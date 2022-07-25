Tory leadership debate: Liz Truss hopes to keep momentum in key clash with Rishi Sunak

Liz Truss Rishi Sunak leadership debate - Alastair Grant/Matt Dunham/AP Photo

Liz Truss will be hoping to keep her momentum in the Tory leadership race ahead of a key televised clash with Rishi Sunak tonight.

The contenders will take part in a live head-to-head debate - their first since it was confirmed they had both made the final two - on BBC One tonight.

How do things look at the moment?

Going into tonight it is Ms Truss who has the most cause for confidence.

Last week, a major poll suggested almost two-thirds of Tory members were set to vote for her to become the party's new leader – leaving Rishi Sunak with a mountain to climb.

Liz Truss goes into tonight's debate with the momentum among members - Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The YouGov poll found that when 'don't knows' and those planning to abstain were excluded, 62 per cent of members planned to support the Foreign Secretary - giving her a 24-point lead over Mr Sunak, who languished on 38 per cent.

Fewer than half of Conservative members believed Mr Sunak could be trusted, indicating his decision to resign in a bid to force Boris Johnson out counted against him. He also trailed on the question of whether he had the ability to lead the party.

The simple Claire's Accessories of life

As the battle for Downing Street enters its third full week, it would be safe to say it has been a bad-tempered contest to date - less so because of the candidates themselves, more because of the very public sparring between their allies.

Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary and a supporter of Rishi Sunak’s leadership rival Liz Truss, pointed to reports the millionaire former chancellor had been pictured wearing a £3,500 suit and £490 Prada shoes.

In an unedifying exchange, Ms Dorries took to Twitter to contrast it with Ms Truss's earrings "which cost circa £4.50 from Claire Accessories". Angela Richardson, the MP for Guildford and a supporter of Mr Sunak, tweeted back: "FFS Nadine! Muted."

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will both be conscious of the personal nature of the two televised debates to date, particularly the ITV offering on July 17 which saw them trade barbs over Europe and the economy. It is no surprise their strongest criticisms of the other candidate were turned into attack ads by Labour. Will things tone down tonight?

Setting the scene

The set of tonight's debate - Jeff Overs/BBC/PA

Here is the set in Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent, ahead of the leadership debate tonight.

The hour-long show will be helmed by newsreader Sophie Raworth, who until recently presented the channel's Sunday Morning breakfast television politics programme.

Good afternoon

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's political reporter taking you through what promises to be another lively leadership debate as the race for No 10 heats up.

Liz Truss will be hoping to extend her momentum in the contest to become the next Conservative leader and prime minister, while Rishi Sunak - who trails in polling among the grassroots - must do enough to change minds.

The debate - Britain's Next Prime Minister - will take the form of an hour-long, head-to-head programme on BBC One, starting at 9pm.

I will guide you through the build-up to the debate, the clash between the candidates and all the aftermath and reaction.