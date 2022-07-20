Tory leadership debate: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak agree to Sky News head-to-head

Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have agreed to take part in a head-to-head debate on Sky News.

The event - which will be in front of a live audience - will be on Thursday 4 August at 8pm and is to be hosted by Kay Burley.

John Ryley, head of Sky News, said: "There has never been a more important time to reinvigorate the trust of voters in the office of the prime minister.

"This live TV debate on Sky News gives the final two candidates a chance to reconnect with millions by debating the major issues facing Britain.

"It presents a unique opportunity to re-engage a disillusioned electorate."

It will be broadcast live and for free on Sky News channel 501, across Sky News' digital channels, streamed on YouTube, and simulcast to our IRN Commercial Radio partners.

The BBC will host its debate between the final two on Monday 25 July.

Earlier, Penny Mordaunt became the latest candidate to be knocked out of the contest.

In the fifth and final round of voting by Tory MPs, the leadership contenders received the following support:

Ms Mordaunt - 105 votes

Mr Sunak - 137 votes

Ms Truss - 113 votes

There were two spoiled ballots and one person did not vote.

Speaking after the result, trade minister Ms Mordaunt said she would "continue to work hard" to repay those who supported her and stressed that Conservative MPs "must all now work together to unify our party".

She also congratulated Mr Sunak and Ms Truss, saying: "I pay tribute to anyone who puts themselves forward for such a demanding role."