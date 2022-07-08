Tory leadership contenders will need support of 35 MPs under planned 1922 rule change

Suella Braverman has announced her candidacy - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Conservative leadership contenders will need the support of more than 35 MPs to stand, under a planned rule change to speed up the race.

Party officials are concerned that more than 16 Tory MPs could stand for the leadership and are considering rushing through a rule change to whittle down the list to “serious candidates” only.

Under the plans, candidates would need the nominations of more than 10 MPs to run, then the backing of 10 per cent of the parliamentary party in the first round of voting.

Any candidates who have too little support would be eliminated before a hustings in front of MPs, in an attempt to speed up the process.

Several of the MPs who have announced they are considering running for the party leadership are not expected to make the final two candidates, who are put to 200,000 Conservative members in a nationwide ballot.

On Friday, John Baron and Rehman Chishti, both little-known Conservative backbenchers, said they were considering a tilt.

“I am being encouraged by my local team and others to put my name forward and this I am now considering,” Mr Baron said.

“I would be a newcomer to the contest and do not yet have the required eight signatures but will take soundings over the weekend.”

A senior party source said: “There will be a threshold so that candidates below that threshold will not be allowed to continue.

“We want to reduce the field to serious candidates and if you can’t get a reasonable proportion of the party to support you, we don’t want grandstanders.”

Committee to meet on Monday

The 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers is meeting to decide the rules of the contest on Monday evening, following an election of new members.

The Committee hopes to finish the first rounds of voting among MPs by July 21, when Parliament rises for its summer break.

Under the plans, any candidates with the support of more than 10 per cent of MPs would take part in rounds of voting, with the candidate with the fewest votes being eliminated each time.

The threshold could even be raised to 15 per cent, requiring potential contenders to have the support of 53 of their colleagues.

Other ideas under consideration to speed up the process include MPs taking part in two rounds of voting in a day, with a ballot in the morning and evening.

But the Committee is expected to reject the suggestion of online voting in the contest, amid fears it could undermine the secret ballot.

So far, Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat and Suella Braverman have announced their candidacy.

Candidates with less support among MPs often announce their leadership bids earlier than the favourites.

“If you are in a position where you are not one of the favourites, the trick is to announce early and build up some momentum going into the ballot,” said one MP.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, is expected to announce his candidacy - Geoff Pugh

Nadhim Zahawi, Liz Truss and Ben Wallace, are all expected to announce their bids in the coming days.

Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt and Sajid Javid are also expected to stand.