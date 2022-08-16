Tory leadership latest: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak talk tough on Scotland ahead of hustings

tory leadership news liz truss rishi sunak hustings live scotland - Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have railed against Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP ahead of tonight's Conservative leadership hustings in Perth.

Ms Truss promised new changes allowing Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) to more vocally oppose Ms Sturgeon's administration and has pledged to "get Scotland's economy moving".

Mr Sunak would force Scotland's top civil servant to appear before a committee of MPs at Westminster every year. Holyrood would also have to publish consistent data on the performance of public services.

Tonight's sold-out hustings event will take place in Perth, which is an eight-hour drive north from Westminster and home to a constituency where the Tories very narrowly trail the SNP.

Ms Truss has labelled Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, an "attention-seeker" and promised to "ignore" her, a move Mr Sunak claimed would be "dangerously complacent".

The Foreign Secretary, the clear front-runner in the race to become prime minister, received another boost today with endorsements from 11 party whips who had previously stayed neutral.

06:40 PM

Truss vows to keep Royal Navy in charge of Channel migrant patrols

Liz Truss has vowed to keep the Royal Navy in charge of patrolling the Channel to combat illegal migrants after it was revealed that it planned to withdraw from the role next year.

Responding to The Telegraph’s disclosure of the proposed withdrawal, the Tory leadership contender and Foreign Secretary said: “It’s an absolute priority to make sure we deal with the issue of small boats and the appalling trade by people traffickers.

"I will use every tool at my disposal if I’m selected as prime minister to make that happen."

Asked whether this would mean the Navy continuing to perform its patrolling role, she replied: "Absolutely."

Charles Hymas and Daniel Sanderson have this report

06:31 PM

There is a handful of protesters outside tonight's hustings

These include WASPI women angry at the Government over their pensions... - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

...and hard-Left activists from the Socialist Worker group - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

06:16 PM

Truss in pole position - and will want to stay there

Sometimes it can be best to say nothing at all. And that seems to be the mentality adopted by Liz Truss's campaign - which is now tending to shying away from any major announcements.

The Foreign Secretary, the clear front-runner in this leadership contest, has a comfortable double-digit polling lead with members and she has visibly enjoyed the past few weeks.

The abandonment of a regional pay boards scheme following a strong public and political backlash will only have served to further batten down the hatches among Team Truss.

With this in mind, all Ms Truss must do tonight is showcase the true blue credentials that have so endeared her to the grassroots while talking up her vision for an "aspiration nation".

06:10 PM

What's at stake for Rishi Sunak

On a day Liz Truss received yet more significant endorsements (see 6.05pm), it is hard to shake the sense this leadership contest has become something of a foregone conclusion.

Amid reports a majority of Tory members have already voted for their party’s next leader, Rishi Sunak has it all to do if he is to regain the momentum during these next three weeks.

Rishi Sunak - Jane Barlow/Pool/Getty Images

Mr Sunak put in an assured performance at the Telegraph’s own hustings in Cheltenham on Thursday, with our online poll of more than 70,000 votes declaring him the winner.

But while the former chancellor has grown into the campaign, he will need five standout performances – starting tonight – to swing this contest back in his favour.

06:05 PM

Major boost for Liz Truss as 11 whips endorse her

Liz Truss’s hopes of winning the Conservative Party leadership contest received a major boost on Tuesday when 11 Tory whips declared their support, writes Jack Maidment, our Politics Live Blog editor.

The Whips' Office had remained neutral in the race, as Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak battle to replace Boris Johnson, but the 11 MPs have now given the Foreign Secretary their public backing.

Liz Truss raised a glass on a visit to the BenRiach Distillery in the Cairngorms earlier today - Paul Campbell/PA Wire

It comes less than 24 hours after Alun Cairns became the third Tory MP to switch their support from Mr Sunak to Ms Truss’s campaign.

Full story: Truss edges ever closer to No 10

06:00 PM

Good evening

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph’s Political Reporter, taking you through the seventh official Conservative leadership hustings event.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak face questions from Colin Mackay, the STV News political correspondent, and a sold-out audience of party members at Perth Concert Hall, some eight hours away from Westminster.

With the SNP continuing to dominate the Scottish political scene, this will be the prime ministerial hopefuls’ chance to prove to the membership they can take on Nicola Sturgeon’s administration and revive Tory hopes north of the border.