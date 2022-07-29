Tory leadership latest: Ben Wallace backs Liz Truss because she is ‘going to do right’ by the MoD

Jack Maidment
·10 min read
Liz Truss is pictured at last night's Tory leadership hustings in Leeds - Peter Powell/Shutterstock
Liz Truss is pictured at last night's Tory leadership hustings in Leeds - Peter Powell/Shutterstock

Ben Wallace has said he decided to back Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest because he believes she is the candidate who will "do right" by the Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Secretary declared his support for Ms Truss last night, delivering a major boost to the Foreign Secretary's hopes of beating Rishi Sunak in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

Mr Wallace said this morning that he had been won over by Ms Truss's pledge to increase defence spending to three per cent of GDP by 2030.

He said Ms Truss has been "very consistent in her support for defence and security" as he also praised her for her authenticity, saying that "what you see is what you get".

Asked why he had waited until now to back a candidate, Mr Wallace told Sky News: “I thought what I would do at the beginning of this contest is stand back, I am the Secretary of State for Defence, I want to find a candidate that is going to do right by the department and recognise that the threats we face everyday are very real and are growing and that they need to be funded properly."

Mr Wallace, who was an early favourite among Tory members to be the next leader before announcing he would not be standing, last night criticised Mr Sunak for “walking out the door” and abandoning the economy when he resigned as chancellor.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

09:37 AM

Ben Wallace backs existing windfall tax on energy firms

Ben Wallace has said he is in favour of the existing windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies. but warned against imposing additional levies.

The Defence Secretary was asked on BBC Breakfast about Liz Truss saying she would not impose further windfall taxes on oil and gas companies.

Mr Wallace said: “She is a conservative. She doesn’t believe in high taxation, none of us do. As conservatives, we believe that the more we tax you, the less freedom you have to spend your money your way.”

He added: “I was in favour of this existing windfall tax because when I looked at how these big energy companies invested, they didn’t seem to invest much in the UK. So, I thought, well, what is the point protecting them if they are making vast profits?"

09:34 AM

Pictured: Corbyn and McDonnell join picket line

Thousands of BT and Openreach workers are striking today in a dispute over pay. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said it will be the first national telecoms strike since 1987 and the biggest ever among call centre workers.

Another strike is due to be held on Monday after union members voted in favour of industrial action in protest at a £1,500 pay rise.

Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, and John McDonnell, the Labour former shadow chancellor, joined a CWU picket at BT Tower in London this morning.

John McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn join a Communication Workers Union picket line at BT Tower in London - Maighna Nanu/PA
John McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn join a Communication Workers Union picket line at BT Tower in London - Maighna Nanu/PA

09:20 AM

Ben Wallace hails Liz Truss defence credentials

Liz Truss is the candidate that will do best by defence of this nation, Ben Wallace has said.

The Defence Secretary and supporter of Ms Truss told BBC Breakfast: “Rishi will be a fine member of anybody’s Cabinet.

"They would be lucky to have him, but for me, Liz is the one that I think will do best by defence of this nation, by investing in it and making sure that we get to a point where we can provide that resilience that does have a knock on effect of the cost-of-living."

08:58 AM

'Sometimes you need warm words and some hard power alongside it'

Sir Stephen Lovegrove, the UK's national security adviser, warned earlier this week that the West and China could “miscalculate our way into nuclear war” as he stressed the importance of dialogue between nations (you can read the full story here).

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, was asked this morning if he agreed with Sir Stephen. He said that while dialogue is important, some countries may not be willing to listen and as a result "sometimes you need warm words and I’m afraid some hard power alongside it".

Mr Wallace said: "He is right that it is always important to talk to countries, even if you find it difficult or distasteful or indeed it is a challenge because there is a conflict in Ukraine.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, is pictured in Westminster this morning - Tayfun Salci/Avalon
Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, is pictured in Westminster this morning - Tayfun Salci/Avalon

“But I think fundamentally that is not always the real component to why security can be imperilled, it is often the intention of the other country."

He said it is "very hard" when someone "just doesn’t want to listen to reason", leaving other countries in a "very difficult position".

Using Russia as an example, he said: “Putin’s plan A, B and C have failed and he may look to plan D. But it doesn’t matter how many times you say to them it is not the right thing to do, you can’t just get somewhere with warm words. Sometimes you need warm words and I’m afraid some hard power alongside it.”

08:47 AM

'There aren’t any magic wands'

There are no "magic wands" to fix the significant problems facing the UK and other countries around the world, Ben Wallace has said.

The Defence Secretary said: “It is not just in energy, it is going to be in food. There is global insecurity, whether that is in Ukraine, or whether that is in the Pacific.

“We are all connected today. We are all linked in this world. Covid has been a global pandemic that we are all dealing with the shock of it.

“That does mean there aren’t any magic wands, it means that we all have to invest in our resilience, we have to invest in our diversity of supply.”

08:43 AM

Ben Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak for resigning

Ben Wallace has criticised Rishi Sunak and other ministers who quit the Government as he said they should have used a vote of no confidence to get rid of Boris Johnson rather than forcing him out through resignations.

Mr Wallace said that "some ministers don’t have the luxury of resigning because fundamentally we have duties and obligations".

He said: “I also made clear and I made a tweet at the time that for those colleagues who do want to express their lack of confidence in the government there is a very simple way of doing that.

"There was going to be a 1922 vote predicted on the Monday the next week, a couple of days after Rishi resigned, and they could have done it that way.”

08:35 AM

Ben Wallace warns against 'blue on blue' attacks

Ben Wallace was asked this morning if he agreed with Nadine Dorries, another supporter of Liz Truss, who has accused Rishi Sunak of helping to lead a "coup" to oust Boris Johnson from No 10.

The Defence Secretary said he did not want to "poke sticks" at Mr Sunak and had no intention of criticising him.

He told Sky News: “I am not coming here to attack the other candidate. My view is Liz can sell herself on her qualities, I think she has many qualities… we don’t want this blue on blue, I am not sitting her poking sticks at Rishi Sunak.

“Rishi Sunak is a very clever, very capable member of the Cabinet or was a member of the Cabinet. Any government would be pleased to have him in the government but fundamentally I am here to say why I think Liz Truss is the best candidate.”

08:31 AM

'People go on journeys politically'

Ben Wallace was challenged this morning on his claim that Liz Truss is an "authentic" politician as he was told that she was once a member of the Liberal Democrats and also voted Remain but is now pro-Brexit.

Mr Wallace said that Ms Truss, in the same way as many people, had been on a political journey.

He told Sky News: “I think she has been very honest. She has been, as she has gone through life… she has developed. I think people develop through life.

“Many of the people that are your journalists or indeed your commentators, some of them even in the mainstream media some of them started life as communists and are now rabid Tories.

“I think what I would say is people go on journeys politically because of their upbringing and the influence of their parents.”

08:25 AM

Truss 'not likely to break the fiscal rules'

Liz Truss's plans for tax cuts and increases in some areas of public spending are affordable and will not result in a massive spike in government borrowing, Ben Wallace has suggested.

The Defence Secretary was told this morning that Ms Truss is likely to break the government's current fiscal rules on borrowing in order to pay for all of her pledges.

But Mr Wallace rejected the claim, telling Sky News: “No, she is not. She is not likely to break the fiscal rules. She has been very clear about that and she has already said there is headroom within that envelope.

“She has said that within three years debt will start falling as a percentage of GDP and that is the commitment she will make.

“But if we don’t grow the economy we simply won’t have the tax receipts even at the current tax levels to fund what we need.”

08:20 AM

Ben Wallace: Truss will 'do right' by MOD

Ben Wallace last night backed Liz Truss for the Tory leadership as he criticised Rishi Sunak for “walking out the door” and abandoning the economy when he quit as chancellor (you can read the full story here)

Mr Wallace said this morning that he had decided to support Ms Truss because he believes she is "going to do right" by the Ministry of Defence.

The Foreign Secretary has pledged to increase defence spending to three per cent of GDP by 2030 if she becomes PM.

Asked why he decided to back Ms Truss now, Mr Wallace said: "I thought what I would do at the beginning of this contest is stand back, I am the Secretary of State for Defence, I want to find a candidate that is going to do right by the department and recognise that the threats we face everyday are very real and are growing and that they need to be funded properly.

“We can’t just pretend they will go away by themselves. I looked at their performances, I looked at them on the hustings but I also know them both, I have been in Cabinet for two years with both the chancellor and indeed Liz Truss and so it was important for me to work out who I thought was the right person to take us forward.

“I know Liz. She is very straight, she is authentic, what you see is what you get, but also she has been very consistent in her support for defence and security. She reads the same intelligence reports I do so I felt it was the right person to back.”

08:16 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak clashed at the first official Tory leadership hustings in Leeds last night but the big development in the contest happened elsewhere as Ben Wallace declared his support for the Foreign Secretary's campaign.

The decision by Mr Wallace to formally back Ms Truss has given her a major boost and added to the sense that the momentum in the contest is firmly with her while Rishi Sunak struggles to gain ground.

Mr Wallace is on the morning media round and I will guide you through the best of what he says.

