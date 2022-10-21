Tory leadership race latest LIVE: Tory MPs consider candidates to replace Liz Truss as Boris Johnson ponders comeback

(PA)

The race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party is under way with three candidates likely to be in the running to get nominated - Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson.

Supporters of Mr Johnson are backing the former prime minister to make an extraordinary political comeback following the dramatic resignation of Liz Truss on Thursday.

Just six weeks after he left No10 for the final time, forced out by his own MPs, allies are urging him to run again for a second shot at the Tory crown.

If he does, he is likely to find himself up against Mr Sunak – the former chancellor who is blamed by Mr Johnson’s supporters for bringing him down – and the Leader of the House Ms Mordaunt.

Such a move would be highly divisive within the Conservative Party, with reports some MPs could resign the whip and sit as independents rather than serve under Mr Johnson.

In order to do so however, he will need to secure the nominations of 100 of the party’s 357 MPs – a target which some at Westminster believe may be beyond him. Under the rules set out by Sir Graham Brady – the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee – and party chairman Sir Jake Berry, nominations will close at 2pm on Monday.

There was no immediate word from Mr Johnson – who was thought to be holidaying with his family in the Caribbean – on his intentions.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who called for an immediate general election, said the potential return of a man deemed “unfit for office” by his own MPs “adds insult to injury” for voters.

MPs announce support for Penny Mordaunt as leader

08:55 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Scottish Tory MP John Lamont has made the case for Penny Mordaunt to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister, arguing she would bring together the “strongest” Government.

He tweeted: “I’m backing @PennyMordaunt to stand because she would bring together the strongest government with the best and brightest talents from across the Conservative party”.

I’m backing @PennyMordaunt to be PM: a proven track across 8 Govt Depts over 12yrs, understands the challenges ordinary families face, knows how to beat Labour, & has shown already this week she’s more than a match for Keir Starmer #PM4PM pic.twitter.com/iTJpT4iBsp — Maria_Miller (@MariaMillerUK) October 20, 2022

Former Cabinet minister Dame Maria Miller also declared her backing, should Ms Mordaunt go for the job, sharing supportive messages with the hashtag #PM4PM.

Rishi remains tight-lipped...

08:46 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Rishi Sunak did not answer questions from reporters as he left his home this morning.

Mr Sunak said nothing as he walked a few yards from his front door to a waiting black Mercedes.

Pictured: Truss arrives in Downing Street

08:34 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Liz Truss has been pictured arriving in Downing Street this morning, following her resignation yesterday.

She will remain in office until her successor has been chosen.

Boris Johnson as PM would help save Conservative Party, says one Tory MP

08:30 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A Tory MP calling for Boris Johnson to replace Liz Truss said the former prime minister can prevent the party from being “completely wiped out” at the next general election.

When it was put to him Mr Johnson was brought down by a mass exodus of his own ministers, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow told BBC Breakfast: “Well, that was then, this is now. We’re facing a crisis as a party. We could go down and be completely wiped out without Boris Johnson as our prime minister…

“Boris Johnson has a mandate from the members of the party and from the electorate. I’m sure my colleagues will reflect on that when they vote, and we can avoid a general election, we can go out and put this band back together, we can have political heavyweights around that Cabinet table and we can go on and win the next general election. I’m convinced of that”.

He said Mr Johnson can “unite all factions of our party”.

A string of Tory MPs have announced they’re backing Rishi Sunak

08:24 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Several Tories have come out in support of Rishi Sunak as a potential successor to Liz Truss.

Ministers Robert Jenrick and Claire Coutinho and backbenchers Guy Opperman, Siobhan Baillie, Angela Richardson and Robin Walker have all taken to Twitter to say they believe the former chancellor is the right man for the job, after he finished runner-up in the summer’s leadership contest.

I’m backing @RishiSunak to be our Prime Minister.



Rishi will restore public confidence in our party and market confidence in our economy.



He will unite @conservatives and lead our country with integrity, judgement and competence. #ready4rishi — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 21, 2022

Mr Jenrick, who previously backed Mr Sunak for PM, said on social media the former cabinet minister would “restore public confidence in our party and market confidence in our economy”, and “unite” the Conservatives.

Mr Opperman, who also supported Mr Sunak over the summer, described him as a “serious person for serious times”. He added in a tweet: ““He was right about the economy during the summer: we need his leadership to get us back on track.”

I remain of the view that @RishiSunak is the right person to be our Prime Minister.

He is a serious person for serious times.



He was right about the economy during the summer: we need his leadership to get us back on track. — Guy Opperman (@GuyOpperman) October 21, 2022

Lib Dem leader: Tories have a duty to call a general election

08:20 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Tory MPs have a “patriotic duty” to call for an early general election, Sir Ed Davey has said.

The Liberal Democrat leader told BBC Breakfast: “The Conservative Party have shown they’re unfit to govern our great country. We don’t need another Conservative prime minister lurching from crisis to crisis. We need to get rid of them.

“I think the Conservative MPs now need to do their patriotic duty and work with the opposition parties to get that general election so that British people can have their say”.

But, he said, the Tories will “probably try to cling on to power”.

He said the Conservatives are “so divided” and that he doubted any of the leadership candidates could unite the party.

Tory MP throws support behind Boris Johnson

08:18 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Boris Johnson should try to make a comeback as prime minister because he is “our best electoral asset,” a Conservative MP has said.

Karl McCartney, the MP for Lincoln who is on the executive of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, said there is public support for Mr Johnson to return as “people have been coming up to me for the past week and saying they want Boris to come back and I certainly do as well.”

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I did not want him to resign in the first place.

“I think the Labour Party and some of the media did a credible hatchet job over six months and got rid of our best electoral asset.

“In the marginal seat of Lincoln I know that my majority, which is the largest it has ever been after 2019, was because Boris Johnson was the prime minister and was the leader of our party that was the most credible person at the time to get the majority.”

Labour and Lib Dems say Truss should not receive £115k annual allowance

08:13 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Leaders of the Labour Party and Liberal Democrats have said Liz Truss should not receive the allowance of up to £115,000 a year she will be entitled to as a former prime minister.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “She should turn it down. I think that’s the right thing to do.

“She’s done 44 days in office, she’s not really entitled to it, she should turn it down and not take it.”

His comments echo those made this morning by Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey who, when asked if Ms Truss deserves the payment, told LBC radio: “No. Most people have to work at least 35 years to get a full state pension.

“I think working 45 days shouldn’t give you a pension that is many, many times what ordinary people out there get after a lifetime of work”.

What will the leadership race involve?

08:04 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Candidates will need the backing of at least 100 MPs in order to run in the Tory leadership race, and the entire process is due to be concluded by next Friday.

Here’s 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady explaining how it will work...

Another former minister agrees...

07:59 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Sir David Lidington, who served in the Cabinet Office under former prime minister Theresa May, has also said Boris Johnson should not succeed Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

Sir David said the former Prime Minister “has had his chance” and that competence is now needed from the person who takes over at the country’s helm.

He said Mr Johnson’s time in office ended with 60 ministers and parliamentary private secretaries saying “they did not feel they could remain in his government and that he was not fit to lead an effective administration”.

“We do need competence now at a time of great economic challenge for this country,” Sir David told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Boris Johnson has always been somebody who has focused on the big picture, not on detail.”

He added that Mr Johnson is still under investigation by Parliament over whether he deliberately misled MPs over the so-called partygate scandal.

“I think he has had his chance and the Conservative parliamentary party concluded just a few months ago this could not go on and it would not be right for him to continue as Prime Minister – that, after all, is why he resigned,” he concluded.

Boris Johnson not the person to take over as PM, says ex-minister

07:52 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Boris Johnson is not the person to restore the reputation of the Conservative Party, A Tory MP has said as he called for Rishi Sunak to take over as leader.

“I don’t think we can go back there for the next two years,” former minister Crispin Blunt told Sky News.

“Boris Johnson has the most astonishing set of skills but there are one or two weaknesses kicking around in that personality and they were fairly brutally exposed…

“He is probably not the character to restore our reputation for the next two years because of that controversy”.

Mr Blunt said a comeback by Mr Johnson would mean the party would be “probably straight back in the pickle we were in when he left office”.

He added: “Rishi Sunak is head and shoulders rank above the rest of us in terms of his basic personal capabilities of being Prime Minister, and that’s why he would now be my choice.”

The race is on

07:42 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning. Today is Friday, October 21, and welcome to the Evening Standard’s politics live blog.

We are (again) facing a Tory leadership race, after Liz Truss finally bowed to mounting pressure and resigned yesterday just six weeks after becoming Prime Minister.

Her successor is to be chosen from within the Conservative Party within a week, despite widespread calls from outside the party for a general election to be called.

No candidate has yet officially declared interest, but Tory MPs Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson look likely to be in the running.

Follow along for updates throughout the day, as we bring you everything you need to know during this extraordinary, fast-moving time in UK politics.