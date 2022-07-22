Tory leadership latest: Rishi Sunak can't offer tax cuts to counter lagging position in the polls, ally suggests

Dominic Penna
·7 min read
Rishi Sunak - PA/VICTORIA JONES&nbsp;&nbsp;
Rishi Sunak - PA/VICTORIA JONES

Rishi Sunak cannot offer tax cuts just to boost his popularity, one of his allies suggested as the former Chancellor trails Liz Truss in the polls.

Mr Sunak would currently lose his head-to-head leadership contest with the Foreign Secretary among Conservative members by 62 per cent to 38 per cent, a YouGov survey suggested last night.

Robert Halfon, the chairman of the education select committee, insisted the former Chancellor was "not making promises he can't keep" and would cut taxes once inflation was under control.

He told Sky News: "Polls come and polls go. I believe that when he makes his case more members will come and support him. They know he’s not making promises he can’t keep and that’s the important thing.

"If he wanted to be popular he could say everything and anything about tax cuts, but we’ve got to deal with the debt."

Ms Truss, who has promised to cut taxes to the tune of around £38 billion, warned yesterday that Mr Sunak's current tax policy would lead Britain into a recession.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

09:10 AM

The Boris bus is coming

Campaigners for Tory members to be given a vote on the future of Boris Johnson as leader are planning to picket the party's hustings with a specially painted Boris "battle bus", writes Christopher Hope.

Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch, the former party treasurer, is leading a campaign for members to have a say into whether Mr Johnson should resign, along with David Campbell Bannerman, the former Tory Euro MP.

The outgoing prime minister may approve - he has previously said he makes models of buses to relax - Steve Parsons/PA Wire
The outgoing prime minister may approve - he has previously said he makes models of buses to relax - Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Lord Cruddas said one idea was for a "Boris bus" would go to the hustings to demonstrate, telling Chopper's Politics podcast: "That's a possibility. People are angry, they want to protest and members want to protest."

Full story: Hear what we say now, Boris backers urge CCHQ

09:04 AM

'We cannot sacrifice integrity for soundbites'

The televised Conservative leadership debates last Friday and Sunday did not take long to descend into squabbling, mud-slinging and biting attacks on other contenders' records.

It was no surprise a further debate scheduled for Tuesday did not take place and now Brandon Lewis, the former Tory Party chair, says the debates were a "gift to the opposition".

"Right on cue, earlier this week, Labour released a video of the televised leadership debates that have taken place so far," he wrote on the Conservative Home website. "It was painfully predictable: a head-to-head with the then five leadership contenders all necessarily competing for the most airtime and the most dramatic punchline.

"Selective clips have since been stitched together into a mocking video on our record in government. No doubt it will be ruthlessly and relentlessly broadcast in target seats and marginal constituencies across the country... We cannot become short-sighted, sacrificing the integrity of the oldest political party in the world for the sake of a few soundbites."

08:54 AM

Sunak and Truss will be judged on character

Neither Sunak nor Truss are likely to talk about cuts they’d make, but both may decide to let inflation do the work. Keeping departmental budgets as they are will now mean a real-terms cut – and quite a hefty one at that, writes Fraser Nelson.

Doctors have been offered a 4.5 per cent pay rise, for example, but with no extra health budget the money will be found by cutting services: in this case, diagnostic technology intended to cut cancer waiting lists. A painful choice, but typical of the pain lying ahead.

And what’s the alternative? This is what could – or should – set the candidates apart. Who can propose the best health reform? Or think of novel ways to protect classrooms? Sunak is known to be concerned about the lack of school reform: might he have his own ideas? Or might Ms Truss, a former education minister, apply her experience?

This is, fundamentally, what the race is about. It won’t be decided by a staged row about deficit-funded stimulus, or a “what would Maggie think” quest for historical benediction. It’s about who can respond best to unforeseen challenges.

Fraser Nelson: The key questions that need answering now

08:48 AM

20,000 have joined Sunak campaign

More than 20,000 people have now joined Rishi Sunak's campaign, his team confirmed this morning.

"A massive thank you... now, we can only do this if we do it together," the former Chancellor said in a video message posted to his Twitter account.

"So if you know of anybody who else wants to come and join the team, please tell them to head to Ready4Rishi.com and come and be a part of something special. See you soon."

08:42 AM

Kemi Badenoch: I've worked hard enough for role in next Government

Kemi Badenoch, the junior former minister who electrified the Tory leadership contest, has said she feels she has "worked hard enough" to be given a job when the next prime minister forms a new government.

Speaking to The Telegraph’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, Mrs Badenoch revealed that she only decided to stand the day after Boris Johnson had said he would resign – and her children found out from the TV news.

Kemi Badenoch - Eddie Mulholland
Kemi Badenoch - Eddie Mulholland

The Brexiteer was widely praised for her fresh approach to campaigning in the leadership contest, with clear Right-wing policies that won support among the grassroots in polling.

She got to the final four candidates and was knocked out of the race on Tuesday after winning the backing of 59 MPs – nearly one in six of the parliamentary party including Michael Gove, the former Cabinet minister.

08:35 AM

'Money doesn't grow on trees'

Robert Halfon, the chairman of the education select committee and the Tory MP for Harlow, defended Rishi Sunak's record as he can be "trusted in a crisis".

Current polling shows Mr Sunak would command just 38 per cent of the vote in this summer's run-off against Liz Truss.

Rishi Sunak would only cut taxes after inflation had been brought under control - Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak would only cut taxes after inflation had been brought under control - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

But Mr Halfon insisted: "Polls come and polls go.

"I believe that when he makes his case more members will come and support him. They know he’s not making promises he can’t keep and that’s the important thing... Money doesn’t grow on trees and the Chancellor has to be responsible."

08:34 AM

Liz Truss ally: Britain may be 'closed for business' under Sunak

An ally of Liz Truss warned Britain could be "closed for business" if Rishi Sunak were to proceed with the planned corporation tax rise.

The levy is expected to rise from 19 per cent to 25 per cent next year, and the former Chancellor last month resisted pressure from Boris Johnson to cut it.

Graham Stuart, the Europe minister, insisted the next prime minister must be "unapologetically" pro-business, and warned: "If we stick corporation tax up from 19 per cent to 25 per cent, it's like putting a 'closed for business' sign up."

Britain has "got to use its independence" from Brussels to ensure it is a more attractive place to live, Mr Stuart insisted during an interview with TalkTV.

08:27 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's political reporter guiding you through the end of what has been a highly dramatic week in Westminster.

With Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss now confirmed as the final two Conservative leadership candidates, both are insisting only they can beat Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party at the next election while making very different offers on the economy.

I will take you through all of today's political news and the latest developments.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th