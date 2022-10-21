Tory leadership race latest LIVE: Tory MPs consider candidates to replace Liz Truss as Boris Johnson ponders comeback

Lydia Chantler-Hicks
·10 min read
(PA)
(PA)

The race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party is under way with three candidates likely to be in the running to get nominated - Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson.

Supporters of Mr Johnson are backing the former prime minister to make an extraordinary political comeback following the dramatic resignation of Liz Truss on Thursday.

Just six weeks after he left No10 for the final time, forced out by his own MPs, allies are urging him to run again for a second shot at the Tory crown.

If he does, he is likely to find himself up against Mr Sunak – the former chancellor who is blamed by Mr Johnson’s supporters for bringing him down – and the Leader of the House Ms Mordaunt.

Such a move would be highly divisive within the Conservative Party, with reports some MPs could resign the whip and sit as independents rather than serve under Mr Johnson.

In order to do so however, he will need to secure the nominations of 100 of the party’s 357 MPs – a target which some at Westminster believe may be beyond him. Under the rules set out by Sir Graham Brady – the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee – and party chairman Sir Jake Berry, nominations will close at 2pm on Monday.

There was no immediate word from Mr Johnson – who was thought to be holidaying with his family in the Caribbean – on his intentions.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who called for an immediate general election, said the potential return of a man deemed “unfit for office” by his own MPs “adds insult to injury” for voters.

MPs announce support for Penny Mordaunt as leader

08:55 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Scottish Tory MP John Lamont has made the case for Penny Mordaunt to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister, arguing she would bring together the “strongest” Government.

He tweeted: “I’m backing @PennyMordaunt to stand because she would bring together the strongest government with the best and brightest talents from across the Conservative party”.

Former Cabinet minister Dame Maria Miller also declared her backing, should Ms Mordaunt go for the job, sharing supportive messages with the hashtag #PM4PM.

Rishi remains tight-lipped...

08:46 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Rishi Sunak did not answer questions from reporters as he left his home this morning.

Mr Sunak said nothing as he walked a few yards from his front door to a waiting black Mercedes.

Pictured: Truss arrives in Downing Street

08:34 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Liz Truss has been pictured arriving in Downing Street this morning, following her resignation yesterday.

She will remain in office until her successor has been chosen.

(PA)
(PA)

Boris Johnson as PM would help save Conservative Party, says one Tory MP

08:30 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A Tory MP calling for Boris Johnson to replace Liz Truss said the former prime minister can prevent the party from being “completely wiped out” at the next general election.

When it was put to him Mr Johnson was brought down by a mass exodus of his own ministers, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow told BBC Breakfast: “Well, that was then, this is now. We’re facing a crisis as a party. We could go down and be completely wiped out without Boris Johnson as our prime minister…

“Boris Johnson has a mandate from the members of the party and from the electorate. I’m sure my colleagues will reflect on that when they vote, and we can avoid a general election, we can go out and put this band back together, we can have political heavyweights around that Cabinet table and we can go on and win the next general election. I’m convinced of that”.

He said Mr Johnson can “unite all factions of our party”.

A string of Tory MPs have announced they’re backing Rishi Sunak

08:24 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Several Tories have come out in support of Rishi Sunak as a potential successor to Liz Truss.

Ministers Robert Jenrick and Claire Coutinho and backbenchers Guy Opperman, Siobhan Baillie, Angela Richardson and Robin Walker have all taken to Twitter to say they believe the former chancellor is the right man for the job, after he finished runner-up in the summer’s leadership contest.

Mr Jenrick, who previously backed Mr Sunak for PM, said on social media the former cabinet minister would “restore public confidence in our party and market confidence in our economy”, and “unite” the Conservatives.

Mr Opperman, who also supported Mr Sunak over the summer, described him as a “serious person for serious times”. He added in a tweet: ““He was right about the economy during the summer: we need his leadership to get us back on track.”

Lib Dem leader: Tories have a duty to call a general election

08:20 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Tory MPs have a “patriotic duty” to call for an early general election, Sir Ed Davey has said.

The Liberal Democrat leader told BBC Breakfast: “The Conservative Party have shown they’re unfit to govern our great country. We don’t need another Conservative prime minister lurching from crisis to crisis. We need to get rid of them.

“I think the Conservative MPs now need to do their patriotic duty and work with the opposition parties to get that general election so that British people can have their say”.

But, he said, the Tories will “probably try to cling on to power”.

He said the Conservatives are “so divided” and that he doubted any of the leadership candidates could unite the party.

Tory MP throws support behind Boris Johnson

08:18 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Boris Johnson should try to make a comeback as prime minister because he is “our best electoral asset,” a Conservative MP has said.

Karl McCartney, the MP for Lincoln who is on the executive of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, said there is public support for Mr Johnson to return as “people have been coming up to me for the past week and saying they want Boris to come back and I certainly do as well.”

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I did not want him to resign in the first place.

“I think the Labour Party and some of the media did a credible hatchet job over six months and got rid of our best electoral asset.

“In the marginal seat of Lincoln I know that my majority, which is the largest it has ever been after 2019, was because Boris Johnson was the prime minister and was the leader of our party that was the most credible person at the time to get the majority.”

Labour and Lib Dems say Truss should not receive £115k annual allowance

08:13 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Leaders of the Labour Party and Liberal Democrats have said Liz Truss should not receive the allowance of up to £115,000 a year she will be entitled to as a former prime minister.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “She should turn it down. I think that’s the right thing to do.

“She’s done 44 days in office, she’s not really entitled to it, she should turn it down and not take it.”

His comments echo those made this morning by Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey who, when asked if Ms Truss deserves the payment, told LBC radio: “No. Most people have to work at least 35 years to get a full state pension.

“I think working 45 days shouldn’t give you a pension that is many, many times what ordinary people out there get after a lifetime of work”.

What will the leadership race involve?

08:04 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Candidates will need the backing of at least 100 MPs in order to run in the Tory leadership race, and the entire process is due to be concluded by next Friday.

Here’s 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady explaining how it will work...

Another former minister agrees...

07:59 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Sir David Lidington, who served in the Cabinet Office under former prime minister Theresa May, has also said Boris Johnson should not succeed Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

Sir David said the former Prime Minister “has had his chance” and that competence is now needed from the person who takes over at the country’s helm.

He said Mr Johnson’s time in office ended with 60 ministers and parliamentary private secretaries saying “they did not feel they could remain in his government and that he was not fit to lead an effective administration”.

“We do need competence now at a time of great economic challenge for this country,” Sir David told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Boris Johnson has always been somebody who has focused on the big picture, not on detail.”

He added that Mr Johnson is still under investigation by Parliament over whether he deliberately misled MPs over the so-called partygate scandal.

“I think he has had his chance and the Conservative parliamentary party concluded just a few months ago this could not go on and it would not be right for him to continue as Prime Minister – that, after all, is why he resigned,” he concluded.

Boris Johnson not the person to take over as PM, says ex-minister

07:52 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Boris Johnson is not the person to restore the reputation of the Conservative Party, A Tory MP has said as he called for Rishi Sunak to take over as leader.

“I don’t think we can go back there for the next two years,” former minister Crispin Blunt told Sky News.

“Boris Johnson has the most astonishing set of skills but there are one or two weaknesses kicking around in that personality and they were fairly brutally exposed…

“He is probably not the character to restore our reputation for the next two years because of that controversy”.

Mr Blunt said a comeback by Mr Johnson would mean the party would be “probably straight back in the pickle we were in when he left office”.

He added: “Rishi Sunak is head and shoulders rank above the rest of us in terms of his basic personal capabilities of being Prime Minister, and that’s why he would now be my choice.”

The race is on

07:42 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning. Today is Friday, October 21, and welcome to the Evening Standard’s politics live blog.

We are (again) facing a Tory leadership race, after Liz Truss finally bowed to mounting pressure and resigned yesterday just six weeks after becoming Prime Minister.

Her successor is to be chosen from within the Conservative Party within a week, despite widespread calls from outside the party for a general election to be called.

No candidate has yet officially declared interest, but Tory MPs Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson look likely to be in the running.

Follow along for updates throughout the day, as we bring you everything you need to know during this extraordinary, fast-moving time in UK politics.

Latest Stories

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an

  • What Nick Nurse noticed after watching film of win vs. the Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his takeaways after watching the film of the opening night win vs. the Cavaliers, provides an injury update on a few Raptors and looks ahead to their next game vs. the Nets.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Ranking the 'best-looking' NHL coaches

    Gambling.com put together a polarizing list of NHL coaches using a beauty measurement app. Edmonton Oilers’ Jay Woodcroft was named the most attractive in the league, to the shock of everyone on Zone Time.

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Why the Blue Jays should take a run at Shohei Ohtani this winter

    Shohei Ohtani might be on the move this offseason, and the Blue Jays could very well be a frontrunner to land the two-way superstar.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.