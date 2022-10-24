Tory leadership race latest LIVE: Rishi Sunak closing in on No10 as deadline nears

Miriam Burrell
·8 min read
Tory leadership race latest LIVE: Rishi Sunak closing in on No10 as deadline nears

Rishi Sunak is firm favourite in the race to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister after Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest on Sunday night.

The former prime minister claimed he had the 100 nominations needed but believed he could not unite the party.

Some MPs were sceptical of his claim to have secured the nominations needed to go forward, with the numbers of public declarations of support falling far short of that.

Ex-chancellor Mr Sunak already has more than 140 public declarations of support while his rival, Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House, has fewer than 30.

Her team are now hoping that the departure of Mr Johnson will see a swathe of MPs who were backing him - or are yet to declare - swing behind her.

Nominations are due to close at 2pm, meaning there could be a new prime minister and leader of the Conservative party as early as Monday afternoon.

If both candidates reach the 100 MP mark, there will then be a final online poll of party members to decide the outcome with the result due on Friday.

Support grows for Rishi Sunak

08:40 , Miriam Burrell

The number of supporters backing Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister continues to grow on Monday.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has thrown his weight behind Mr Sunak after Boris Johnson pulled out of the race, while former Home Secretary Priti Patel also shows support for Mr Sunak.

Shares jump in London after Johnson withdraws

08:31 , Miriam Burrell

The FTSE 100 started the day with a 0.5% rise, pushing it above the 7,000-point mark for the first time in a week.

The pound continued a multi-day rise, building from its low of below 1.11 dollars at about midday on Friday to reach close to 1.14 as stock markets opened after the weekend.

Meanwhile the gilt market cooled, making it cheaper for the Government to borrow money. The interest rate on a 30-year UK Treasury gilt fell by nearly 0.2 percentage points to about 3.9%.

The movements follow the decision of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to enter the Tory leadership race.

Pictured: Rishi Sunak leaves home ahead of 2pm deadline

08:28 , Miriam Burrell

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

What happens today?

08:23 , Miriam Burrell

Rishi Sunak could be declared the next prime minister within hours, with uncertainty over rival Penny Mordaunt’s prospects of securing 100 nominations from MPs.

If Ms Mordaunt falls short of this total by the deadline of 2pm on Monday, or pulls out of the contest, Mr Sunak will take charge of the party without the need for a vote.

If she does get the numbers, MPs will then decide which of the two candidates they prefer in an “indicative” vote.

There will then be a final online poll of party members with the result due on Friday – unless one of the candidates pulls out.

Read more here.

Pictured: Media gather outside No10

08:06 , Miriam Burrell

(PA)
(PA)
(PA)
(PA)

Sir Roger Gale: ‘Important that Tories have a choice’

08:01 , Miriam Burrell

Penny Mordaunt supporter Sir Roger Gale said it’s important that Tories have a choice of leader between Rishi Sunak and Ms Mordaunt.

He told Sky News that Ms Mordaunt has enough nominations to proceed to the ballot, but claimed he did not know exactly how many.

“I saw Penny 20 minutes ago and she said: ‘We’re in the zone’.

“We’ve got a team of people now, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Ben Wallace and Rishi Sunak and I think between them, in whatever order, they will unite our party and take us forward.”

Sir Roger Gale (Getty Images)
Sir Roger Gale (Getty Images)

Mordaunt’s numbers ‘well above published figures'

07:50 , Miriam Burrell

Conservative MP Damian Green is confident Penny Mordaunt will reach the required number of nominations, 100, to enter the race against Rishi Sunak.

He told BBC Radio 4: “There are a lot of people who weren’t declaring publicly what they were doing...Penny’s numbers are well above the published figures already.

“It’s certainly way, way above the published number and we’re confident of getting to 100 before the deadline of 2pm and putting the case to colleagues that Penny is the person best positioned to unify the party.”

Damian Green (PA)
Damian Green (PA)

Labour accuse Sunak of ‘dodging scrutiny'

07:43 , Miriam Burrell

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has said it’s “little wonder” Rishi Sunak is “dodging scrutiny”.

She said Tory MPs are set to give Mr Sunak the keys to No10 without “him saying a single word about how he’d govern”.

Shapps: Sunak’s economic predictions turned out to be ‘doubly true’

07:34 , Miriam Burrell

Home Secretary and Rishi Sunak supporter Grant Shapps said Mr Sunak’s predictions about the economy turned out to be “doubly true”.

Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast: “We need to make sure we live within our means and get back to traditional Conservative values because we are fiscally responsible.

“He’s got the clarity of message and the fact that he was right about this when he was talking about it over summer.

“He will be a terrific prime minister if it comes to that.”

Mr Shapps said colleagues have backed Mr Sunak “in a very big way”.

Grant Shapps (ES composite)
Grant Shapps (ES composite)

Sunak vs Mordaunt: Who are the contenders?

07:29 , Miriam Burrell

Rishi Sunak

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak heads into the race confident that he has the backing of enough MPs to make it onto the ballot paper.

He was defeated just seven weeks ago in the last Tory leadership race as Liz Truss came out as the winner.

He said Liz Truss’s promises of unfunded tax cuts at a time of worsening inflation were irresponsible, dangerous and un-Conservative, predicting that they would lead to surging mortgage rates.

Penny Mordaunt

Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt will need to receive a tidal wave of support to reach the requisite 100 nominations.

She finished third in the last leadership election. She opted to back Liz Truss, and was rewarded with a role in the new Cabinet, taking up the reins as Commons Leader.

Her dearth of ministerial experience at that stage became a weakness that her rivals sought to exploit, even if she appeared to remain a popular choice among the party membership.

Boris Johnson has put ‘country before party'

07:23 , Miriam Burrell

Tory leadership contestant Penny Mordaunt has said Boris Johnson put “country before party” by bowing out of the race.

“He worked to secure the mandate and the majority we now enjoy. We should put it to good use, and I know he will work with us to do so,” she said on Monday.

How the week will unfold

07:18 , Miriam Burrell

Good morning.

The Tories are scrambling to elect a new leader this week after Liz Truss resigned on Thursday.

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are in the running, and need to gather 100 nominations from colleagues by 2pm on Monday.

It will be announced at 2.30pm whether the contestants have reached the threshold.

If so, a first ballot result will be announced at 6pm, with a second at 9pm if required.

The hope is perhaps that the loser of the “indicative” vote may drop out of the race, in which case a new leader emerges without the involvement of party members.

If neither drops out, this final vote by MPs will allow Tory members to know – which they did not in the last election – the preferred of the two candidates.

If two candidates end up remaining, Tory members across the country will have a say.

The ballot will close at 11am on Friday, with the result announced later that day.

Latest Stories

  • 'Pain, angry, sadness': Peace Corps under scrutiny after worker kills woman in Africa

    USA TODAY's exclusive report on the Peace Corps' actions after one of its workers killed a woman has led to calls for change at the agency.

  • Lady Leshurr charged with assault after early morning incident

    Police were called to reports of a fight in Knotts Green Mews in Walthamstow, east London, on Saturday at about 5.08am

  • China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns

    BEIJING (AP) — China's economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slump while enforcing anti-virus controls and a crackdown on debt in its vast real estate industry. The world's second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter's 0.4%, official data showed Monday. The announcement was planned for last week but postponed while

  • Isotope Production System begins commercial production of cancer-fighting lutetium-177

    Isotope Production System begins commercial production of cancer-fighting lutetium-177 The Isotope Production System will leverage Bruce Power’s continual operations 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide a consistent and scalable supply of life-saving isotopes that will be used by doctors to treat cancer patients around the world. Tiverton, Ontario, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An international collaboration between Bruce Power, Isogen (a Kinectrics and Framatome company) and ITM Iso

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Calgary Surge unveiled as Canadian Elite Basketball League's newest franchise

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced Wednesday that its Calgary franchise, which was recently relocated from Guelph, will be known as the Surge. The nickname was chosen following an online campaign and unveiled by five-time Canadian Screen Award winner and Calgary native Andrew Phung. Usman Tahir Jutt, CEO of Calgary company Chirp, and Jason Ribeiro, a doctoral researcher at the University of Calgary, were introduced as the team owners. "[I] am humbled by the opportunity to give back t

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it