Tory leadership contest live: Party faces 'existential crisis' if members cannot vote, warns chairman

Rishi Sunak secured over 100 public backers on Saturday, meaning he has enough support to run in the Conservative leadership race next week - Paul Grover

The Conservatives must avoid a "stitch-up" and members need to have a say on the next leader, the party's chairman has urged.

Sir Jake Berry warned of an "existential crisis for the future of the Conservative party" amid calls for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the two frontrunners in the race for No 10, to do a deal following talks yesterday.

"If we believe in democracy, members cannot be denied a say on who the next leader of the party is," Sir Jake told the Telegraph.

"We have seen two Prime Ministers in a row effectively removed from office by MPs despite the fact that they have won the membership. I fear that it might be a point where members think: 'What is really the point of being a member of the Conservative party?'"

Mr Berry said he thought at least two candidates would pass the threshold of 100 Tory MP nominations required by 2pm tomorrow. Mr Sunak has passed the total on the strength of his public endorsements, while there was confusion last night over whether Mr Johnson had privately hit the mark himself.

08:26 AM

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson hold eleventh-hour talks

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been urged to strike a deal to avert a Conservative civil war, amid fears that the party is on course for a historic split.

The former prime minister and his ex-chancellor held talks on Saturday about agreeing to a joint ticket, as Mr Johnson's allies claimed that he had joined Mr Sunak in reaching the threshold of 100 MP supporters needed to move to the next stage of the leadership contest.

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson - Julian Simmonds

Yesterday, Mr Johnson flew into London from the Caribbean as Priti Patel, the former home secretary, joined prominent MPs on the Right of the party, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Bill Cash, in backing him.

But Kemi Badenoch, the Trade Secretary, Lord Frost, the former Cabinet Office minister, and David Davis, the ex-Brexit secretary, all declared their support for Mr Sunak.

Edward Malnick, Nick Gutteridge and Will Hazell have more

08:23 AM

'An existential crisis'

Conservative chairman Sir Jake Berry has told the Telegraph's Christopher Hope the current situation represented "an existential crisis for the Conservative Party".

"If we believe in democracy, members cannot be denied a say on who the next leader of the party is," Sir Jake said, noting the removal of both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss from office "despite the fact that they have won the membership".

"I fear that it might be a point where members think: 'What is really the point of being a member of the Conservative Party?'

"I had an email from a member today, he said 'it feels like I am being told I was wrong and now if we don't have a membership vote I am being told I am too stupid even to have an opinion'."

08:15 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter, guiding you through what promises to be another hugely significant day in Westminster.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak - neither of whom have formally declared their prime ministerial ambitions - were last night urged to strike a deal amid fears of another bitterly divisive Tory leadership contest.

But Jake Berry, the party chairman, last night warned against a scenario in which members were denied a say on Britain's next prime minister.

I will be keeping you updated throughout today.