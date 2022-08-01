Tory leadership hustings: Full timetable of events and the next TV debate

Amira Arasteh
·4 min read
Conservative hustings tory leadership 2022 next TV debate Sky news Liz Truss Rishi Sunak - Charlotte Graham

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will take part in their next televised head-to-head debate on Sky News on August 4.

Until then, they will embark on their second members' hustings (out of an official 12 set to take place) to decide which of the contenders will succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

The event is scheduled to take place on August 1 in Exeter. A third members' hustings is set for August 3 in Cardiff.

With postal ballots beginning to drop on members' doorsteps on Monday, Mr Sunak is under pressure to overhaul his campaign as polling suggests he is lagging behind his rival.

When is the next Tory leadership TV debate?

Sky News has confirmed that its debate will take place in front of a live audience on Thursday, August 4. The head-to-head is scheduled to start at 8pm.

Tory leadership hustings: timeline of key dates and events

August 1: Postal ballots with QR codes for those who want to vote online start to be sent to members

August 1: Members' hustings in Exeter

August 3: Members' hustings in Cardiff

August 4: Televised head-to-head hustings hosted by Sky News

August 5: All postal ballots are due to have been sent out to the party's members

August 5: Members' hustings in Sussex Eastbourne

August 9: Members' hustings in North East

August 11: Members' hustings in Cheltenham

August 16: Members' hustings in Perth

August 17: Members' hustings in Northern Ireland

August 19: Members' hustings in Manchester

August 23: Members' hustings in Birmingham

August 25: Members' hustings in Norwich

August 31: Members' hustings in London

September 2: Deadline for ballots to be returned

September 5: New Conservative leader and Prime Minister announced

What happened in the first hustings?

During the first hustings event with Conservative members on July 28, Mr Sunak admitted he was the underdog in the leadership battle, but said he would fight for every vote.

He was confronted by one party member in the audience who told him many people believed he had been "treacherous" against Mr Johnson and had "stabbed him in the back".

Mr Sunak replied that resigning was the right thing to do – and that he would be able to bring the party together.

Mr Sunak originally appeared to say he wanted to bring grammar schools back in England. But his team later confirmed he only meant expanding existing selective schools.

Speaking at the same event in Leeds, Ms Truss said she would review inheritance tax as part of a general review of Britain’s tax system.

She said she wanted to ensure girls in schools had access to single-sex toilets.

Ms Truss described herself as a “freedom fighter” on Ukraine, telling party members they could trust her to do all she can to ensure Vladimir Putin is defeated.

What happened in the first TV debate?

In a head-to-head debate dominated by economic issues, the Foreign Secretary claimed Mr Sunak’s warnings that her plan would fuel inflation and send interest rates soaring were “scaremongering” and “Project Fear”.

But Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, went on the attack as he declared Ms Truss’s promise to borrow to fund tax cuts was neither “moral” nor “conservative”.

A snap poll by Opinium found Ms Truss was judged by Tory voters to have performed better in the debate, while Mr Sunak won narrowly with all voters.

What happened in the second debate?

The debate was cut short after TalkTV presenter Kate McCann fainted around halfway through the hour-long programme.

In the debate in Stoke-on-Trent, Ms Truss accused Mr Sunak of endangering Britain's economy with plans that could push the country into a recession, comparing him to Gordon Brown.

The former chancellor hit back, saying the Foreign Secretary’s plans would drive up interest rates and “tip millions of people into misery”.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss made further arguments on tax and had the most substantive discussion of the NHS to date.

Mr Sunak said he does rely on the NHS "as do all of us and I know it's people's priority". While Ms Truss said she was "committed to the extra money that was announced for the NHS".

It is understood that when Ms McCann fainted, Ms Truss dashed over to help her.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

