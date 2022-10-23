Tory leadership news: I will lead with integrity, vows Rishi Sunak as he confirms run for No 10

Rishi Sunak - Tom Bowles/Story Picture Agency

Rishi Sunak has formally entered the Tory leadership contest to become Britain's next prime minister.

Mr Sunak said Britain faced a "profound economic crisis" and the outcome of the current race for Downing Street "will decide whether the next generation of British people will have more opportunities than the last".

"I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country," Mr Sunak said. "The challenges we face now are even greater.

"There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done."

11:31 AM

Boris Johnson 'will continue to seek Tory leadership'

Boris Johnson has told supporters he has not struck a deal with Rishi Sunak and will continue to seek the Tory leadership, The Daily Telegraph understands.

On an 8am call with supportive Tory MPs the former prime minister urged them to hit the phones to convince colleagues to back his campaign.

The message came after Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak held face-to-face talks in London last night as they squared off over their bids to become the next prime minister.

Both Jacob Rees-Mogg and Dominic Raab, two of the most prominent backers of Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak respectively, yesterday said no deal had been struck.

Mr Rees-Mogg, speaking to the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, said: "I have been speaking to Boris Johnson, and clearly he's going to stand, there's a great deal of support for him".

Tony Diver and Ben Riley-Smith have more

11:24 AM

New: Grant Shapps backs Rishi Sunak

Mr Shapps, the new Home Secretary, thinks it is the former chancellor who will excel in No 10:

We need someone who can provide stability and proven economic competence in these challenging times, and @RishiSunak is that person. That's why I'm backing him in the Conservative leadership contest — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 23, 2022

11:23 AM

Could serving under Rishi Sunak be Boris’s path back to power?

There is some concern that it may be too soon for Boris Johnson to return to Downing Street because of the ongoing Privileges Committee investigation into his conduct, Tony Diver writes.

But there is also a feeling he could take a job in Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet and wait until the investigation finishes, before launching a fresh bid next year.

One MP who is undecided on who to support and is speaking to both candidates said they were "not sure that there were any offers made" in their meeting yesterday but that it may be in Mr Johnson’s interests not to re-enter Downing Street just yet.

"Each will want their own job and the other is not going to give way to them at this stage," they said. "I’m not sure this is the best time for Boris, personally because of all that is going on.

"He would rather have hoped to be clear of all of this, but it might be in his interests to take a job for a while, get through all of this and see where it goes. “Like everything else in politics, it’s about taking your chances where they come."

11:19 AM

The momentum is with Rishi Sunak

Some 21 Tory MPs have publicly endorsed Rishi Sunak in the past 24 hours, Telegraph analysis shows, compared to just four new endorsements of Boris Johnson.

Mr Sunak, who this morning confirmed his Conservative leadership candidacy, has been endorsed by ministers including Kemi Badenoch, the International Trade Secretary, and Steve Baker, a minister of state at the Northern Ireland Office.

He has also shored up support from the Right of his party - including Tom Hunt, a member of the Common Sense Group of Tory MPs, and Sir Desmond Swayne.

Boris Johnson's new public backers include Nadhim Zahawi, his former chancellor during the summer, and 'Red Wall' MPs Lee Anderson and Ben Bradley.

11:01 AM

Has the court of Carrie abandoned Boris?

One of Carrie Johnson's best friends appears to be supporting Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest, writes Tony Diver.

Nimco Ali, an anti-female genital mutilation (FGM) campaigner who has often been described as Mrs Johnson's best friend, retweeted Mr Sunak's announcement he was running for the party leadership.

Ms Ali is thought to be one of the "court of Carrie" - a selection of political advisers, commentators and campaigners who lent their support to Boris Johnson because of their loyalty to her.

Many of them are also linked to Michael Gove, who has fallen out with Mr Johnson and is now causing mischief on the Tory backbenches. Mr Gove has not yet declared his support for any candidate.

10:57 AM

Theresa Villiers backs Rishi Sunak

Theresa Villiers is backing Rishi Sunak's leadership run, Christopher Hope can reveal.

Ms Villiers, a staunch Brexiteer who refused to serve under Theresa May, is the latest in a string of endorsements for Mr Sunak on the Right of the party including Kemi Badenoch, Lord Frost and Steve Baker.

"To take our country forward, we need a Prime Minister with the ability, experience and character to grip the big issues we face. Rishi Sunak is the best candidate for the job," Ms Villiers said.

"That is why I shall be nominating him to become the next leader of the Conservative Party. There is a global economic crisis, and we must move on from the political turbulence of the last two months.

"We’ve got to get this choice right. Rishi has stewarded our economy through very tough times, including the pandemic. His track record of delivery and sound judgement should give confidence to voters, to businesses, and to markets."

10:47 AM

Sir Geoffrey Cox endorses Rishi Sunak

Sir Geoffrey Cox, the Tory MPs for Torridge and West Devon, has endorsed Rishi Sunak in the wake of his leadership announcement.

"I shall be supporting Rishi Sunak who is now the best suited to manage the peculiar demands of these times and the best qualified to produce the credible and coherent government this country needs," he said.

"It is time to get back to serious government."

10:44 AM

Sunak 'hiked taxes on hardworking families'

The Liberal Democrats reacted to Rishi Sunak announcing his candidacy with criticism of his National Insurance rise in April.

Daisy Cooper, the party's deputy leader, said: "Rishi Sunak cannot be trusted to steer our country through this cost of living crisis.

"He was the Chancellor that hiked taxes on hardworking families and lost billions of pounds of taxpayers' money to Covid contract fraud. Evidently, the Conservative Party simply doesn't trust the British public to decide who governs Britain.

"The future of our country should be in the hands of voters, not the Conservative MPs who have caused all this chaos. We need a general election now."

10:43 AM

Analysis: All eyes on Johnson now

After the public backing of more than 115 Tory MPs, it was only a matter of time until Rishi Sunak formally declared his leadership ambitions.

In a statement, Mr Sunak suggests he is the only candidate able to "unite our party" after some Tory MPs suggested the return of Boris Johnson would be too divisive.

Mr Sunak was rejected by the party membership over summer but is now on the way to a remarkable political comeback of his own.

Rishi Sunak - Beresford Hodge/PA Wire

He vowed to follow through on the landslide-winning 2019 general election manifesto and promised "integrity and professionalism", which could be seen as another broadside at Mr Johnson in the wake of the partygate scandals and Chris Pincher affair.

For all the frantic speculation around a possible deal overnight, Mr Sunak is set on No 10. And all eyes are now on Mr Johnson to see if he follows suit.

10:38 AM

In full: Rishi Sunak's declaration

The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis.



The choice our Party makes now will decide whether the next generation of British people will have more opportunities than the last.



That's why I am standing to be your new Prime Minister and Leader of the Conservative Party. I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country.



I served as your Chancellor, helping to steer our economy through the toughest of times.



The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities - if we make the right choice - are phenomenal.



I have the track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto.



There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done.



I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems. To lead our Party and country forward towards the next General Election, confident in our record, firm in our convictions and ready to lead again.

Rishi Sunak MP

10:32 AM

Breaking: Rishi Sunak declares

The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis.



That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister.



I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country. pic.twitter.com/BppG9CytAK — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 23, 2022

10:32 AM

Boris Johnson may keep Jeremy Hunt, suggests ally

An ally of Boris Johnson suggested he may keep Jeremy Hunt as his chancellor if he returned as prime minister.

Asked whether Mr Hunt should be kept on to avoid further market turbulence, Chris Heaton-Harris told Times Radio: "I think you’ve answered your own question, I think that’s the right answer."

However he also insisted there had "been no jobs offered at all in our campaign" in the wake of high-profile endorsements from former Cabinet ministers.

10:22 AM

Rishi Sunak wants 'broadest possible coalition'

Rishi Sunak will announce his candidacy "when he feels he's got the support he needs", one of his backers has said.

Robert Jenrick told Times Radio: "He wants to speak to as many parliamentary colleagues as possible and secure the broadest possible coalition."

He said his best advice to Boris Johnson was "now is not the moment to return", adding: "He's going to face an extremely painful privileges committee investigation within weeks.

"That investigation is likely to lead to a vote in the House of Commons which would either ask Members of Parliament to overturn that committee’s findings, and we saw the result of a similar vote with the Owen Paterson affair previously, or it will lead to his removal from Parliament.

"I cannot in good faith recommend to my parliamentary colleagues that we have the shortest prime minister in political history to the first to be expelled from the House of Commons."

10:07 AM

Dominic Raab: Sunak best-placed to lead Britain

Dominic Raab said Rishi Sunak was best-placed to lead Britain forward despite the "great many positive things" achieved by Boris Johnson in office.

"I think on the fundamental calls on the economy, it's Rishi that has been right, and I think he showed for example with the furlough scheme, he's got the experience to deliver," Mr Raab told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

"But of course, I also see as a member of the conservative family that there is a political mess and we've all, as members of the conservative family, got a duty to fix it."

09:55 AM

'Rishi was right then and he's right now'

Dominic Raab rubbished suggestions of a pact between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

"I don't think there's any issue around deals here, that's not the right way to proceed," he said. "What they did have was a very good conversation about the need for unity, Iain Duncan Smith's talked about that.

"You can see from the momentum but also the range of support for Rishi that he is the best-placed."

Mr Raab reiterated the "major issue" of partygate, which led to the events that forced Mr Johnson's resignation, and said on the economy: "I think Rishi was right then and he's right now. Jeremy Hunt has effectively introduced the approach that Rishi has advocated but there's more to be done."

09:52 AM

Will Boris Johnson stand? 'Clearly'

Jacob Rees-Mogg said Boris Johnson would "clearly" stand to become Tory leader.

"The people who are doing the numbers for Boris's campaign told me that they have the numbers, so the 100 that are necessary are there."

Speaking to told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he said there was a "great deal of support" for Mr Johnson and pointed to polling today suggesting he would be best-placed to retain the support of 2019 Tory voters.

Asked about the resignations of more than 60 ministers in the final days of the Johnson premiership, Mr Rees-Mogg claimed there had been a "rewriting of history" which overlooked Ukraine and Brexit.

"Boris Johnson is the person who won the mandate. The call for a general election is pretty hollow if the person who won the mandate is actually the prime minister."

09:48 AM

'We have been around the same course too often'

Claims Boris Johnson has "learned from his mistakes" will cut no ice with MPs, Steve Baker warned this morning.

Nadhim Zahawi, the former chancellor, said Mr Johnson was "contrite and honest" after agreeing to resign.

"This is great news from Nadhim and quite right too," Mr Zahawi said. "But I'm afraid it just won't change minds among MPs. We have been around the same course too often.

" And I'm grateful to the MPs who have been in touch to agree. I'd encourage them to go public. "

09:42 AM

Labour leader declines to make NHS spending pledge

Sir Keir Starmer has declined to say whether he would raise NHS spending in line with inflation.

"It needs more than money. Of course they need more money, but they also need reform," the Labour leader told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. "The NHS needs to move to a preventative model."

He added "My priority is growing the economy. The way we would do that is through a green prosperity plan."

09:32 AM

'No doubt' Boris Johnson still running

Boris Johnson told his supporters on an 8am call he is still going for it and not pulling out, writes Ben Riley-Smith, our Political Editor.

He urged them to hit the phones, and one MP on the call said there was "no doubt" he was still running.

09:30 AM

Breaking: Nadhim Zahawi backs Boris Johnson

In a Twitter thread, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster has said:

I’m backing Boris. He got the big calls right, whether it was ordering more vaccines ahead of more waves of Covid, arming early against the advice of some, or stepping down for the sake of unity.



But now, Britain needs him back. We need to unite to deliver on our manifesto.



When I was Chancellor, I saw a preview of what Boris 2.0 would look like. He was contrite and honest about his mistakes. He’d learned from those mistakes how he could run No10 and the country better. With a unified team behind him, he is the one to lead us to victory and prosperity.

09:24 AM

'Pros and cons with each of the candidates'

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the prospect of Boris Johnson's return was a sign of "peculiar times".

"There are pros and cons with each of the candidates. The pros for Boris are very clearly that he cuts through with the public and is a great campaigner," he told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

"The downsides are that he's going to face this inquiry right now. The problem is going to be how many of his colleagues are going to decide they won't support him."

09:21 AM

'People just want things to work better'

"People just want things to work better, that's what we have to do.

"That's our mandate, and I also think it's incredibly important that we remember that as a party, and we actually start to work on that."

09:19 AM

Penny Mordaunt: I am in this to win it

Penny Mordaunt said she was a "savvy campaigner" and "very confident about the progress we are making" as she insisted she would reach 100 nominations.

"I am in this to win it. I think it's important for our party we have a contest. I'm very confident about our numbers. And the reason why I am doing this is I think I am best-placed to bring the party together.

"We have got to come together... People are fed up on the factional rows, the focus on ourselves. We have to remember why we came into this place in the first place and that is to serve our constituents and communities."

Ms Mordaunt said reports she had approached Boris Johnson's camp had been "completely false", and refused to say whether Mr Johnson or Rishi Sunak would make a better prime minister.

09:16 AM

No answers from Penny Mordaunt on health, defence or benefits

Asked if she would cut the health service, Penny Mordaunt described herself as a "halfway house" between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss on the economy.

Pressed on this, she said no Conservative government had rolled back on health spending but "we have to make efficiency services".

Penny Mordaunt - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

She also refused to be drawn on defence spending commitments, the pensions triple-lock or whether benefits should rise in line with inflation - something she committed to at the Conservative Party Conference just a couple of weeks ago.

09:12 AM

Penny Mordaunt: I 'very much regret' mini-Budget

Asked if she still thought Liz Truss's policies were "great", Penny Mordaunt said she was "right that we need to focus on growth... [but] I was more cautious about how we did that".

Ms Mordaunt, who currently has the public backing of 24 MPs, told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg she "very much regrets" the mini-Budget and confirmed she would keep Jeremy Hunt on as Chancellor.

"I've sat in the Treasury and I've been briefed by him and I think it's helpful to set out to your viewers what is going to happen. I think it is incredibly important [the] timetable stays, I am the candidate that has said Hunt must stay as Chancellor. Because that smooth transition of power and that continuity is absolutely vital.

"What I'm not going to do, Laura, is I'm not going to talk about the details of that package, what might come forward, or decisions that are in the Bank of England's remit. That would be wrong, we've got to put the country first. What is very important is we recognise we are going into a very difficult winter, we recognise people need to be supported through that."

09:08 AM

Privileges committee 'will and must' continue its work

The privileges committee must be allowed to get on with its work, allies of Boris Johnson insisted this morning.

It came after Steve Baker said the committee's ongoing investigation into 'partygate' and whether Mr Johnson deliberately misled the Commons made the prospect of his political comeback a "political disaster".

Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, wrote on Twitter: "The privileges committee will and must be allowed to get on with its work and Boris Johnson will co-operate fully as, I am sure, will Rishi Sunak."

Sir James Duddridge, who is helping to run Mr Johnson's campaign, added: "Boris on good form at the 8am meeting with MPs. In a first for Boris, he was rather smartly dressed!

"He made it very clear the privileges committee must and will be allowed to get on with their process. He will cooperate fully. Great to see the boss reach out to the other camps."

09:04 AM

'I question whether any leader is going to be supported'

Asked if he had made up his mind on the next Tory leader, Sir Iain Duncan Smith - a former leader himself - said: "No."

"I desperately want my party to settle down," he told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

"Internally at the moment in the Conservative Party, I just question whether any leader is going to be supported in quite the way they should be.

"The problem is right now we have to decide whether or not we're going to make a go of these last two years... or not. And therefore if we're going to pick somebody now, we have to pick somebody we're going to get behind, and that's it."

09:02 AM

Boris Johnson wants economic stability, says senior backer

Asked about Boris Johnson's economic strategy, Chris Heaton-Harris said: "To be frank, we've only been working out a campaign for the last 24 hours.

"As a member of the Government, I don't think the economy strategy can change much because we need to make sure the economy is completely safe."

He pointed to Jeremy Hunt's medium-term economic plan and said he was "quite sure all of the candidates will want to commit to something like that".

"Boris Johnson absolutely wants a stable financial and economic background for the country to move forward on."

08:59 AM

'A great unifier, a great campaigner'

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland Secretary, said he was "calling" for Boris Johnson to run as he was the "big player" needed in the current political climate.

Asked about the discrepancy between public endorsements for Mr Johnson and claims he had already reached the required threshold of 100, Mr Heaton-Harris said he was "confident" the support was there for the former prime minister.

"We've already booked the appointment with Bob Blackman [of the 1922 Committee executive] tomorrow," he told Sky. "He's keen to see what the parliamentary party thinks.

"He is, actually, a great unifier, a great campaigner, and someone who has a solid sense of what the country wanted to hear. He flew back yesterday... to be frank, none of us expected this to happen at all."

08:52 AM

'She'll win'

Damian Green insisted Penny Mordaunt will reach the threshold of 100 Tory MP nominations that is required for her to progress to a vote of the party membership, saying this morning despite her 24 public nominations: "She'll win."

Mr Green also defended Ms Mordaunt's judgment in endorsing Liz Truss, and said she "shared the overall vision of a lower tax, smaller state, but recognises the reality of stabilising the economy" to ensure international credibility.

Speaking to Sky, he praised the "very strong message" she was sending in her promise to keep Jeremy Hunt in place as the chancellor.

08:46 AM

'I've accepted his apology and God bless him'

Steve Baker has forgiven Krishnan Guru-Murthy after a four-letter insult was caught on air earlier in the week.

Asked about the incident and Mr Guru-Murthy having been taken off air for a week, Mr Baker told Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "That's really a matter for Channel 4. I've accepted his apology and God bless him.

"To be fair to him I was absolutely tearing strips off him in a live interview... I forgive him and that's the end of it."

08:41 AM

Steve Baker: I'm 'very proud' to back Rishi Sunak

Steve Baker said he was "very proud" to back Rishi Sunak and urged Boris Johnson to wait until after the privileges committee to even consider a run at the highest office.

"I think he'd make an amazing chairman of the party," he told Sophy Ridge on Sunday. "Make him chairman of the party, he can lead the campaign, he can front this Government but we cannot have him as prime minister."

On the Northern Ireland Protocol, he warned eurosceptics could "implode" the government if it diverged from its current policy but said he was "absolutely not concerned" about Mr Sunak reneging on the existing stance.

"I didn't just speak of humility, I also spoke of resolve. Everyone needs to understand the legitimate interest of unionists is to end the jurisdiction of EU law in Northern Ireland."

08:36 AM

'Boris would be a guaranteed disaster'

Steve Baker praised Boris Johnson as a "wonderful man" but the Tory party had to "ruthlessly have to face the truth as it is".

Mr Baker told Sky News: "This isn't the time for Boris's style. I'm afraid the trouble is because of the privileges vote, Boris would be a guaranteed disaster.

"In that vote it's guaranteed there'll be a large number of Conservatives who will refuse as they see it to lay down their integrity to save him. Sixty-two MPs resigned from his government over the Pincher affair.

"At the moment that there's a vote in the House of Commons on the privileges committee, his premiership would collapse. It's a guaranteed nailed-on failure, and we cannot allow it... I'm not willing to lay down my integrity for Boris Johnson."

08:33 AM

Breaking: Steve Baker endorses Rishi Sunak

Steve Baker - a former chairman of the influential European Research Group (ERG) who previously backed Liz Truss via Suella Braverman over the summer - has endorsed Rishi Sunak.

08:31 AM

Coming up this morning

The next couple of hours will be dominated by the weekly political shows - and both line-ups promise plenty of intrigue.

On Sky News's Sophy Ridge on Sunday are Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland Secretary who is backing Boris Johnson, Damian Green, who is supporting Penny Mordaunt, and Steve Baker, a Northern Ireland Office minister who has yet to declare.

Lisa Nandy, Labour's shadow levelling up secretary, will also appear.

From 9am on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme are Ms Mordaunt, Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary who is backing Boris Johnson, and former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, who has endorsed Rishi Sunak.

08:26 AM

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson hold eleventh-hour talks

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been urged to strike a deal to avert a Conservative civil war, amid fears that the party is on course for a historic split.

The former prime minister and his ex-chancellor held talks on Saturday about agreeing to a joint ticket, as Mr Johnson's allies claimed that he had joined Mr Sunak in reaching the threshold of 100 MP supporters needed to move to the next stage of the leadership contest.

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson - Julian Simmonds

Yesterday, Mr Johnson flew into London from the Caribbean as Priti Patel, the former home secretary, joined prominent MPs on the Right of the party, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Bill Cash, in backing him.

But Kemi Badenoch, the Trade Secretary, Lord Frost, the former Cabinet Office minister, and David Davis, the ex-Brexit secretary, all declared their support for Mr Sunak.

Edward Malnick, Nick Gutteridge and Will Hazell have more

08:23 AM

'An existential crisis'

Conservative chairman Sir Jake Berry has told the Telegraph's Christopher Hope the current situation represented "an existential crisis for the Conservative Party".

"If we believe in democracy, members cannot be denied a say on who the next leader of the party is," Sir Jake said, noting the removal of both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss from office "despite the fact that they have won the membership".

"I fear that it might be a point where members think: 'What is really the point of being a member of the Conservative Party?'

"I had an email from a member today, he said 'it feels like I am being told I was wrong and now if we don't have a membership vote I am being told I am too stupid even to have an opinion'."

08:15 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter, guiding you through what promises to be another hugely significant day in Westminster.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak - neither of whom have formally declared their prime ministerial ambitions - were last night urged to strike a deal amid fears of another bitterly divisive Tory leadership contest.

But Jake Berry, the party chairman, last night warned against a scenario in which members were denied a say on Britain's next prime minister.

I will be keeping you updated throughout today.