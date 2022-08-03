Tory leadership hustings live: Sajid Javid endorses Liz Truss as she faces Rishi Sunak in Cardiff - watch live

Sajid Javid has endorsed Liz Truss in a boost for the Foreign Secretary as she prepares to face Rishi Sunak at the third official Conservative leadership hustings in Cardiff tonight.

Ms Truss is "best placed" to both reunite a fractured Tory Party and pursue a "bold Conservative policy agenda", the former health secretary said this evening.

In an article for the Times newspaper, he criticised Rishi Sunak's plans by saying not cutting taxes immediately "carries an even greater risk" than Ms Truss's own policy plan.

"There is a time for leaders in the Thatcherite mould — clear-headed, fiscally disciplined. And there are times for Reaganites — freedom-loving, sunny and optimistic. Our party and our country now needs the best of both instincts."

It comes as polling suggests Ms Truss is on track to become the next prime minister. New ConservativeHome polling tonight gives her a 32-point lead over Mr Sunak among members after YouGov research showed her 34 points ahead.

07:04 PM

Things are running slightly late in Cardiff...

06:53 PM

Just over five minutes to go

06:49 PM

From the scene: Protesters assemble outside tonight's hustings

Around 50 protesters have assembled outside this evening’s Conservative leadership hustings in Cardiff, Tony Diver reports from Cardiff.

One protester has dressed up as Liz Truss and is carrying a placard that reads: "I thought it was perfectly okay to cut nurses' and teachers' pay".

Liz Truss - Jacob King/PA Wire
Liz Truss - Jacob King/PA Wire

Others are handing out copies of Socialist Worker magazine and holding signs reading "safe passage not Rwanda flights".

Tory members have had to walk through the protesters to reach the hustings, and several police officers have assembled.

06:44 PM

Sir Patrick Vallance steps down as chief scientific adviser

Sir Patrick Vallance has stepped down as the Government's chief scientific adviser to take up a role at the Natural History Museum.

Boris Johnson said it was "impossible to fully convey" the scientist's impact as it was announced he will leave the role at the end of his five-year term next April.

Sir Patrick acknowledged his tenure was both "challenging and immensely rewarding" as a search for his successor was about to begin.

The 62-year-old, who headed the research and development arm of GlaxoSmithKline from 2012 to 2017, is due to take up the position of chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Natural History Museum.

06:36 PM

Liz Truss helicopter flights 'make mockery' of climate change pledges

Liz Truss has been criticised for taking private helicopters across the UK to attend Tory leadership campaign events, despite her pledge to support Net Zero.

The Foreign Secretary has used helicopters to travel to Tory hustings events in Exeter and Leeds, both cities that are accessible by train from London in less than three hours.

The 157-mile flight to Exeter and 170-mile flight to Leeds are expected to have taken around an hour.

Speaking to the i, Wera Hobhouse, a Liberal Democrat MP, said the flights "make a complete mockery" of Ms Truss’s commitment to climate change policies.

​Tony Diver, our Whitehall Correspondent, has more

06:27 PM

New ethics adviser should be hired within 100 days of new PM taking office

Tory leadership candidates should promise to instate a new ethics adviser within 100 days of taking office, Boris Johnson’s former anti-corruption tsar has declared.

John Penrose, who held the position of anti-corruption champion for five years before his resignation in June, put the demand to replace Lord Geidt at the heart of a five-point plan he hopes both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will support.

Other proposals include widening transparency data to cover more government meetings and tighter checks on substantial political donations.

​Read the full story here

06:21 PM

Why the momentum is with Truss

Ben Riley-Smith, our Political Editor, notes Sajid Javid is the fourth former leadership rival to endorse Liz Truss in the space of a week.

He follows Tom Tugendhat, Nadhim Zahawi and Penny Mordaunt.

Ms Mordaunt declared her support on Thursday night at the second leadership hustings in Exeter, where she introduced Ms Truss to a crowd of party members.

06:16 PM

Yet another boost for Liz Truss

Liz Truss has received a further boost in the form of new polling of Tory supporters by the ConservativeHome website.

Minutes after receiving the endorsement of Sajid Javid (see 6.04pm), Ms Truss was shown to have a 32-point lead (58 per cent to 26 per cent) over Rishi Sunak.

Only 11.9 per cent of respondents were undecided, while one per cent will not vote.

06:07 PM

Why Sajid Javid is supporting Liz Truss

Liz Truss is "best placed" to both reunite a fractured Tory Party and pursue a "bold Conservative policy agenda", Sajid Javid has said this evening.

In an article for the Times newspaper, he criticised Rishi Sunak's plans by saying not cutting taxes immediately "carries an even greater risk" than Ms Truss's own policy plan.

"As a trendy university student I had portraits of my two favourite Conservatives on my study wall: Thatcher and Reagan," he wrote.

"There is a time for leaders in the Thatcherite mould — clear-headed, fiscally disciplined. And there are times for Reaganites — freedom-loving, sunny and optimistic. Our party and our country now needs the best of both instincts."

06:04 PM

BREAKING: Sajid Javid backs Liz Truss

Sajid Javid, the former health secretary, has endorsed Liz Truss to become the next Conservative leader and prime minister.

More to follow.

06:02 PM

Good evening

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter, guiding you through the third official Conservative leadership hustings in Cardiff tonight.

As Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak compete for the votes of party members, it is the Foreign Secretary who has the advantage as she continues to extend her poll lead among party members.

Liz Truss Rishi Sunak leadership - Alastair Grant/Matt Dunham/AP Photo
Liz Truss Rishi Sunak leadership - Alastair Grant/Matt Dunham/AP Photo

