Tory leadership race latest LIVE: Johnson and Sunak ‘hold talks’ as Badenoch backs former Chancellor

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were said to be locked in talks late into the evening as speculation mounted over whether the pair could strike a deal to lay the foundations for a unified Conservative Government on Saturday night.

Mr Johnson was lagging behind his former Chancellor in public support from MPs as Mr Sunak gained a valuable ally in Kemi Badenoch on Saturday, with backers of the former Prime Minister challenged over claims he had reached the number required to secure a spot on the Tory ballot paper.

Sir James Duddridge, a friend of Mr Johnson, said the former Prime Minister had the support of the 100 MPs required to reserve his place in the vote.

But Sunak supporter Richard Holden cast doubt on this suggestion, arguing that the equivalent number of public declarations had not been made "because they don't exist".

In a blow to Mr Johnson's campaign, International Trade Secretary and former leadership contender Ms Badenoch threw her weight behind the ex-Chancellor, insisting it was not the time for "nostalgia for the cavalier elan of 2019".

Only Mr Sunak has passed the threshold of MPs needed for Monday’s deadline, although he has not formally declared his intent to run. Penny Mordaunt is the only one of the three to do so, but she is yet to meet the threshold required.

Kemi ‘right' on Rishi, says MP

08:13 , Bill Mcloughlin

Huge respect for Kemi. Shared a speaking engagement with her on Friday. Incredibly impressive. She is clearly a future leader for our party. She’s right; Rishi unites https://t.co/5CzYK9KlAP — Huw Merriman MP (@HuwMerriman) October 22, 2022

Tory party in an ‘existential crisis’, says chairman

08:09 , Bill Mcloughlin

Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry joined the Business Secretary and Boris Johnson-supporter Mr Rees-Mogg in calling for the vote to be decided by members rather than MPs.

The Tory chairman told The Daily Telegraph the party's future was in the grip of an "existential crisis" and if the Tories believed in democracy, "members cannot be denied a say on who the next leader of the party is".

He added: "We have seen two Prime Ministers in a row effectively removed from office by MPs despite the fact that they have won the membership.

"I fear that it might be a point where members think 'what is really the point of being a member of the Conservative party'.

"Politics is not delivered in this country by 650 MPs sat in Parliament; it is delivered by thousands of Conservative councillors up and down the country who deliver elections for the party."

Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak expected to formally enter race

07:40 , Sami Quadri

Rishi Sunak is expected to formally enter the race to be PM today with a promise to fix Britain’s economy.

The former Chancellor is storming ahead in the contest with the backing of more than 120 Tory MPs.

In a major coup for Mr Sunak, he bagged the endorsements of party big beasts Kemi Badenoch, Lord David Frost and David Davis.

Just six weeks ago, he lost the last Tory leadership race to Liz Truss. He was savaged by Tory MPs for being too gloomy after he warned her promises of huge tax cuts would tank the economy and send mortgage costs soaring.

Suella Braverman ‘heavily courted’ by both Johnson and Sunak

07:35 , Sami Quadri

Suella Braverman has been personally “heavily courted” by both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak and is likely to decide who to back for the Tory leadership on Sunday, an ally of the ex-home secretary told the PA news agency.