Tory leadership hustings live: Liz Truss vows to stand up to 'militant activists' after being interrupted by protesters in Eastbourne - watch live

Liz Truss took aim at "militant activists" after she was interrupted by protesters at tonight's fourth official Conservative leadership hustings in Eastbourne.

There was a brief pause in proceedings as the demonstrators, one of whom appeared to shout "shame on you" at the Foreign Secretary, were escorted out of the venue.

Returning to the stage, Ms Truss said: "Can I just say a few words on the militant people who try and disrupt our country and try and disrupt our democratic processes and our essential services?

"I would legislate immediately to make sure that we stand up to Extinction Rebellion... and I will never, ever, ever allow our democracy to be disrupted by militant activists."

Rishi Sunak, her leadership rival, faced embarrassment today when a leaked video showed him telling Tory members he had boosted funding for leafy countryside areas by "undoing" spending rules that "shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas".

Follow below for the latest developments.

08:01 PM

What can Truss do to retain the most Red Wall votes possible?

Ms Truss says: "You're right about the Red Wall voters, they were incredibly important and as someone who comes from the north of England I found it incredibly heartening that many people in places like west Yorkshire, in places like County Durham, voted for the Conservatives for the first time.

"They didn't want to be patronised, they didn't want handouts, they didn't necessarily want more Government spending. What they want is opportunities, jobs and enterprise and that's why it's so important we help industries like the steel industry become more competitive internationally... and it's also important we deliver what we said we'd deliver in 2019."

Story continues

Ms Truss says it "does cost money, but there is money in the budget for it... Sometimes I'm afraid is there's too much Government bureaucracy in the way of getting things done. And what I will say to you is I don't take no for an answer from Whitehall."

07:59 PM

Onto Truss's questions from the audience

The first audience member, Tara, describes herself as "significantly impaired", she is asked if she knows what Personal Independence Payments (PIP) are and asked how her Government "will ensure we get meaningful employment".

Ms Truss says what Tara is advocating for is "incredibly important" and says that while she does not know the current PIP level, "what I want is to make it much easier for people in your position to get into jobs and also have the opportunity to set up your own businesses".

"I know the Department of Work and Pensions is working on how to make this better. And what I want to do is talk to you about how can we help deal with the issues you face in getting employment, how can we make it better in terms of the available opportunities - including being able to start up your own business, and I would want to help do that as prime minister."

07:58 PM

What is Liz Truss's favourite podcast?

Liz Truss says she enjoys a podcast called Woman With Balls: "It's with Katy Balls from the Spectator, it's nothing to do with male genitalia or anything like that, and that's very good because it has a lot of punchy women on it."

07:57 PM

Truss: We should be talking about property ownership more

We should be talking about share ownership andproperty ownership more.



Sometimes I think we've been a bit afraid to talk about Conservative principles, but we value a society where people have shares, where they own property, where they own a stake in the future.



And I think that is partly a communication problem but it's also about making life easier for retail investors, using technology better I think is important as well.

07:53 PM

Sex, drugs and... the Liberal Democrats?

Liz Truss says she will look at student debt interest and reiterates her support for fracking when communities support it.

On young people, she quips she had a "dubious past" as a teenage Liberal Democrat but said a belief in being able to "shape your own destiny" made her a Conservative.

"Some people have sex, drugs and rock and roll, I was in the Liberal Democrats," she quips.

On the economy, she says there "is not enough supply in the economy - that is why reducing things like National Insurance will help contribute to fulfiling those supply needs, likewise keeping corporation tax low will help new investment and help develop supply in the economy."

07:48 PM

'A certain kind of reisllience'

Asked about the "permanent sense of crisis" for under-35s and her pitch to them to win a fifth election, Liz Truss describes them as "natural conservatives" who are "more likely to have a side-hustle" and are "a real generation of self-starters".

She says her daughters, aged 13 and 16, have had a tough time with school closures during lockdown "but I do think it's also created a certain kind of resilience. And I think what we have to do as Conservatives is show we're on they're side."

She points to her policies of holding universities to account on face-to-face tuition and allowing young people's positive rental histories to count in their favour.

"But fundamentally what we need to do is show there is hope, and an optimistic future ahead of us. I know there are difficult forecasts out there but forecasts are not destiny and what we shouldn't be doing is talking ourselves into a recession. We should be keeping taxes low and do all the things we can do differently now we've left the EU."

07:45 PM

A telling show of hands

Only around a third of tonight's audience raise their hands when asked if they are "more than 90 per cent sure" who they are supporting in the leadership race.

Plenty of hands go up when the audience is also asked who has received their ballot papers.

07:42 PM

Sunak doubles down on levelling up comments

Rishi Sunak tells tonight's hustings: "I will be incredibly robust in standing up to the lefty woke culture that is trying to cancel our history, our values and indeed our women."

He takes aim at Liz Truss's policies, which he says would make the inflationary spiral worse.

"We're going to [act] responsibly by being disciplined on financial services and our economy.

"I want to level up everywhere. And as you may have seen from a video clip that's online, I don't believe that's just about our very large urban cities. I believe that's about investing and levelling up in small towns, in rural towns, in coastal communities like those here in the south-east."

07:38 PM

Pictured: The moment a protester interrupted Liz Truss

Liz Truss interrupted by protester - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

07:37 PM

Rishi Sunak: We have to start with honesty

Rishi Sunak says he was raised with a set of values that are central to his politics, at the core of which is family.

"In my family we prioritised hard work as the best way to forge ahead in life," he recalls. "I spent all my time working in [my mother's] shop... and saw the power of that small business to provide jobs and opportunity in our local community."

Mr Sunak insists on the need to restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country.

"In order to restore trust we have to start with honesty," he says. "And as you can see in this leadership race I have not taken the easy path because I believe our country does face some significant challenges. And I want to be straight with everyone about those and about what is going to be needed to deal with them."

07:30 PM

Dominic Raab introduces Rishi Sunak

The Justice Secretary recalls meeting Mr Sunak when he entered Parliament back in 2015.

Mr Raab says there was "all sorts of pressure on new MPs to back Remain, but Rishi has never taken the easy option in his life" and insisted he had to stand up for his convictions.

On the Covid support he offered, Mr Raab adds: "When you needed him, Rishi was there for you.

"And I know as we face another global challenge, the fight against inflation, Rishi is the credible candidate with a credible plan to get inflation down, and to cut taxes, but when it will help, not hurt people. Because the alternative choice in this contest is unfunded tax cuts to the tune of £50billion which will just put more debt on our children's shoulders. That's not fair, that's not Conservative."

07:23 PM

Liz Truss: We must protect freedom at home and abroad

Liz Truss says she spoke to her French counterpart last week "to make it very clear that we expect French border guards to be working all hours in Dover to make sure that our border is protected".

She also promises to protect freedom and democracy "in the UK - and I think we've just seen an example, my friends, of attempts to disrupt a democratic process".

There is a round of applause for Ms Truss when she says: "I know a woman is a woman and we need to protect our single-sex spaces, our domestic violence shelters."

Ms Truss says Britain must stand up against "the identity politics that has infected our institutions... Our best days are ahead, I don't believe the narrative of decline, I don't believe the naysayers."

07:19 PM

And we're back

There was a brief pause in the hustings, but Liz Truss has turned the drama to her advantage.

"Can I just say a few words on the militant people who try and disrupt our country and try and disrupt our democratic processes and our essential services.

Truss - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

"I would legislate immediately to make sure that we stand up to Extinction Rebellion... and I will never, ever, ever allow our democracy to be disrupted by militant activists."

07:16 PM

Hecklers interrupt Liz Truss

Liz Truss says the Conservatives must be on the side of "people who work hard and do the right thing".

She is interrupted by several hecklers - who are booed by the audience, and escorted out of the venue.

07:15 PM

Watch along at the top of this live blog

You can now watch tonight's live hustings at the top of this blog.

07:14 PM

'I want us to be an aspiration nation'

Liz Truss says she was not brought up in a traditional Conservative household, before interrupting herself with the words: "Is the mic not working?... Can you hear me now?"

Once the audio issues are resolved, Ms Truss recalls seeing "children who were let down by low expectations... [and] a poor and patchy quality of education from Leeds City Council" at her school, accusing the local authorities of being more interested in political correctness.

"That's what made me want to go into politics. Because I hated to see that waste of talent and I want our country to be successful. I want everyone, wherever they're from, whatever their background, to have those opportunities. I want us to be an aspiration nation."

07:09 PM

Breaking: Nus Ghani backs Liz Truss

Nus Ghani, the MP for Wealden, says she has been "a bit busy with the 1922 Committee" and had to be neutral for the first part of the election.

"Now I no longer have to be neutral, and many of you have asked which candidate I will back.

"Only our party, the Conservative party, could have put forward two stellar candidates, with such a wealth of experience, vision and, yes, diversity. And the choice we have to make at this election I know is momentous for our country and the future of our party.

"And I'm here to tell you I have chosen, and I have chosen to support Liz Truss."

She hails her "bold and conservative" plan, insisting she will "defend the unity of our nation and protect the peace in Northern Ireland".

07:06 PM

Jimmy McLoughlin is here

Mr McLoughlin, a former Downing Street adviser, is our presenter for tonight.

He is also the host of Jimmy's Jobs of the Future Podcast, and tells the audience in Sussex he has worked at every single level of the party.

Mr McLoughlin was in No 10 between 2016 and 2019, and became a stay-at-home father during the pandemic.

"I had very much gone from Downing Street to diapers," he quips, going on to talk about his podcast and how a strong economy "comes from private enterprise and the risks entrepeneurs are willing to take".

07:02 PM

'Good evening Eastbourne!'

"If any of you are here to see a production of Gangsta Granny, you're in the wrong theatre," grassroots activists are told.

They are also urged to "be respectful of our candidates and keep your questions positive."

06:56 PM

Five minutes to go

We will keep you in the loop with live updates as the interviews and Q&A sessions with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss unfold.

06:51 PM

Liz Truss backed to tackle 'failed Whitehall groupthink'

Only Liz Truss can tackle Whitehall’s "failed groupthink" and kick-start economic growth, 21 current and former Conservative Cabinet ministers have said.

In a letter to The Telegraph, the signatories argued that the Foreign Secretary would break from the "tired economic managerialism of the past" if she becomes prime minister.

They also suggested she is more "in tune" with the British public than Rishi Sunak, urging colleagues and party members to unite behind her leadership bid.

The signatories include 10 sitting Cabinet ministers – a third of Boris Johnson’s current Cabinet – and 11 past Cabinet ministers including a former Tory leader.

​Ben Riley-Smith, our Political Editor, has the story

06:48 PM

Pictured: Rishi Sunak out and about down south

Dominic Raab - Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Rishi Sunak - Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

06:44 PM

Rishi Sunak's defence of his 'deprived urban areas' comments

The former Chancellor tells Sky:

I was making the point that deprivation exists right across our country and needs to be addressed and that's why we need to make sure our funding formulas recognise that, and people who need help and extra investment aren't just limited to big urban areas, you find them across towns and in the United Kingdom and in rural areas too.



And that was the point I was making, that our funding formulas that fail to recognise that are out of date and they needed changing.



That's work that I started doing as local government minister. And I'm actually pleased as chief secretary and chancellor to have been able to change the rules of the Treasury, so we get investment in all our regions and to create things like the Levelling Up Fund which puts investment in communities across the country.

06:41 PM

What format will tonight take?

As with the previous three leadership hustings, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will appear separately in Eastbourne tonight rather than going head-to-head.

Proceedings will be anchored by Jimmy McLoughlin, a former Downing Street adviser, who will quiz both candidates on their competing visions for the Tory party and the country.

Audience members then have the opportunity to ask Mr Sunak and Ms Truss anything, which to date has provided some of the most illuminating moments of the campaign.

There are 20 minutes to go - and we will keep you posted as it all happens.

06:34 PM

Jacob Young gets in touch - making his case via a meme

The MP for Redcar and Cleveland has used reaction images of Drake, the popular Canadian rapper, to double down in defence of Mr Sunak's comments:

06:29 PM

'This is total b------s and you know it'

Another day, another unedifying bit of blue-on-blue mudslinding between Tory MPs on Twitter (where else?).

In response to that video of Rishi Sunak (see 6.15pm), Jake Berry - the chairman of the Northern Research Group, who is backing Liz Truss's leadership campaign - accused him of not just "boasting" but hypocrisy.

"He says one thing and does another," he wrote. "From putting up taxes to trying to block funding for our armed forces and now levelling up…"

That didn't go down all too well with Sunak backer Jacob Young, who accused Mr Berry of talking "total b------s and you know it... He said he's changed Labour's failed formulas."

"Look at where all the money went while Labour were in charge. Newcastle & Manchester on the up… while places like Teesside, Rossendale & our rural communities fell to the bottom."

06:21 PM

Analysis: So long, Sunak?

It all appeared to be going well for Rishi Sunak as of this morning.

A show of hands at last night's Sky debate saw him prove more significantly popular than Liz Truss among the audience, and many wondered if his support was being underestimated.

That all changed with a leaked video, published by the New Statesman, in which he boasted of taking money from "deprived urban areas" and giving it to places like Tunbridge Wells. That video, from a private hustings last week, has now been seen more than 3.2million times.

EXCLUSIVE: In a leaked video, Rishi Sunak boasted to Conservative Party members that he was prepared to take public money out of “deprived urban areas” to help wealthy towns.@REWearmouth reports: https://t.co/uZMpjKm6rG pic.twitter.com/07sSzDksMT — The New Statesman (@NewStatesman) August 5, 2022

Unless Mr Sunak can get on the front foot at tonight's public hustings event, this could represent a highly damaging moment for his campaign. After all, Andrea Leadsom's 2016 campaign was undone by a gaffe - and all the polling has suggested the Sunak campaign was already on the back foot before today's revelations.

Time will tell but as things stand, there is much Mr Sunak must now do to get back himself back in contention.

06:15 PM

The story everyone is talking about today

Rishi Sunak told Tory members that he boosted funding for leafy countryside areas by "undoing" spending rules that "shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas", a leaked video has shown.

He said that, during his time in the Treasury, he had overturned spending formulas inherited from Labour to make sure that more cash went to rural communities.

The remarks, which he made during a private hustings event in Tunbridge Wells last Friday, will prove awkward as the country faces a cost of living crisis.

It contrasts sharply with comments he made during a Sky News debate last night, during which he said his record showed he was committed to helping the poorest in society.

Nick Gutteridge and Tony Diver have the lowdown

06:11 PM

Sturgeon seals the deal after Truss jibe

Liz Truss this week called Nicola Sturgeon an "attention-seeker" at a hustings event in Exeter - and said the First Minister was "best ignored".

Ms Sturgeon had previously not been drawn on the leadership hopfeul's comments, but has now tweeted a light-hearted riposte:

Spotted this cute seal in beautiful Argyll. I think s/he might be a bit of an attention seeker 🦭😉 pic.twitter.com/MwJUpgUteu — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 5, 2022

06:06 PM

Good evening

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter taking you through the fourth of 12 official Conservative leadership hustings.

Rishi Sunak will face Liz Truss on what has been a politically difficult day for the chancellor after he was criticised over comments in a leaked video.

Mr Sunak boasted he had boosted funding for leafy countryside areas by "undoing" spending rules that "shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas".

Expect that clip - and much more - to be among the topics raised at tonight's hustings in Eastbourne, Sussex. As with previous hustings, both candidates will face questions from Conservative members as well as sit-down interviews with a moderator.