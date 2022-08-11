Tory leadership hustings live: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to face The Telegraph's Camilla Tominey in Cheltenham

Jack Maidment
·8 min read
Liz Truss and Rishi sunak will face off at a Tory leadership hustings hosted by The Telegraph this evening&nbsp;
Liz Truss and Rishi sunak will face off at a Tory leadership hustings hosted by The Telegraph this evening

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are set to go head-to-head this evening in a crunch Tory leadership hustings hosted by The Telegraph.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will square off at a sold-out event in Cheltenham, with more than 1,800 Tory members due to attend to see the contenders in person.

It will be the sixth official hustings, with six more to go, as the two rivals try to gain an advantage in the increasingly bitter race for No 10.

There are now less than four weeks to go until Boris Johnson’s replacement is announced on September 5.

That means both candidates are running out of time to persuade Conservative Party members to vote for them.

Ms Truss is viewed as the firm frontrunner in the contest but Mr Sunak will know that he is still in with a chance of victory and that a strong showing tonight could help him to gain ground on the Foreign Secretary.

Follow the latest updates below.

05:33 PM

Boris Johnson appeals to energy bosses

Away from the Tory leadership race, Boris Johnson today appealed to energy bosses to help ease the pressure on hard-pressed families after a dire new warning that energy bills could top £5,000 by the spring.

Representatives of major electricity companies arrived in Downing Street for crisis talks as analyst, Auxilione, said regulator Ofgem could be forced to raise the price cap for the average household to £5,038 from next April.

Boris Johnson is pictured meeting with energy bosses in Downing Street today - Downing Street&nbsp;
Boris Johnson is pictured meeting with energy bosses in Downing Street today - Downing Street

However the meeting failed to produce any immediate concrete help for struggling consumers, with Mr Johnson acknowledging any “significant fiscal decisions” would be be a matter for his successor.

Instead the Prime Minister was reduced to urging the companies to act “in the national interest” in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has caused the price of oil and gas to soar.

05:26 PM

How do the voting records of the candidates compare?

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have exchanged many heated words during the race to become the next prime minister - but their actions as MPs have often spoken louder.

Ahead of The Telegraph’s leadership hustings in Cheltenham, our analysis reveals how the two candidates have voted in hundreds of Commons votes over the last decade.

You can explore their voting records in full here.

05:17 PM

Will cost-of-living crisis dominate tonight’s hustings?

The way in which Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss would tackle the cost-of-living crisis has dominated the political news agenda in recent days.

Mr Sunak has made a clear commitment to provide extra targeted support to struggling households while Ms Truss has made a broader pledge to do all she can to help people.

It will be interesting to see how the different approaches are received by the Tory members in tonight’s audience.

Both candidates will be hoping to avoid a difficult moment of challenge from an audience member during the Q&A.

05:06 PM

Tory slanging match turns ugly

Rishi Sunak resisted attempts to cut Brexit red tape, two Cabinet ministers who helped steer the economy with him claimed, after 24 hours of bitter briefing wars in the Tory leadership race.

Simon Clarke, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, and Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary - who both back Liz Truss - made the allegation in a Telegraph article.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, is pictured at Liz Truss's Tory leadership campaign launch on July 14 - Tolga Akmen/Shutterstock
Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, is pictured at Liz Truss's Tory leadership campaign launch on July 14 - Tolga Akmen/Shutterstock

The pair - two of the most senior government ministers with economic briefs - said that Mr Sunak “dug his heels in as Chancellor” on reforms only possible after the UK left the European Union.

You can read the full story and the op-ed written by Mr Kwarteng and Mr Clarke here.

04:56 PM

‘Recession on top of cost-of-living crisis would be utter human disaster’

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader and a supporter of Liz Truss, did a good job this morning of setting out the difficult picture which will face whoever wins the current contest when they enter Downing Street.

Sir Iain warned the cost-of-living crisis could be compounded by a predicted recession. The combination of the two would be an “utter human disaster”, he said, as he praised Ms Truss's plan for tax cuts.

He told Sky News: “Liz Truss has been crystal clear from the beginning that should the need arise, she will do whatever is necessary.

“But right now on a campaign it’s not feasible for two candidates to literally make up amounts of money on the back of an envelope. What she wants to do on day one to start with is to make sure that we reduce the burden of taxation because why?

“Right now we face the potential of a recession. If you have a recession on top of this cost-of-living crisis it would be an utter human disaster.

“We need to avoid recession at all costs in the course of this winter, we need to do something about that, that’s where lower tax is important.”

04:53 PM

Senior Tory MP: Sunak 'best for rural communities'

Mel Stride, a senior Tory MP and the chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, has said a majority of Devon MPs are backing Rishi Sunak as he said he believes the former chancellor will be "best for rural communities".

It is an interesting intervention, coming as Mr Sunak and Liz Truss head to Cheltenham for this evening's hustings event.

Picturesque Gloucestershire, firmly in the south west of England and not a million miles from Devon, also has its fair share of rural communities. It will be interesting to see which candidate gets the warmer welcome.

04:45 PM

Analysis: How will Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak approach tonight’s hustings?

One senior Tory MP I spoke to yesterday who happens to be a Truss supporter said they believed that most Conservative Party members will have already voted in the contest.

They argued that most people would have voted immediately once receiving their ballot.

The truth is that no one knows how many votes are still up for grabs and because of that both candidates will be eager to give their best possible performance this evening and at events in the coming weeks.

Rishi Sunak addresses Tory members at an event in Hertsmere, Hertfordshire&nbsp; - Simon Walker
Rishi Sunak addresses Tory members at an event in Hertsmere, Hertfordshire - Simon Walker

The old adage of something not being over until it is actually over applies: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will be playing as if the score is still nil-nil.

They will also know that momentum can be a funny thing. One big error or one very impressive moment could be enough to torpedo a seemingly unsinkable campaign or elevate one which has seemingly struggled to get going.

04:33 PM

The format for this evening 

Both candidates will have the chance to deliver a speech, lasting for about 10 minutes.

Camilla Tominey, The Telegraph’s Associate Editor, will then grill each of the candidates separately.

Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will also face a Q&A with the audience of Tory members.

04:22 PM

How did we get here?

We are only halfway through the Tory leadership contest but it is safe to say the race so far has already been a bruising affair.

The two campaigns have exchanged increasingly bitter broadsides as they have tried to gain an advantage.

Liz Truss is pictured during a hustings event in Darlington on August 9&nbsp; - Joanne Coates/Bloomberg
Liz Truss is pictured during a hustings event in Darlington on August 9 - Joanne Coates/Bloomberg

The hustings events so far have provided some of the box office moments of the campaign, with Penny Mordaunt using the second event to publicly announce her backing for Liz Truss while the fourth event was disrupted by protesters.

You can find out what happened at all the previous hustings events in this excellent explainer.

04:12 PM

Tonight’s event is sold out

This evening’s hustings event in Cheltenham is number six on the schedule and there are six more to go so tonight represents a halfway point in the contest.

Andrew Stephenson, the chairman of the Conservative Party, said this evening’s event hosted by The Telegraph will be the best attended hustings yet.

More than 1,800 tickets have been sold, officially making it a sell-out.

04:06 PM

Who is hosting tonight's hustings?

Tonight’s Tory leadership hustings in Cheltenham will start at 7pm and will finish at about 9pm.

It will be hosted by Camilla Tominey, The Telegraph’s Associate Editor. She will be putting the questions to the candidates.

04:02 PM

Good afternoon

Good afternoon and welcome to today’s special edition of The Telegraph’s politics live blog.

The Telegraph is hosting the sixth official Tory leadership hustings this evening and I will be on hand to guide you through the action.

There are now less than four weeks to go until the winner of the contest is due to be announced on September 5.

That means Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are running out of time to win over Tory members and secure their backing.

Tonight’s showdown in Cheltenham represents a major opportunity for Mr Sunak to gain ground or for Ms Truss to cement her status as the frontrunner.

Who will gain the upper hand? Let’s find out!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kate McKinnon Details ‘SNL’ Exit Over ‘Grueling Schedule’: ‘Telling Lorne Was Really Hard’

    "As scared as I am and as sad as I am, it’s time," McKinnon said of leaving "Saturday Night Live" after a decade.

  • 10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House in 2022

    Who doesn't love the thought of a vacation home at the beach, a place to get away for weekend respites or long summer stretches? It's even better to buy a home in a spot that other people will love to...

  • Cheryl Burke Says She Would '100 Percent' Adopt a Baby: 'I Always Thought I Was Going To'

    The Dancing with the Stars pro also shared her thoughts on body dysmorphia and pregnancy

  • Cheryl Burke on How Childhood Trauma Led Her into a 'Vicious Cycle' of Unhealthy Relationships

    The former Dancing with the Stars pro is keeping mindful of the patterns she falls back on in her dating life, revealing, "If I don't retrain my brain, I will be attracted to the same person"

  • Dead salmon found at Trans Mountain construction site spark outcry from environmental group

    Environmentalists are calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to halt pipeline construction in Hope, B.C., after dead salmon were found at Trans Mountain’s worksite on the Coquihalla River last weekend. Longtime Hope resident Kate Tairyan and other members of Protect the Planet have been documenting the situation for more than a week. Right now, salmon can’t bypass the construction of the pipeline expansion project and many are dying without laying their eggs, Tairyan told Canada’s National

  • Swiss army airlift water to thirsty animals

    STORY: Lower rainfall this year forced farmers to call in the army to swoop in with much needed refreshments for their animals and prevent this year's drought causing feed shortages later in the year.A two-week operation is now underway with three Super Puma helicopters flying to refill the near-empty reservoirs used by farmers for their cows, whose milk is often used to make Gruyere cheese, and other animals like pigs and goats.Overall, some 400,000 liters of water could be delivered in the operation, which was also carried out during the droughts of 2015 and 2018.Without the emergency water supply, the animals would have to be brought down from their elevated fields to graze in the lowlands, where normally their winter hay is produced during the summer months.

  • Chandler Powell Thanks 'Amazing Wife' Bindi Irwin for Taking Care of Him After He Gets His Tonsils Removed

    "I'm so lucky to be loved by you," Chandler Powell wrote about his wife Wednesday in a sweet appreciation post on Instagram

  • Indian actor Aamir Khan starring in Hindi remake of Forrest Gump - but it's facing a boycott

    Indian actor Aamir Khan enjoyed movie classic Forrest Gump so much that he's starring in a Hindi remake of the iconic film - but it's facing the threat of a boycott. Nearly 30 years after the release of the masterpiece that starred Tom Hanks, Khan is taking on the role of titular character Laal Singh Chaddha. It took a decade for him to secure the movie rights, and big changes have been made to the script to root it firmly in Indian history and culture.

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin