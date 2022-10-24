Tory leadership race latest LIVE: Rishi Sunak closing in on No10 as deadline nears

Rishi Sunak is firm favourite in the race to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister after Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest on Sunday night.

The former prime minister claimed he had the 100 nominations needed but believed he could not unite the party.

Some MPs were sceptical of his claim to have secured the nominations needed to go forward, with the numbers of public declarations of support falling far short of that.

Ex-chancellor Mr Sunak already has more than 140 public declarations of support while his rival, Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House, has fewer than 30.

Her team are now hoping that the departure of Mr Johnson will see a swathe of MPs who were backing him - or are yet to declare - swing behind her.

Nominations are due to close at 2pm, meaning there could be a new prime minister and leader of the Conservative party as early as Monday afternoon.

If both candidates reach the 100 MP mark, there will then be a final online poll of party members to decide the outcome with the result due on Friday.

Support grows for Rishi Sunak

08:40 , Miriam Burrell

The number of supporters backing Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister continues to grow on Monday.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has thrown his weight behind Mr Sunak after Boris Johnson pulled out of the race, while former Home Secretary Priti Patel also shows support for Mr Sunak.

We face great challenges at home and abroad.



I said we needed experience at the top of Government and I stand by that.



The candidate with the most experience is clearly @RishiSunak.



He can count on my full support as our PM and I will be voting for him. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) October 24, 2022

In these difficult times for our country we must unite by putting public service first and work together. We care about our country and with the enormous challenges upon us we must put political differences aside to give @RishiSunak the best chance of succeeding. — Priti Patel MP (@pritipatel) October 24, 2022

Shares jump in London after Johnson withdraws

08:31 , Miriam Burrell

Story continues

The FTSE 100 started the day with a 0.5% rise, pushing it above the 7,000-point mark for the first time in a week.

The pound continued a multi-day rise, building from its low of below 1.11 dollars at about midday on Friday to reach close to 1.14 as stock markets opened after the weekend.

Meanwhile the gilt market cooled, making it cheaper for the Government to borrow money. The interest rate on a 30-year UK Treasury gilt fell by nearly 0.2 percentage points to about 3.9%.

The movements follow the decision of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to enter the Tory leadership race.

Pictured: Rishi Sunak leaves home ahead of 2pm deadline

08:28 , Miriam Burrell

(REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

What happens today?

08:23 , Miriam Burrell

Rishi Sunak could be declared the next prime minister within hours, with uncertainty over rival Penny Mordaunt’s prospects of securing 100 nominations from MPs.

If Ms Mordaunt falls short of this total by the deadline of 2pm on Monday, or pulls out of the contest, Mr Sunak will take charge of the party without the need for a vote.

If she does get the numbers, MPs will then decide which of the two candidates they prefer in an “indicative” vote.

There will then be a final online poll of party members with the result due on Friday – unless one of the candidates pulls out.

Read more here.

Pictured: Media gather outside No10

08:06 , Miriam Burrell

(PA)

(PA)

Sir Roger Gale: ‘Important that Tories have a choice’

08:01 , Miriam Burrell

Penny Mordaunt supporter Sir Roger Gale said it’s important that Tories have a choice of leader between Rishi Sunak and Ms Mordaunt.

He told Sky News that Ms Mordaunt has enough nominations to proceed to the ballot, but claimed he did not know exactly how many.

“I saw Penny 20 minutes ago and she said: ‘We’re in the zone’.

“We’ve got a team of people now, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Ben Wallace and Rishi Sunak and I think between them, in whatever order, they will unite our party and take us forward.”

Sir Roger Gale (Getty Images)

Mordaunt’s numbers ‘well above published figures'

07:50 , Miriam Burrell

Conservative MP Damian Green is confident Penny Mordaunt will reach the required number of nominations, 100, to enter the race against Rishi Sunak.

He told BBC Radio 4: “There are a lot of people who weren’t declaring publicly what they were doing...Penny’s numbers are well above the published figures already.

“It’s certainly way, way above the published number and we’re confident of getting to 100 before the deadline of 2pm and putting the case to colleagues that Penny is the person best positioned to unify the party.”

Damian Green (PA)

Labour accuse Sunak of ‘dodging scrutiny'

07:43 , Miriam Burrell

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has said it’s “little wonder” Rishi Sunak is “dodging scrutiny”.

She said Tory MPs are set to give Mr Sunak the keys to No10 without “him saying a single word about how he’d govern”.

Tory MPs are set to hand Rishi Sunak the keys to No 10 without him saying a single word about how he’d govern.



Little wonder he’s dodging scrutiny: he’s so dire that just a few weeks ago he was trounced by Liz Truss. 🥬



No mandate. No one voted for this.#GeneralElectionNow — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) October 24, 2022

Shapps: Sunak’s economic predictions turned out to be ‘doubly true’

07:34 , Miriam Burrell

Home Secretary and Rishi Sunak supporter Grant Shapps said Mr Sunak’s predictions about the economy turned out to be “doubly true”.

Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast: “We need to make sure we live within our means and get back to traditional Conservative values because we are fiscally responsible.

“He’s got the clarity of message and the fact that he was right about this when he was talking about it over summer.

“He will be a terrific prime minister if it comes to that.”

Mr Shapps said colleagues have backed Mr Sunak “in a very big way”.

Grant Shapps (ES composite)

Sunak vs Mordaunt: Who are the contenders?

07:29 , Miriam Burrell

Rishi Sunak

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak heads into the race confident that he has the backing of enough MPs to make it onto the ballot paper.

He was defeated just seven weeks ago in the last Tory leadership race as Liz Truss came out as the winner.

He said Liz Truss’s promises of unfunded tax cuts at a time of worsening inflation were irresponsible, dangerous and un-Conservative, predicting that they would lead to surging mortgage rates.

Penny Mordaunt

Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt will need to receive a tidal wave of support to reach the requisite 100 nominations.

She finished third in the last leadership election. She opted to back Liz Truss, and was rewarded with a role in the new Cabinet, taking up the reins as Commons Leader.

Her dearth of ministerial experience at that stage became a weakness that her rivals sought to exploit, even if she appeared to remain a popular choice among the party membership.

Boris Johnson has put ‘country before party'

07:23 , Miriam Burrell

Tory leadership contestant Penny Mordaunt has said Boris Johnson put “country before party” by bowing out of the race.

“He worked to secure the mandate and the majority we now enjoy. We should put it to good use, and I know he will work with us to do so,” she said on Monday.

In taking this difficult decision last night @BorisJohnson has put country before party, and party before self. He worked to secure the mandate and the majority we now enjoy.



We should put it to good use, and I know he will work with us to do so. — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) October 24, 2022

How the week will unfold

07:18 , Miriam Burrell

Good morning.

The Tories are scrambling to elect a new leader this week after Liz Truss resigned on Thursday.

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are in the running, and need to gather 100 nominations from colleagues by 2pm on Monday.

It will be announced at 2.30pm whether the contestants have reached the threshold.

If so, a first ballot result will be announced at 6pm, with a second at 9pm if required.

The hope is perhaps that the loser of the “indicative” vote may drop out of the race, in which case a new leader emerges without the involvement of party members.

If neither drops out, this final vote by MPs will allow Tory members to know – which they did not in the last election – the preferred of the two candidates.

If two candidates end up remaining, Tory members across the country will have a say.

The ballot will close at 11am on Friday, with the result announced later that day.