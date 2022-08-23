Tory leadership latest: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak face off at Birmingham hustings

Dominic Penna
·10 min read

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are facing off in Birmingham at the tenth Conservative leadership hustings event as the race enters its final two weeks before a new prime minister is chosen.

Their campaigns clashed again earlier today with Ms Truss's team accusing Mel Stride, Mr Sunak's campaign manager, of "using taxpayer resources to launch a political attack" on the Foreign Secretary.

In his capacity as chairman of the Treasury select committee, Mr Stride called for the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to scrutinise any emergency Budget - something Ms Truss's team has suggested would not happen if she were to enter Downing Street two weeks today.

Follow the latest developments below.

07:32 PM

Andrew Mitchell introduces Rishi Sunak

The former Cabinet minister starts off by saying "both candidates to lead our party and our country as prime minister are brilliant".

Mr Mitchell quotes Margaret Thatcher's description of inflation as "the parent of unemployment", before pointing to the backing of Ken Clarke, Norman Lamont and Lord Hague for Rishi Sunak.

"It is Rishi Sunak who has shown by his deeds and his actions that he is the safe helmsman with the experience, record and judgment to weather these storms, to reach out across our divided society and to secure the results we need if we are to win the next General Election.

"We need a prime minister of courage, judgment, decency and experience. That prime minister is Rishi Sunak."

07:24 PM

Truss: Britain cannot be complacent about security

Britain "cannot be complacent" about its security six months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Liz Truss says.

On migration, she pledges to expand the Rwanda scheme to more countries and adds: "What I would do is legislate to make sure our decisions about our borders cannot be overruled by the ECHR."

Urging Britain to "push back against the identity politics of the Left", Ms Truss wins considerable applause by saying "I know that a woman is a woman".

07:22 PM

I'd level up in a conservative way, vows Liz Truss

Liz Truss recalls growing up in Paisley and Leeds, where she went to the local comprehensive school and repeats children were "let down because of low expectations".

She praises Andy Street, the Tory West Midlands Mayor, before recapping her promises to introduce a moratorium on the green levy and reverse the National Insurance increase.

Ms Truss vows to "level up in a conservative way" and change the Treasury rules about investment "so we're putting more investment into the areas that don't have it already, not the areas that do have it already".

07:16 PM

'More of the same is not the option'

Nadhim Zahawi says he has "seen the extent of the challenges that our country is facing, my friends... I know that tough decisions are needed to protect hard-working families here, in the West Midlands, and across our country against inflation".

Nadhim Zahawi - Jacob King/PA Wire
Nadhim Zahawi - Jacob King/PA Wire

"But now I have my feet under the desk in No 11, I have also seen firsthand that more of the same is not an option. As we go into the final stretch of these hustings we need to come together quickly, just as we did in that vaccine rollout and of course deliver for our great country.

"Never have I been more certain that I'm making the right choice. Liz is decent, honest, hard-working and above all understands the economics of growth. She does what she says she will do - that is why she has my vote. Thank you."

07:13 PM

Nadhim Zahawi steps up to introduce Liz Truss

The Chancellor says it is a "great privilege for me to be here tonight on home turf".

"We should be under no doubt, friends, that these are tough economic times. There is a war on our continent and Vladimir Putin is using energy as a weapon in that war, specifically it is a way of attacking the people of this great country for the help that we are providing the brave people of Ukraine.

"We have come together tonight and we must stay together to weather the storms of high energy costs and inflation, and of course hold our nerve through this winter. That is the United Kingdom doing our bit in this war. Every bit as important as providing the military support and training to our Ukrainian bretheren."

He says he has the "privilege of introducing the woman who is at the forefront" of the British response.

07:11 PM

'A remarkable, extraordinary responsibility'

The evening's host John Pienaar reminds audience members they are not just choosing the next Tory leader, but the next prime minister.

"You have a remarkable, extraordinary responsibility in your hands."

Plenty of hands go up when he asks how many audience members have already voted, but as Mr Pienaar notes, "there's still quite a few to play for here this evening".

07:06 PM

Tory Party 'ready to unite' behind next leader

Andrew Stephenson, co-chairman of the Conservative Party, refers to last month's Commonwealth Games as proof Birmingham can "put on a show".

"Tonight is another event when you, our members, have the chance of putting your questions to the two great candidates running to be the next leader of our party.

"The choice is yours, but we stand ready to unite behind whoever you choose as our next leader."

07:04 PM

Under two weeks to vote, members told

Members are told they have less than a fortnight to cast their votes if they haven't already, and to be mindful of the planned postal strikes this weekend: "Voting online is the way to go."

They are urged to make their questions "succint" - and indeed "questions, not statements".

07:01 PM

Your host for the evening

John Pienaar, the Times Radio presenter, will be moderating proceedings and putting Ms Truss and Mr Sunak through their paces in the form of sit-down interviews.

Mr Pienaar joined the start-up station when it launched in June 2020, and was previously the BBC Newsdeputy political editor.

His other experience includes coverage for Question Time Extra, Radio 5 Live and Daily Politics.

06:51 PM

Ten minutes to go...

... until the tenth leadership hustings event gets underway in Birmingham.

You'll be able to follow text updates throughout, and watch a live stream at the top of this blog.

And do let us know your thoughts on Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak's pitches to the party faithful - and how they deal with the questions from John Pienaar and Tory members - in the comments section below.

06:46 PM

Anti-Tory protesters shout 'fascists' and 'shame on you'

A cluster of around 50 protesters have amassed outside Birmingham's NEC, and greet Conservative party members as they arrive for tonight's hustings with shouts of "fascists" and "shame on you", writes Camilla Turner, our Chief Political Correspondent.

Protesters outside tonight's Tory hustings event - Jacob King/PA Wire
Protesters outside tonight's Tory hustings event - Jacob King/PA Wire

Among the demonstrators are representatives from the Socialist Worker Party whose placards say "Kick the Tories Out" as well as those from the campaign group Stand Up to Racism whose signs say "No to Rwanda deportations, stop the flights".

The group intermittently burst out into song, accompanied by a guitar, with chants of "Keep your hands off the NHS" and "We don't want a Tory government".

06:44 PM

The story of this leadership race, so far

At the previous hustings in Manchester on Friday, Rishi Sunak showcased a new video montage that embraced his status as the "underdog" in the race and won applause from the audience by vowing to "fight until the last day of this contest".

Meanwhile, Ms Truss suggested she would end the ban on new grammar schools so children "across the country" can benefit from them.

Liz Truss has been making her case to the Tory faithful - Niall Carson/PA Wire
Liz Truss has been making her case to the Tory faithful - Niall Carson/PA Wire

Earlier last week, the two Tory leadership contenders took their battle for the Tory leadership to Belfast.

For his part, Mr Sunak vowed to be "much tougher" on how the UK's benefits system work and Ms Truss promised to fix Brexit bureaucracy.

Here is how the hustings have unfolded to date

06:35 PM

Pictured: Liz Truss arrives at hustings venue

Liz Truss - Rui Vieira/AP Photo
Liz Truss - Rui Vieira/AP Photo
Liz Truss at a hustings event - Jacob King/PA Wire
Liz Truss at a hustings event - Jacob King/PA Wire

06:28 PM

Matthew Lynn: The Office for Budget Responsibility is a waste of money

It will be fiscally irresponsible. It will threaten the stability of the public finances. The pound will collapse, the UK’s reputation will be shredded and the markets will lose confidence in the new prime minister before she has even had time to find her way around Downing Street, writes Matthew Lynn.

As the prime minister in waiting, Liz Truss, prepares for what will inevitably turn into a tumultuous first few weeks in office, one of the key battlegrounds is already becoming clear. Whether she will submit her plans for an emergency budget to the independent scrutiny of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).  But does anyone care what it thinks anymore? 

When it was set up by George Osborne early in his Chancellorship, we desperately needed an independent body that could re-establish some credibility after the dodgy forecasts and twisted rules that characterised Gordon Brown’s long reign at the Treasury. 

In the years since then, however, it has turned into little more than yet another vehicle for the establishment groupthink that crushes bold and radical policies with the same dismal, grey centrism that has also captured the civil service, the Bank of England, and, on the global stage, the International Monetary Fund.

Matthew Lynn: Why it is time to scrap the OBR

06:19 PM

The candidates have been out and about

Liz Truss - Jacob King/PA Wire
Liz Truss - Jacob King/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak - Jacob King/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak - Jacob King/PA Wire

06:10 PM

Sunak and Truss camps clash over OBR

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss's campaigns entered into another war of words today amid accusations Mr Sunak's campaign manager used a taxpayer-funded committee to "launch a political attack".

I his capacity as chairman of the Treasury select committee, Mr Stride wrote to Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor, and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to urge the OBR to scrutinise any emergency Budget. But in recent days Ms Truss's team has suggested the organisation would not be asked to provide such a review.

All six of the Tory MPs who sit on the committee have either publicly endorsed or otherwise expressed support for Mr Sunak.

Team Truss accused Mr Stride of "using taxpayer resources" for political point-scoring, while Mr Sunak's team claimed his rival was "walking back from her commitment" to hold an emergency Budget in the first instance. Let's see if any of the drama is raised tonight...

06:07 PM

The state of play going into tonight's hustings

With the next prime minister unveiled a week on Monday - and entering Downing Street a fortnight today - this leadership contest is increasingly looking like an odds-on conclusion.

All the polling suggests that Liz Truss leads Rishi Sunak by around 30 points, with the Foreign Secretary's promises of immediate tax cuts and radical economic reform going down well with the grassroots.

But Mr Sunak has struck a defiant note and vowed to fight for every vote, with blue-on-blue briefings between the rival campaigns becoming increasingly bitter in the past few weeks.

06:02 PM

Good evening

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter, taking you through the tenth of 12 Conservative leadership hustings.

Tonight's action, hosted by John Pienaar of Times Radio, will come to you from Birmingham where Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak face sit-down interviews with Mr Pienaarbefore questions from an audience filled with local Conservative members.

I will be taking you through the evening as it unfolds.

