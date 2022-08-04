Tory leadership debate: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak face Sky News grilling - follow live

tory leadership debate liz truss rishi sunak sky news - Jamie Lorriman for The Telegraph

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face a grilling from Kay Burley and scrutiny from Tory members tonight as the race for Downing Street continues to heat up.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will be questioned live by Ms Burley as part of Sky News's special programme The Battle For Number 10.

They will also take questions from the Conservative faithful, with most of the audience members currently undecided about which hopeful to support.

Ms Truss currently has a significant advantage over Mr Sunak, with multiple polls showing she leads the former chancellor by more than 30 points among the grassroots.

It comes on a day that has exposed the stark economic realities facing Britain's next prime minister - with interest rates rising to their highest levels in 27 years, as the Bank of England predicts a long recession.

07:24 PM

Liz Truss has also arrived

Liz Truss has arrived at Sky Studios in west London for tonight's special programme #BattleForNo10



Here she is meeting John Ryley, the head of Sky News and Dana Strong, the CEO of Sky.https://t.co/ZTbv6x8cal



— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 4, 2022

07:17 PM

The leadership hopefuls have arrived at Sky Studios

Here is Rishi Sunak meeting the head and chief executive of Sky:

Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak has arrived at Sky Studios in west London for tonight's special programme. He meets with John Ryley, the head of Sky News and Dana Strong, the CEO of Sky.



He meets with John Ryley, the head of Sky News and Dana Strong, the CEO of Sky.https://t.co/ZTbv6x8cal



— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 4, 2022

07:00 PM

Three charts that show the economic disaster facing Britain

The Bank of England today painted a grim picture for the UK economy as it unveiled the biggest rise in interest rates in 27 years, Louis Ashworth reports.

Officials predict inflation will hit a 43-year high and Britain will face a long-last recession, as the country undergoes an energy crisis.

These three key predictions from Threadneedle Street’s latest monetary policy report show the economic disaster facing Britain.

06:55 PM

If you can't stand the heat...

Working from home increased in every Whitehall department during last month’s heatwave, official statistics have revealed.

The Cabinet Office published data today showing the daily average for staff working in Whitehall offices during July.

The numbers suggest the spike in temperatures in the middle of the month had a significant impact on the workforce as civil servants ditched Whitehall in favour of staying at home.

The Cabinet Office insisted workplace attendance "will be lower in summer as staff take annual leave and with the impact of recent rail strikes" but this had not impacted delivery.

Jack Maidment has the story

06:42 PM

Policy watch: Where Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak stand on the key issues

Rishi Sunak promised the biggest income tax cut in 30 years, vowing to slash the basic rate from 20 per cent to 16 per cent within seven years as he battles to close the gap with his rival, writes Nick Gutteridge, our Political Correspondent. The move would mean millions of households paying a fifth less in income tax.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss is marketing herself as a Thatcherite who also promises tax cuts, foreign policy experience, and a track record of delivery.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss - Jacob King/Pool via Reuters

The Foreign Secretary has also ruled out a second Scottish independence referendum, and said that thousands more foreign workers could be allowed into the UK to temporarily take up agricultural jobs.

Here is where the final two candidates stand on the key questions

06:30 PM

New Sunak site attacks Truss over inflation

Policymakers raised interest rates by 0.5 percentage points today, to 1.75 per cent, as they try to keep a lid on inflation - which is now forecast to climb above 13 per cent this autumn.

The Bank's sixth rate rise in a row is the biggest in 27 years, and comes as it warned that price rises were likely to remain in double-digits for the best part of 12 months.

Rishi Sunak's campaign has used the news to attack Liz Truss after Patrick Minford, her economic adviser, said interest rates of up to seven per cent would constitute a "more healthy economy".

The 'Not In Your Interest' website, set up by team Sunak, professes to calculate how much interest rates of five per cent could cost Britons and their families.

06:20 PM

Our elite has a serious case of Truss Derangement Syndrome

My enemy’s enemy is my friend, so it is no wonder that Liz Truss is ahead in the race to be our next prime minister, writes Allister Heath.

She is driving all of the right people mad, and their increasingly unhinged contempt is proving her best recruiting sergeant among a Tory membership desperate to sock it to the Left.



Her critics cannot understand her appeal, and are displaying all of the classic signs of a delusional ruling class that no longer likes or understands half their country. The Twitter mob is already exhibiting the full symptoms of Truss Derangement Syndrome, as an even cursory scroll through the rantings of our cultural elites immediately reveals.



Just like the allergic response once set off by Brexit, TDS is an absurdly irrational overreaction triggered among the very same category of people who wanted us to stay in the EU whenever they see or hear the Foreign Secretary.

Allister Heath: Why I'm cautiously optimistic about Liz Truss

06:10 PM

Truss beats Sunak - and Starmer - in latest polling

Ordinary British voters think Liz Truss would make a better prime minister than both her leadership rival Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, new polling shows.

This evening's data from Redfield and Wilton Strategies shows the Foreign Secretary leads Sir Keir by 37 per cent to 35 per cent in a head-to-head scenario.

Liz Truss - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Ms Truss, who also leads Mr Sunak by a considerable margin in surveys among the Tory grassroots, has a six-point lead with the wider public (36 per cent to 30 per cent).

And there is further bad news for the former chancellor, who trails Sir Keir by seven points. Thirty-two per cent of the public prefer Mr Sunak and 39 per cent the Opposition leader.

06:05 PM

Could Sunak supporters switch sides?

That's the claim from figures in Liz Truss’s Tory leadership campaign as they privately attempt to convince MPs who have endorsed her rival, reports Ben Riley-Smith.

The Foreign Secretary’s team is said to be in talks with a number of Mr Sunak’s backers and claiming some notable politicians could publicly change sides this month.

Rishi Sunak at a Tory leadership rally - Jacob King/PA Wire

"We are staying in contact with MPs of all stripes, including some Rishi supporters, to try to convince them to come over," a Truss campaign source told The Telegraph.

Full story: Why Rishi Sunak's backers could still be swayed

06:00 PM

Good evening

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter, guiding you through tonight's televised quesiton-and-answer sessions and interviews with both of the remaining Conservative leadership candidates.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will first face questions from Tory members before then sitting down with Sky News presenter Kay Burley for in-depth interviews.

After a series of bruising blue-on-blue encounters earlier in the campaign, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss have opted not to debate each other directly.

We'll be bringing you all the latest as the night unfolds.