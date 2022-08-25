Tory leadership hustings live: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak set to face off in Norwich

Camilla Turner
4 min read
Liz Truss made a local visit to a food manufacturer ahead of the Norfolk hustings - Getty Images

Liz truss and Rishi Sunak are set to face off again tonight in the penultimate leadership hustings event of the Conservative leadership race taking place in Norwich.

The two candidates will be grilled by Julia Hartley-Brewer and Conservative party members during the hustings, which is being hosted by TalkTV.

There is less than two weeks left before the end of the race when a new party leader, and prime minister, will be announced.

Today, Mr Sunak spoke about the struggles he faced while Chancellor during the pandemic, saying that he was banned from discussing the “trade-offs” of plunging the country into restrictions.

Elsewhere, Ms Truss made a visit to a food manufacturer in Norwich ahead of the event as part of her ongoing campaign to win over Tory voters and businesses in the area.

Follow below for live updates.

07:05 PM

Tonight's hustings is underway

The chair of the national convention Peter Booth addresses the audience and urges them to ask "searching" questions to the candidates of the leadership candidates

06:56 PM

Rishi vows not to quit politics

Rishi Sunak has hit back at suggestions he might quit politics if he does not win the campaign.

On whether he will quit if he loses the leadership vote, Mr Sunak told BBC Radio 4's World at One earlier today: "Absolutely not. Of course not.

"And I would dispute the characterisation. I'm working incredibly hard going around the country talking about my ideas for the future, and actually having a very positive reception where I'm going, and I think there's everything left to play for.

"There's still weeks to run in this campaign, and that's why I'm continuing to give it everything I've got."

06:45 PM

Ready for Rishi

These audience members sit patiently with their "Ready for Rishi" placards ahead of tonight's hustings in Norwich

Supporters of Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak sit in the audience ahead of a hustings event

06:36 PM

Out and about

Liz Truss has been out and about in Norwich today, visiting Condimentum Ltd at the Food Enterprise Park in Norwich.

Ms Truss told reporters at the factory near the Norfolk city that tax cuts and boosting energy supply were the key to addressing the cost-of-living crunch.

But she added that, if she is elected, her chancellor would look at "what else needs to be done" at a future budget.

Liz Truss attends a Conservative Party leadership campaign event at Condimentum Ltd at the Food Enterprise Park in Norwich
Liz Truss and CEO Dave Martin (R) speak to a worker as she attends a Conservative Party leadership campaign event at Condimentum Ltd at the Food Enterprise Park

06:33 PM

Earlier today...

Rishi Sunak's interview with The Spectator magazine - in which he revealed that he was told not to talk about the "trade offs" of lockdown - has prompted a row with former Downing Street employees.  

The former Chancellor told  the publication that it was a major mistake to "empower" scientists to such a degree during the pandemic and that his attempts to voice concerns about closing schools fell on deaf ears.

But this led to prompted a backlash from Dominic Cummings who criticised his account and claimed he was spouting "dangerous rubbish".

Meanwhile, Lee Cain, the former Downing Street head of communications, also used the social media platform to accuse Mr Sunak of being "simply wrong" about lockdown.

06:15 PM

The last hustings

At the last hustings in Birmingham on Tuesday, Liz Truss on Tuesday night vowed to divert billions of pounds for social care from the NHS to councils.

The Tory leadership frontrunner said she wanted to see the £13billion a year earmarked for the NHS from the recent National Insurance rise diverted to local authorities to pay for older people's care as soon as possible.

She confirmed at a leadership hustings in Birmingham that she would fund the spending out of general taxation and cancel the NI increase which had been imposed by her rival Rishi Sunak.

Meanwhile Mr Sunak refused to say he would vote for what he sees as Ms Truss’s “unfunded tax cuts” in the Commons if she wins the leadership race.

06:08 PM

Good evening

Camilla Turner here, the Telegraph's Chief Political Correspondent, taking you through the eleventh of 12 Conservative leadership hustings.

Tonight's action, hosted by TalkTV's Julia Hartley-Brewer, will come to you from Norwich where Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will make their pitch an audience filled with local Conservative members before answering questions.

I will be taking you through the evening as it unfolds.

