Tory leadership hustings live: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to face The Telegraph's Camilla Tominey in Cheltenham

Liz Truss and Rishi sunak will face off at a Tory leadership hustings hosted by The Telegraph this evening

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are set to go head-to-head this evening in a crunch Tory leadership hustings hosted by The Telegraph.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will square off at a sold-out event in Cheltenham, with more than 1,800 Tory members due to attend to see the contenders in person.

It will be the sixth official hustings, with six more to go, as the two rivals try to gain an advantage in the increasingly bitter race for No 10.

There are now less than four weeks to go until Boris Johnson’s replacement is announced on September 5.

That means both candidates are running out of time to persuade Conservative Party members to vote for them.

Ms Truss is viewed as the firm frontrunner in the contest but Mr Sunak will know that he is still in with a chance of victory and that a strong showing tonight could help him to gain ground on the Foreign Secretary.

Follow the latest updates below.

04:06 PM

Who is hosting tonight's hustings?

Tonight’s Tory leadership hustings in Cheltenham will start at 7pm and will finish at about 9pm.

It will be hosted by Camilla Tominey, The Telegraph’s Associate Editor. She will be putting the questions to the candidates.

04:02 PM

Good afternoon

Good afternoon and welcome to today’s special edition of The Telegraph’s politics live blog.

The Telegraph is hosting the sixth official Tory leadership hustings this evening and I will be on hand to guide you through the action.

There are now less than four weeks to go until the winner of the contest is due to be announced on September 5.

That means Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are running out of time to win over Tory members and secure their backing.

Tonight’s showdown in Cheltenham represents a major opportunity for Mr Sunak to gain ground or for Ms Truss to cement her status as the frontrunner.

Who will gain the upper hand? Let’s find out!