Tory leadership hustings latest: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak face grilling in Darlington - watch live

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are facing a grilling at tonight's fifth official hustings event in Darlington.

The Conservative leadership contenders face questions from Tom Newton Dunn, TalkTV's political editor, and local party members.

Follow the latest developments below.

07:57 PM

Liz Truss: I will not take no for an answer as PM

Liz Truss says she will "not take no for an answer", calling Sir Keir Starmer "another North London Labour leader who doesn't understand the people of this country".

"We will deliver jobs, we'll deliver growth and we'll deliver opportunities. And we will help people with the cost-of-living crisis, and we will help people earn more and succeed.

"We will give people more of their own money so they can invest in their own future and we will most of all be proud to be conservatives. Because that's why they voted for us - not because they wanted the Labour Party, but because they wanted a strong Conservative government that delivers for everybody and particularly here in the North East of England."

07:54 PM

North will benefit from more defence spending, says Truss

Liz Truss repeats her promise to raise defence spending to three per cent of GDP by the end of the decade.

"Earlier today I visited a defence manufacturer in Huddersfield and it's businesses across the North of England that will benefit from increased spending on defence," she replies.

Ms Truss says while the Rwanda scheme is "the right scheme", it must be extended to more countries and new legislation is needed to ensure a British Bill of Rights cannot be overruled by the ECHR.

She also pledges to make sure "our single-sex spaces are protected" and the Government stands up for women's rights.

07:49 PM

Liz Truss: We must get the economy growing

"I think that we know we face difficult economic times," Ms Truss tells the hustings. "We've got the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, we've got the appalling war being perpetrated by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, and I'm afraid to say that in the last two decades the UK has experienced relatively little growth."

Story continues

Ms Truss enthuses about the need to get swathes of European Union regulation off the rulebook and "unlock investment" at manufacturing facilities across the North East.

She stresses she did not agree with raising National Insurance "and we need to help those people who are struggling with the cost-of-living", which is also her rationale for an immediate moratorium on the green energy levy.

"I can promise you I would do that as prime minister from day one. I would also keep corporation tax low, because if we raise corporation tax to the same level it is France... our country is more likely to go into a recession. We need to get the economy growing."

07:47 PM

'I want us to be an aspiration nation'

Liz Truss recalls Ben Houchen and Simon Clarke's election in 2017 "and I could see that we made a crack in the Red Wall - but 2019 was a massive demolition job".

On the Tories taking Sedgefield, Tony Blair's old constituency, in 2019, Ms Truss quips "things can only get better" and vows to "take new seats in the North East - I will work to take Wansbeck, I will work to take Sunderland and I will work to win big and I know we can do it".

Ms Truss laments a "lack of opportunity" at her school in Leeds, which she blames the city council for, and says she wants everybody in Britain to be able to succeed regardless of their background or where they're from.

"I want us to be an aspiration nation."

07:43 PM

Liz Truss is 'a Tory to her boots'

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the international trade secretary, opens by paying tribute to Angela Sterling and praising the Conservatives taking control of Durham Council as part of a coalition after the local elections last year.

Ms Trevelyan runs through Liz Truss's "ABC": "She is incredibly ambitious for this country, she is bold in the way she takes decisions and she is confident in her energies to give the country what it needs. I have watched her drive forwards policies - let's take the Northern Ireland Protocol challenge, incredibly difficult.

"The UK's most important job is to hold the union together and Liz has taken on that challenge to make sure our union will be secure. She's also incredibly bold. Who wants to go and face defence minister Lavrov and return in one piece? That is no mean feat.

"She wants to give back the power in every Conservative way, she is an absolutely a Tory to her boots. I would be so proud to serve with Liz in a government led by her. I think we have a really exciting time ahead."

07:39 PM

A show of hands

Tom Newton Dunn asks all those who don't know who they want to vote for to raise their hands.

He estimates it is around 40 per cent of those present - meaning more than a third of the members present are still making their minds up.

07:34 PM

I won't pursue 'inflationary' policies, vows Sunak

Mr Sunak takes aim at "lefty woke culture" which wants to "cancel our history, our values and our women", before moving on to the topic of the Treasury.

"I'm always as I have done as Chancellor going to help those who need our help with the cost of living. And this autumn we can cut VAT on energy bills.

Rishi Sunak - Scott Heppell/Reuters

"But what I won't do is pursue policies that making inflation worse and last far longer - especially if those policies simply amount to tens and tens of billions of pounds, putting them on the country's credit card and asking our kids and grandkids to pick up the tab."

On claims he was not a proper Brexiteer, he hits back: "I was proud to actually vote for Brexit in the first place. And as a backbencher I came up with a radical new policy... and then I went one further. I worked with Jacob Young, I worked with Ben Houchen, and we put the biggest freeport in the country right here in Teesside."

07:31 PM

Rishi Sunak: I'm not making life easy for myself

After a cheery off-script start, Rishi Sunak launches into his more established campaign speech about his core personal values and the importance of education.

He praises the new technical institute in the North East, and talks up "patriotism, family, service, hard work [and] aspiration - and I know they are all of your values too, and that's because they're Conservative values".

During the campaign he acknowledges he has "not made my life easy with some of the things I've been saying", but pledges to be "straight" with the public about the challenges that lie ahead.

He says he put the Treasury in Darlington "because I wanted to send the message to them that there's more to the North of Manchester".

07:28 PM

Parmos in Parliament, urges Sunak

Very generous applause for Rishi Sunak, who bounces onto the stage with an enthusiastic "good evening!"

"Gosh, it is fantastic to be here with you here tonight, not least because for the first time in a long time I've actually had a couple of nights' sleep in my own bed in Northallerton! It is so great to be home!" he says.

Rishi Sunak - Scott Heppell/Reuters

"My parents are staying with us at the moment and I realised I've been campaigning a lot when last night I was talking to them and I started telling them that my dad was a GP and my mum ran the local chemist when I grew up."

Mr Sunak pays tribute to Matt Vickers and his campaign to serve the Teesside delicacy of parmos in Parliament.

07:22 PM

Rishi Sunak saved my business, says councillor

Angela Sterling, a Durham Conservative county councillor, recalls reaching out to her local Tory MP Richard Holden while she was a small business owner for support during Covid.

"From the back of these conversations the Government Bounce Back Loan was created," she says. "Now because of one single loan my franchise business was safeguarded, as were the 60 businesses of my franchisees and 130 jobs. And all of that was thanks to Rishi Sunak.

"As someone born and bred in the North East, we're just absolutely used to being ignored. We're sidelined again and again. And even when we had a Labour prime minister down the road in Sedgefield, what happened? Nothing.

"So which prime minister has done more for the north east than any other? Rishi Sunak. Rishi even dared to bring a whole Government department from London and bring it right here [to] Darlington. We need a safe pair of hands and I know as our prime minister Rishi will continue to listen to and act in the best interests of everyone - not just in the North East but all over the country."

07:18 PM

Things get underway

Tom Newton Dunn briefly introduces himself to the audience in Darlington, and jokes Conservative leadership elections take place "every three years so I'll be back here in 2025".

"You do not need me to tell you this is not this leafy prosperous south," he says, and sets out research that in Red Wall areas 46 per cent say they are struggling or not coping at all.

Utility bills alone absorb as much as 25 per cent of households' pre-tax income in Red Wall areas.

"So I hope tonight we'll all ask some very direct questions of the candidates about how they're going to help those people in real trouble."

07:14 PM

Andrew Stephenson praises diversity of candidates

Andrew Stephenson says Labour "would love to have a female leader, but we could be about to have our third female prime minister before they've had one".

"Or our first prime minister of Asian heritage, the second Conservative prime minister from an ethnic minority background since Benjamin Disraeli."

Mr Stephenson adds he is staying neutral in the contest, as are all party staff, "but I do believe we have two fantastic candidates - either can tackle the big issues our country is facing, taking us forward together".

07:13 PM

Northern seats 'key to victory' at next election

Andrew Stephenson, the chairman of the Conservatives, is now on stage.

"I'm delighted to be joined by so many members of our party at another sold out event where we're giving you, our members, the chance to put questions to our candidates.

"Over the last couple of days I've been getting out and about in the North-East, campaigning with Conservatives... and with our excellent new deputy chairman, Matt Vickers.

"These seats alongside several others in the region are key to our victory in the next general election, so it's been great to campaign alongside so many of our dedicated party members."

07:10 PM

'A great exercise of democracy'

Peter Booth, chairman of the Conservative Party's National Convention, says it is "good to be home in the North-East where I was born and brought up in Sunderland".

Mr Booth says the hustings are for the membership to take part in a "great exercise of democracy where we get to choose our leader... No TV debates, just here tonight for you to ask questions.

"I am sure that tonight you want to test the candidates, test their strength and decide who you think is best and most capable to lead our great country."

07:06 PM

We can make all the difference, urges Tory chairman

Tonight's audience is shown a video showing exit poll footage from David Cameron and Theresa May's general elections, plus the moment Boris Johnson found out about his landslide victory in 2019 - which is greeted with applause from the room. One audience member shouts: "Bring him back!"

Andrew Stephenson, the Tory Party chairman, is seen in a video saying the party's record will once again be under the microscope at an election in two years' time.

He talks about the Government's 80/20 target seat campaign, based on 80 seats the party wants to hold and 20 it aspires to win, as he calls for a "huge effort from every single party here".

"This campaign will take place over two years, just like the 2015 campaign," Mr Stephenson says. "Nobody's saying it's going to be easy, but I know from personal experience, if we pull together, the difference we can make."

07:00 PM

Here we go

Just moments until the fifth in this series of a dozen Tory leadership hustings gets underway.

Tom Newton Dunn, the political editor for the TalkTV channel, is to interview both candidates before they take questions from across the audience.

06:46 PM

Liz Truss arrives in Darlington

Liz Truss - Scott Heppell/Reuters

Liz Truss - Scott Heppell/Reuters

06:36 PM

A warm reception for Sunak from supporters

This via TalkTV's political editor Tom Newton Dunn, who will be moderating proceedings tonight:

Rishi has arrived for the Darlington hustings… pic.twitter.com/kVoGqDgchO — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) August 9, 2022

06:34 PM

Boris Johnson: My successor will continue to look after people

Boris Johnson insisted his successor would "continue to look after people" as he intervened in the debate on how to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Pointing to the £37billion worth of measures already announced, the outgoing prime minister told a Points of Light Award reception at Downing Street:

Of course as some of you may have picked up, this is going to be one of my last events in the garden in Downing Street and there will be a new Prime Minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain will be either a man or a woman.



Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will be wanting to make some more announcements in September / October about what we're going to do further to help people in the next period in December/ January.



And I just want you to know that I'm absolutely confident that we will have the fiscal firepower and the headroom to continue to look after people as we've done throughout.

06:29 PM

Starmer would beat Sunak by 15 points in Red Wall, polling suggests

Sir Keir Starmer would beat both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the Red Wall but the Labour leader enjoys a significantly larger lead over the former chancellor, new polling suggests.

When voters in former Labour heartlands that went Tory in 2019 were given a series of head-to-head scenarios, they preferred Sir Keir to Mr Sunak by 44 per cent to 29 per cent.

Sir Keir beat Ms Truss by 40 per cent to 35 per cent, while the Foreign Secretary enjoyed a five-point lead (38 per cent to 33 per cent) over Mr Sunak.

James Cleverly, the Education Secretary, said the polling showed "the Conservatives will have to fight hard at the next General Election and our best chance of winning is with Liz Truss at the helm".

06:21 PM

Sunak all smiles as he descends on Darlington

Rishi Sunak has greeted supporters outside the Darlington Hippodrome, where tonight's hustings event will take place - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Not everyone is quite so happy to see Mr Sunak or the Foreign Secretary - there are a handful of Brexit and climate protesters outside the venue - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

06:09 PM

Analysis: Truss and Sunak have it all to prove in Darlington

The 2019 general election would prove something of a royal flush for the Tory Party as dozens of "Red Wall" seats, such as Darlington, turned blue for the first time in a generation.

Former Labour heartlands resoundingly rejected Jeremy Corbyn, backed the crystal-clear message of "get Brexit done" and placed their faith in Boris Johnson after a campaign fuelled by promises to level up the country and focus on the priorities of the British public.

Peter Gibson, the current MP for Darlington - Charlotte Graham

Mr Johnson's administration ultimately became tainted by a collapse in trust that followed a string of scandals, while Ben Houchen - the Tory mayor of the nearby Tees Valley - effectively admitted last week his party had to do more to be seen to be levelling up.

What will tonight's audience of Tory members have to say on Rishi Sunak's comments about "deprived urban areas" (see 5.47pm), and Liz Truss's tax-cutting approach to the cost-of-living crisis (see 5.40pm)? It is clear that if either candidate wishes to replicate the success of 2019, Darlington is archetypal of the seats they must retain.

05:55 PM

Your questions for Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, please

On Thursday, the Telegraph is hosting its own hustings event in Cheltenham.

Please leave your questions for Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak in the comments section of this live blog - and we will pick out the best to ask the prime ministerial hopefuls.

05:47 PM

Rishi Sunak doubles down on levelling up

Rishi Sunak has doubled down on leaked comments he made about regional funding in an interview with ITV News this afternoon.

The former chancellor was filmed boasting to Conservative members that he had diverted government money from "deprived urban areas" to wealthier countryside towns.

Speaking on a visit to Newcastle, and told there are more children growing up in poverty in the North-East than anywhere else in the country, Mr Sunak described poverty as "awful, particularly poverty that affects children... That's an awful thing to have to see."

Asked if the Treasury was putting too much money into "deprived urban areas", he said: "There are pockets of poverty that exist everywhere, they're not just in big urban cities. They are rural areas. There is poverty everywhere we need to tackle and make sure they get the investment they need."

05:40 PM

Liz Truss: I won't announce any direct help in advance

Liz Truss retained a focus on immediate tax cuts today as she refused to be drawn on whether she would provide any direct financial support to Britons in her emergency Budget if elected.

The Foreign Secretary said she wanted "people to keep more of their money in their own pockets" and took aim at the current tax burden, which stands at a 70-year high.

"We are Conservatives, we believe in low taxes and what I'm not going to do is announce the next Budget in advance," she told reporters.

"Of course, we'll need to deal with the circumstances as they arise. My fundamental principle is that people should keep more of their own money... At present, there's a recession predicted, and I don't need to tell people what a recession is like."

05:34 PM

Good evening

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter, taking you through the fifth of 12 Conservative leadership hustings.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak tonight face Conservative members in Darlington, one of the many northern towns that propelled the party to an 80-seat landslide back in 2019.

New polling from Redfield & Wilton today suggests Labour now leads by 15 points in those same 'Red Wall' constituencies - a sign of the uphill task facing Ms Truss or Mr Sunak.

On Thursday, the Telegraph is hosting its own hustings event in Cheltenham. Please leave your questions for Ms Truss and Mr Sunak in the comments section of this live blog.