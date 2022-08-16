Tory leadership latest: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak talk tough on Scotland ahead of hustings

Dominic Penna
·4 min read
tory leadership news liz truss rishi sunak hustings live scotland - Liam McBurney/PA Wire
tory leadership news liz truss rishi sunak hustings live scotland - Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have railed against Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP ahead of tonight's Conservative leadership hustings in Perth.

Ms Truss promised new changes allowing Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) to more vocally oppose Ms Sturgeon's administration and has pledged to "get Scotland's economy moving".

Mr Sunak would force Scotland's top civil servant to appear before a committee of MPs at Westminster every year. Holyrood would also have to publish consistent data on the performance of public services.

Tonight's sold-out hustings event will take place in Perth, which is an eight-hour drive north from Westminster and home to a constituency where the Tories very narrowly trail the SNP.

Ms Truss has labelled Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, an "attention-seeker" and promised to "ignore" her, a move Mr Sunak claimed would be "dangerously complacent".

The Foreign Secretary, the clear front-runner in the race to become prime minister, received another boost today with endorsements from 11 party whips who had previously stayed neutral.

Follow the latest developments below.

06:40 PM

Truss vows to keep Royal Navy in charge of Channel migrant patrols

Liz Truss has vowed to keep the Royal Navy in charge of patrolling the Channel to combat illegal migrants after it was revealed that it planned to withdraw from the role next year.

Responding to The Telegraph’s disclosure of the proposed withdrawal, the Tory leadership contender and Foreign Secretary said: “It’s an absolute priority to make sure we deal with the issue of small boats and the appalling trade by people traffickers.

"I will use every tool at my disposal if I’m selected as prime minister to make that happen."

Asked whether this would mean the Navy continuing to perform its patrolling role, she replied: "Absolutely."

Charles Hymas and Daniel Sanderson have this report

06:31 PM

There is a handful of protesters outside tonight's hustings

These include WASPI women angry at the Government over their pensions... - Jane Barlow/PA Wire
These include WASPI women angry at the Government over their pensions... - Jane Barlow/PA Wire
...and hard-Left activists from the Socialist Worker group - Jane Barlow/PA Wire
...and hard-Left activists from the Socialist Worker group - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

06:16 PM

Truss in pole position - and will want to stay there

Sometimes it can be best to say nothing at all. And that seems to be the mentality adopted by Liz Truss's campaign - which is now tending to shying away from any major announcements.

The Foreign Secretary, the clear front-runner in this leadership contest, has a comfortable double-digit polling lead with members and she has visibly enjoyed the past few weeks.

The abandonment of a regional pay boards scheme following a strong public and political backlash will only have served to further batten down the hatches among Team Truss.

With this in mind, all Ms Truss must do tonight is showcase the true blue credentials that have so endeared her to the grassroots while talking up her vision for an "aspiration nation".

06:10 PM

What's at stake for Rishi Sunak

On a day Liz Truss received yet more significant endorsements (see 6.05pm), it is hard to shake the sense this leadership contest has become something of a foregone conclusion.

Amid reports a majority of Tory members have already voted for their party’s next leader, Rishi Sunak has it all to do if he is to regain the momentum during these next three weeks.

Rishi Sunak - Jane Barlow/Pool/Getty Images
Rishi Sunak - Jane Barlow/Pool/Getty Images

Mr Sunak put in an assured performance at the Telegraph’s own hustings in Cheltenham on Thursday, with our online poll of more than 70,000 votes declaring him the winner.

But while the former chancellor has grown into the campaign, he will need five standout performances – starting tonight – to swing this contest back in his favour.

06:05 PM

Major boost for Liz Truss as 11 whips endorse her

Liz Truss’s hopes of winning the Conservative Party leadership contest received a major boost on Tuesday when 11 Tory whips declared their support, writes Jack Maidment, our Politics Live Blog editor.

The Whips' Office had remained neutral in the race, as Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak battle to replace Boris Johnson, but the 11 MPs have now given the Foreign Secretary their public backing.

Liz Truss raised a glass on a visit to the BenRiach Distillery in the Cairngorms earlier today - Paul Campbell/PA Wire
Liz Truss raised a glass on a visit to the BenRiach Distillery in the Cairngorms earlier today - Paul Campbell/PA Wire

It comes less than 24 hours after Alun Cairns became the third Tory MP to switch their support from Mr Sunak to Ms Truss’s campaign.

Full story: Truss edges ever closer to No 10

06:00 PM

Good evening

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph’s Political Reporter, taking you through the seventh official Conservative leadership hustings event.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak face questions from Colin Mackay, the STV News political correspondent, and a sold-out audience of party members at Perth Concert Hall, some eight hours away from Westminster.

With the SNP continuing to dominate the Scottish political scene, this will be the prime ministerial hopefuls’ chance to prove to the membership they can take on Nicola Sturgeon’s administration and revive Tory hopes north of the border.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Spaun leads playoff opener; Scheffler, McIlroy miss cut

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.J. Spaun hopes he's only getting started on the road to the FedEx Cup finale. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will have to wait another week. As for Jason Day, his season is over. Spaun made a late birdie for a 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event in the PGA Tour postseason that no longer has three of its biggest stars for the weekend at the TPC Southwind. Scheffler, the Masters champion and No.

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat