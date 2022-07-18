The Tory leadership race: a 40C fever dream where 0.2% of the UK decide our next leader

Hannah Jane Parkinson
·5 min read

“If you’re still watching this, well done,” Penny Mordaunt told us in her closing statement of ITV’s leadership debate last night, in the tone of an impressed instructor on one of those hostile environment training courses for journalists. You’ve dealt well with the toenail-removal round. The whole event was, as Channel 4’s Friday outing portended, excruciating.

It feels absolutely bizarre, doesn’t it? This strange 40C fever dream we’re all having where we get a say in who will next run the country. Imagine! “I wish this debate had been a little more about all of you,” Mordaunt followed up, staring straight down the camera yesterday evening. To which the only response for those of us not in the 0.2% who get a vote in the Conservative leadership election was: “Who? Me?”.

Whoever triumphs on 5 September will be the third prime minister anointed in the past six years without being voted into office by the general electorate. It will be the second time the final say has been given to the circa-160,000 members of the Conservative party, a demographic which is, as you might imagine, wholly unrepresentative of the country. Majority male and white; average age 57 (to the country’s 40); 56% living in London and the south-east (country average: a quarter). And 80% of its members belong to social economic group ABC1, compared with 55% of everyone else.

Related: Tory leadership: Sky cancels third TV debate after Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss pull out – live

I’m not entirely sure what the current fee for the Tory party membership is – a few pounds a week? One round of golf a month? Two allegations of sexual harassment per annum? – but the crux of the current system is that a group of people can pay to pick our new prime minister. Which, forgive me, doesn’t seem great.

And the choice that we don’t have! There’s Rishi Sunak, who reeks of obnoxiousness to such an extent he could be wearing it as a capital-O fragrance, and is hoping to become the first leader of our nation who doesn’t know how to use a debit card. Or pork market aficionado Liz Truss who, due to a makeup mishap, appeared to have three eyebrows last night (one more to raise at Sunak) and keeps talking about Japan’s economy as though Japan’s economy hasn’t been a notorious clusterfuck for decades. Or Tom Tugenhadt who mentioned “being ready to serve” so many times that the urge to tap him lightly on the arm and tell him Wimbledon was last week, babe, became stronger by the minute.

Then there’s Kemi Badenoch, who comes across as the most articulate and relatable of the bunch, until you remember that time she doxxed a young journalist for just doing her job, and who stuck “men” and “women” signs on the loos at her campaign launch venue, as if this were a priority when inflation is at 9%. And finally, Mordaunt, equally the least annoying, but whose somewhat inflated navy history gives off John Terry in full kit energy.

The televised debates are another example of an American political import. They at least make sense before a general election, not so much for a leadership election in which only a fraction of the population will be able to vote. Candidates are ostensibly addressing the audience at home, but really the point of the whole exercise is for MPs and party members to gauge how well each would-be leader plays with the public – and therefore who has the best chance of winning the next election.

There’s an argument that it would be more democratic to scrap the final membership vote; if the parliamentary Tory party made the decision, at least it would be taken by directly elected individuals (with the huge caveat that our first-past-the-post system is, in itself, entirely unfit for purpose). Tories will point to the fact that switching leaders midterms isn’t a singularly Tory phenomenon. Still, bitter midterm leadership coups do seem to be something of a party addiction. The government chauffeur must be getting used to letting out a weary sigh as he reverses down Downing Street mere moments after arriving back from the Palace, where the Queen is pinching at her temples with a migraine.

Related: Wanted: a Tory candidate with the faintest idea of what modern Britain is actually like | John Harris

But the membership selectorate may yet surprise us. Studies show that members’ opinions can differ quite markedly to those who merely voted Conservative in the last election, and to Conservative MPs too. Free speech is a never-ending topic for the parliamentary party, but only 13% of party members said they felt “passionate” about the topic in an Opinium poll. The cost of living crisis was the main concern for 43% of members, while just 18% pointed to Britain’s immigration rules. The numbers, however, shift when members’ favoured leaders are taken into account. Just 24% of Sunak grassroots supporters were “passionate” about how to handle the Channel refugee crossings, compared with 50% of Truss fans.

There will be a month more of polls and pitches and bitching and backstabbing. Of Sunak giving himself props for resigning, even though he essentially just copied Sajid Javid’s homework. Perhaps a month more of Truss, with her multiplying eyebrows. Or Badenoch disavowing cakeism, as crumbs tumble down her front, or Mordaunt tweeting out graphics that actually do her no favours. Likely only a few more hours of Tugendhat.

But I am at least grateful to this contest for giving us one thing, and that is this line from a fallen contender, Suella Braverman, who was knocked out early on: “I am absolutely blown away by the support I got from lots of members of parliament – if not in their votes, then in their hearts.” Truly, I cannot wait for the next cabinet.

• Hannah Jane Parkinson is a Guardian columnist

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Penguins trade John Marino to Devils for Ty Smith, pick

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wraps up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 has reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i