability from likely higher borrowing and risk of a sustained weakening in policy credibility”.

Rating agencies rate a country on the strength of its economy and provide governments with a score based on the likelihood that they will be able to pay back debt.

The rating affects how much it costs governments to borrow money in the international financial markets.

According to the agency, an outlook period “typically lasts 12-18 months”.