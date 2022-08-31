Tory leadership hustings: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for final throw of the dice in London

Liz Truss during a hustings event at the Holiday Inn, in Norwich North, Norfolk - Joe Giddens

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will make their last bids for prime minister in London tonight at the twelfth and final Conservative leadership hustings.

Ms Truss is widely expected to be unveiled as the next Tory leader on Monday lunchtime.

But before that, tonight's event represents the final chance for her and Mr Sunak to set out their stall - and provide some further indications of what their respective governments would look like.

Rishi Sunak claims he is 'instinctively loyal'

Rishi Sunak has claimed he is "instinctively loyal" and was "supportive" of the Prime Minister despite resigining as chancellor.

The leadership hopeful has struggled with the perception among Tory grassroots that he was ultimately responsible for the ousting of Boris Johnson.

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo

"I’m instinctively loyal and my general view is old-fashioned and quaint, as it now seems in this leadership race," he told the Financial Times.

"While you’re in the team, you have these debates in private, you come to a view and then you crack on."

The story so far of this leadership race

Rishi Sunak was flying high at the start of the head-to-head stage of this leadership contest.

But the past seven weeks have seen momentum firmly swing towards Liz Truss, and it would be a major political shock if Mr Sunak were be unveiled as the next prime minister on Monday.

Polling suggests the Foreign Secretary has a lead of around 30 points among Tory members, who have been drawn to her promises to immediately cut taxes and instigate radical economic reform.

By and large, she has also been better received at the hustings events that have taken place around the country, routinely winning applause for her positions on National Insurance, fracking and transgender issues.

Here is how the campaign has played out

Welcome to our coverage of the twelth - and final - Conservative leadership hustings event.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will appear in London tonight to give their stump speeches, face a sit-down question-and-answer session, and take questions for the final time from Conservative Party members before Monday's big announcement of the next PM.

All the polling suggests it is Ms Truss who will be walking through the door of 10 Downing Street on Tuesday.