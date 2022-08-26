Tory leadership hustings: Dates of events in the battle to be next prime minister

Amira Arasteh
·11 min read
Conservative leadership hopeful Liz Truss on stage in Birmingham - Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
Conservative leadership hopeful Liz Truss on stage in Birmingham - Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are ramping up their fight to be the next prime minister and Tory leader with less than two weeks left in the leadership race.

The two contenders went head-to-head on Thursday 25 August at a hustings in Norwich, during which Ms Truss and Mr Sunak battled it out over measures taken during the pandemic, primarily the closure of schools.

There is less than two weeks left before the end of the race when a new party leader, and prime minister, will be announced.

The two candidates will next go head-to-head at the final hustings in London on August 31.

Tory leadership hustings: timeline of key dates and events

August 31: Members' hustings in London

September 2: Deadline for ballots to be returned

September 5: New Conservative leader and Prime Minister announced

What happened in the eleventh hustings

At the hustings in Norwich on August 25, the Foreign Secretary said that schools should never have been closed during the pandemic.

She claimed that she did question lockdown at the time adding: "I can assure you that I would never impose a lockdown if I am selected as PM."

Ms Truss said she disagrees with analysis suggesting tax cuts will lead to inflation and said the "jury's out" on whether President Emmanuel Macron is "friend or foe" to the UK.

Mr Sunak however, kicked of his speech by saying he wanted to tackle "lefty woke culture" and make responsible fiscal choices. He also said he wants the help of "researchers" and "scientists" to reach net zero by using technology and innovation.

What happened in the tenth hustings?

At the leadership hustings in Birmingham on August 23, Ms Truss vowed to divert billions of pounds from the NHS into social care to free up space in hospitals. She also pledged help from rising energy bills for those on “fixed incomes” such as pensioners.

Ms Truss said she would support schools opening longer hours “to help children get the skills they need but also to make sure they are less prey to alternatives".

At the event, Mr Sunak said HS2 Ltd must be "held to very firm account" so affected farmers were treated fairly and the disruption to communities was "absolutely minimised".

He refused to say he would vote for what he sees as Ms Truss’s “unfunded tax cuts” in the Commons if she wins the leadership race. He said: “You're getting into all these hypotheticals.”

What happened in the ninth hustings?

During the ninth hustings in Manchester both candidates attacked Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester, and pledged to do more to hold regional leaders to account for their failings.

Ms Truss offered her strongest support yet for grammar schools saying wants she wants more free schools and "more grammar schools in every area".

Mr Sunak insisted he is "winning the argument" on the economy and said he wants to roll out private-sector style "surgical hubs" "across the country" in the NHS while cracking down on missed medical appointments.

What happened in the eighth hustings?

Rishi Sunak vowed to be "much tougher" on how the UK's benefits system works, suggesting he would force unemployed claimants to take jobs when they become available.

He said he wanted to get more people "off benefits and into work" and that this would help businesses which are currently struggling to fill staff vacancies.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss said the current version of the Northern Ireland Protocol was undermining the UK.

She said that she was not prepared to "let the situation drift" on the issue of post-Brexit border problems.

What happened in the seventh hustings?

Both Ms Truss and Mr Sunak vowed to take a tougher line on Ms Sturgeon's SNP government and subject it to more scrutiny.

Mr Sunak pledged not to "ignore" Ms Sturgeon, but to "take her on" and beat the SNP at the ballot box.

"We have to deliver the economic growth," he said.

"We can't trust the SNP to do it, can we? They can't even get the ferries to work. I don't want to ignore Nicola Sturgeon, I want to take her on and beat her."

Ms Truss also referred to Labour's cost-of-living plans as a "sticking plaster" and insisted tax cuts should be the immediate priority in the face of the current crisis.

What happened in the sixth hustings?

During the sixth husting in Cheltenham the two candidates were grilled by The Telegraph's Camilla Tominey, on key issues from cost-of-living, tax cuts and the economy.

Notably, Ms Truss rejected calls to increase the windfall tax on energy companies in order to fund cost of living handouts for households in her clearest comments yet on the issue.

Ms Truss argued that increasing taxes would "choke off economic growth" and send the country to "penury".

The Foreign Secretary also said she would not hold an election before 2024 and would "hold water companies to account" to tackle waste in the UK's rivers if she became prime minister.

Mr Sunak, on the other hand, contested claims that he is "not Brexity enough" to become the next prime minister and said he "came up with" the idea of freeports.

He also claimed that, without pledging further direct payments, his rival would leave pensioners and those on very low incomes at risk of "real destitution".

What happened in the fifth hustings?

The fifth Conservative leadership hustings in Darlington on August 9 did not dramatically shift the dial of this campaign, but it showed the coming weeks could still be crucial in determining its result.

More than a month into the Conservative leadership contest, and with just under four weeks remaining, the focus is now firmly on the cost-of-living crisis facing Britain.

Both prime ministerial hopefuls insist only their plan will avert catastrophe this winter – in the case of Ms Truss it will be through immediate tax cuts, while Mr Sunak has pledged targeted but direct support for the most vulnerable households.

Ms Truss's planned tax cuts alone were "not much good", Mr Sunak warned as he said the party risked electoral oblivion in 2024 without providing direct support.

Mr Sunak has suggested he would commit tens of billions of pounds to tackling the crisis, while Ms Truss is yet to be drawn on whether she would provide any direct payments to Britons.

What happened in the fourth hustings?

Liz Truss vowed to crack down on “militant activists” after six Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupted the event.

The Foreign Secretary said she would pass new laws to stop hardline unions and activists “who try and disrupt our democratic process and our essential services”.

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak also clashed about the likelihood of a recession and the best way to tackle the forecasted downturn and soaring inflation.

Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, said a recession could be avoided: "What the Bank of England have said today is of course extremely worrying but it is not inevitable. We can change the outcome."

She insisted her tax cuts, including scrapping the Corporation Tax rise and reversing the National Insurance increase, would help avert the downturn, saying: “You simply cannot tax your way to growth.”

Rishi Sunak earlier insisted he will not drop out of the Tory leadership race, despite opinion polls showing that Liz Truss has double his support among party members.

Asked during the Sky News debate on August 4 whether he would quit the race, the former chancellor said: “The quick answer is no”. He stressed that he would continue “fighting”.

What happened in the third hustings?

Rishi Sunak was accused of a major U-turn on onshore wind after announcing he would scrap a ban on new turbines.

The former chancellor said at the Cardiff hustings on August 3 that he supported building new wind farms if they had the consent of local communities, and suggested residents could be financially incentivised to support them.

The Truss campaign said it was a “policy flip-flop” after Mr Sunak said last month he did not agree with a plan to relax the ban on onshore wind, which has been in place since the coalition years.

At the event, Liz Truss insisted her public sector pay plans were "misinterpreted" but would no longer proceed after she abandoned a plan to bring in regional pay boards. Ms Truss axed the policy less than 48 hours after announcing it.

Pressed on her "U-turn" at the Wales hustings, Ms Truss said: "What happened was we announced a policy, it was misinterpreted by the media, it was never intended to apply to doctors, nurses and teachers. So I wanted to clear the matter up straight away."

What happened in the second hustings?

Penny Mordaunt hailed Ms Truss as the "hope candidate" as she became the latest – and one of the most significant – Tory MPs to back the Foreign Secretary.

Speaking at the hustings in Exeter, the former defence secretary said deciding between Ms Truss and Mr Sunak had been "difficult" but that she had "seen enough".

"Her graft, her authenticity, her determination, her ambition for this country, her consistency and sense of duty – she knows what she believes in, and her resolve to stand up against tyranny and fight for freedom," Ms Mordaunt said, introducing Ms Truss.

"That's what our country stands for and that's why I know with her we can win."

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak defended resigning as chancellor from Boris Johnson’s government, claiming it wasn't "disloyal" but the "right thing to do".

“It wouldn’t have been right for the country to have a prime minister and a chancellor who weren’t on the same page about economic policy going into the situation that we are going into,” he told Conservative members.

What happened in the first hustings?

During the first hustings event with Conservative members on July 28, Mr Sunak admitted he was the underdog in the leadership battle, but said he would fight for every vote.

He was confronted by one party member in the audience who told him many people believed he had been "treacherous" against Mr Johnson and had "stabbed him in the back".

Mr Sunak replied that resigning was the right thing to do – and that he would be able to bring the party together.

Rishi Sunak at the hustings in Leeds - Charlotte Graham
Rishi Sunak at the hustings in Leeds - Charlotte Graham

Mr Sunak originally appeared to say he wanted to bring grammar schools back in England. But his team later confirmed he only meant expanding existing selective schools.

Speaking at the same event in Leeds, Ms Truss said she would review inheritance tax as part of a general review of Britain’s tax system.

She said she wanted to ensure girls in schools had access to single-sex toilets.

Ms Truss described herself as a “freedom fighter” on Ukraine, telling party members they could trust her to do all she can to ensure Vladimir Putin is defeated.

What happened in the first TV debate?

In a head-to-head debate dominated by economic issues, the Foreign Secretary claimed Mr Sunak’s warnings that her plan would fuel inflation and send interest rates soaring were “scaremongering” and “Project Fear”.

But Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, went on the attack as he declared Ms Truss’s promise to borrow to fund tax cuts was neither “moral” nor “conservative”.

A snap poll by Opinium found Ms Truss was judged by Tory voters to have performed better in the debate, while Mr Sunak won narrowly with all voters.

What happened in the second debate?

The debate was cut short after TalkTV presenter Kate McCann fainted around halfway through the hour-long programme.

In the debate in Stoke-on-Trent, Ms Truss accused Mr Sunak of endangering Britain's economy with plans that could push the country into a recession, comparing him to Gordon Brown.

The former chancellor hit back, saying the Foreign Secretary’s plans would drive up interest rates and “tip millions of people into misery”.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss made further arguments on tax and had the most substantive discussion of the NHS to date.

Mr Sunak said he does rely on the NHS "as do all of us and I know it's people's priority". While Ms Truss said she was "committed to the extra money that was announced for the NHS".

It is understood that when Ms McCann fainted, Ms Truss dashed over to help her.

What happened in the third debate?

During the Sky News event on August 4, the former chancellor vowed not to stand down from the race despite Ms Truss's significant lead in the polls.

Mr Sunak was asked by an audience member if he would withdraw from the contest at any point and replied: "The quick answer is no. That's because I'm fighting for something I really believe in and I'm taking my ideas across the country."

Ms Truss came under fire over her recent about-turn on her pledge to "introduce regional pay boards tailoring pay to the cost of living where civil servants actually work, saving up to £8.8billion per year".

She said the policy was misinterpreted and she "took an immediate decision not to go ahead with it".

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak also clashed about the likelihood of recession and the best way to tackle the forecasted downturn and soaring inflation.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Scheffler starts with Tour Championship lead and expands it

    ATLANTA (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler might have had a roller coaster of an opening round Thursday at the Tour Championship if only he had been paying attention to the scoreboards. Scheffler started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. He led by as many as six shots on the front nine. Then his lead was down to two. And when he finished with three straight birdies for a 5-under 65, he was five strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele. “I didn't know any of that," he said

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • Countdown to 2023 games begins as Team P.E.I. returns from Canada Summer Games

    The 2022 Canada Summer Games have wrapped up, and Team P.E.I. is taking the competition home with them. The Games' closing ceremony was presented on Sunday night following two weeks of competition in the Niagara region of Ontario. The ceremony, held at a park overlooking the world-famous Niagara Falls, ended with a fireworks show as the Canada Games flag was handed over to the future hosts, Team P.E.I. The province will host the 2023 Winter Games in just six months' time, since these summer game

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi